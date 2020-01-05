UMASS
French leads Saint Louis past UMass 83-80 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 83-80 in overtime on Sunday.

French made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Billikens (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and added five assists and two blocks while picking up his fifth double-double of the season. Demarius Jacobs scored 18 on 7-of-10 shooting, while Jordan Goodwin pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assits and four steals. Reserve Javonte Perkins had 11 points off the bench.

Carl Pierre's layup for UMass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 73.

Sean East II scored on a layup with 2:55 left in OT to give the Minutemen (6-8) an 80-75 lead in their conference opener. But Jacobs hit a 3-pointer, French made a layup and 1 of 2 free throws to put Saint Louis up 81-80. Jacobs hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to provide the final margin.

Freshman Tre Mitchell paced UMass with 20 points and nine rebounds. Samba Diallo had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Sean East II scored 18, but he made just 7 of 22 shots, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. East added five assists and four steals. Pierre scored 16 with six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. East II
J. Goodwin
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
43.9 Field Goal % 47.5
36.1 Three Point % 29.0
79.3 Free Throw % 53.3
Team Stats
Points 80 83
Field Goals 27-66 (40.9%) 35-71 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 43 42
Offensive 15 14
Defensive 23 25
Team 5 3
Assists 10 19
Steals 11 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 24 23
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
Massachusetts
Starters
T. Mitchell
S. East II
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mitchell 20 9 0 5/15 1/4 9/11 3 42 2 2 6 3 6
S. East II 18 1 5 7/22 2/10 2/3 2 41 4 0 5 1 0
C. Pierre 16 6 1 5/12 1/4 5/5 4 44 1 0 3 2 4
S. Diallo 11 14 1 4/7 0/0 3/5 4 31 1 1 3 7 7
K. Clergeot 6 4 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 32 3 0 2 0 4
Bench
K. Mitchell
D. Walker
P. Santos
D. Baptiste
S. Chatman
J. Buggs III
T. Weeks
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Mitchell 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 1
D. Walker 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 1
P. Santos 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 1 0
D. Baptiste 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 38 10 27/66 7/24 19/24 21 225 11 3 24 15 23
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
D. Jacobs
J. Goodwin
J. Bell Jr.
Y. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 19 13 5 9/15 0/0 1/6 4 41 1 2 3 5 8
D. Jacobs 18 2 0 7/10 2/4 2/3 3 36 0 0 2 0 2
J. Goodwin 16 7 5 7/13 0/1 2/3 4 42 4 0 6 2 5
J. Bell Jr. 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 2
Y. Collins 6 5 9 3/10 0/2 0/1 3 42 3 0 7 1 4
Bench
J. Perkins
T. Hargrove Jr.
T. Weaver
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
G. Jimerson
M. Diarra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 11 8 0 4/13 0/2 3/3 5 25 0 1 1 5 3
T. Hargrove Jr. 5 1 0 1/2 0/0 3/3 3 13 0 1 3 0 1
T. Weaver 2 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 14 1 0 1 0 0
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jimerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 39 19 35/71 2/12 11/19 23 225 9 4 23 14 25
