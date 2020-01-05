French leads Saint Louis past UMass 83-80 in OT
ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 83-80 in overtime on Sunday.
French made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Billikens (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and added five assists and two blocks while picking up his fifth double-double of the season. Demarius Jacobs scored 18 on 7-of-10 shooting, while Jordan Goodwin pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assits and four steals. Reserve Javonte Perkins had 11 points off the bench.
Carl Pierre's layup for UMass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 73.
Sean East II scored on a layup with 2:55 left in OT to give the Minutemen (6-8) an 80-75 lead in their conference opener. But Jacobs hit a 3-pointer, French made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws to put Saint Louis up 81-80. Jacobs hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to provide the final margin.
Freshman Tre Mitchell paced UMass with 20 points and nine rebounds. Samba Diallo had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Sean East II scored 18, but he made just 7 of 22 shots, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. East added five assists and four steals. Pierre scored 16 with six rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|10.8
|Reb. Per Game
|10.8
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|36.1
|Three Point %
|29.0
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|53.3
|Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|0.0
|Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Sean East II
|5.0
|Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|9.0
|Carl Pierre missed layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Demarius Jacobs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Demarius Jacobs made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo
|28.0
|+ 1
|Hasahn French made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|83
|Field Goals
|27-66 (40.9%)
|35-71 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|42
|Offensive
|15
|14
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|24
|23
|Fouls
|21
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 6-8
|71.2 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Saint Louis 12-3
|72.1 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|T. Mitchell C
|13.9 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
11
|H. French F
|13.0 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|51.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Mitchell C
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|H. French F
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|5 AST
|
|40.9
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|20
|9
|0
|5/15
|1/4
|9/11
|3
|42
|2
|2
|6
|3
|6
|S. East II
|18
|1
|5
|7/22
|2/10
|2/3
|2
|41
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|C. Pierre
|16
|6
|1
|5/12
|1/4
|5/5
|4
|44
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|S. Diallo
|11
|14
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|31
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|K. Clergeot
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|20
|9
|0
|5/15
|1/4
|9/11
|3
|42
|2
|2
|6
|3
|6
|S. East II
|18
|1
|5
|7/22
|2/10
|2/3
|2
|41
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|C. Pierre
|16
|6
|1
|5/12
|1/4
|5/5
|4
|44
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|S. Diallo
|11
|14
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|31
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|K. Clergeot
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mitchell
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Walker
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|P. Santos
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Baptiste
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Weeks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|38
|10
|27/66
|7/24
|19/24
|21
|225
|11
|3
|24
|15
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|19
|13
|5
|9/15
|0/0
|1/6
|4
|41
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|D. Jacobs
|18
|2
|0
|7/10
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Goodwin
|16
|7
|5
|7/13
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|42
|4
|0
|6
|2
|5
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Y. Collins
|6
|5
|9
|3/10
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|42
|3
|0
|7
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|19
|13
|5
|9/15
|0/0
|1/6
|4
|41
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|D. Jacobs
|18
|2
|0
|7/10
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Goodwin
|16
|7
|5
|7/13
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|42
|4
|0
|6
|2
|5
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Y. Collins
|6
|5
|9
|3/10
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|42
|3
|0
|7
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|11
|8
|0
|4/13
|0/2
|3/3
|5
|25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|13
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|T. Weaver
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thatch Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hankton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hightower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jimerson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|39
|19
|35/71
|2/12
|11/19
|23
|225
|9
|4
|23
|14
|25
-
NWEST
MINN48
59
2nd 6:27 BTN
-
PURDUE
ILL23
37
2nd 17:29 FS1
-
VCU
GMASON72
59
Final
-
RICH
RI69
61
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY61
63
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE73
52
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT70
69
Final
-
20DAYTON
STJOES80
67
Final
-
MANH
NIAGARA67
62
Final
-
12MICH
14MICHST69
87
Final
-
FAIR
CAN46
42
Final
-
DAVID
DUQ64
71
Final
-
IUPUI
WISGB93
78
Final
-
ILLCHI
MILW62
64
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY78
66
Final
-
MARIST
STPETE40
66
Final
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH71
78
Final
-
IONA
MNMTH61
73
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER77
85
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD66
60
Final
-
BU
AMER63
67
Final
-
NKY
OAK75
64
Final
-
NLAND
NDAKST43
97
Final
-
STBON
GWASH71
66
Final
-
UMASS
STLOU80
83
Final/OT
-
STJOHN
XAVIER67
75
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK78
80
Final
-
HOUBP
NWST79
106
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK69
83
Final
-
OREGST
COLO76
68
Final
-
USC
WASH0
0141 O/U
-5
10:00pm FS1