Gardner's play at both ends leads East Carolina to victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a key blocked shot as East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59 on Tuesday night.
East Carolina led 60-57 after a 3-pointer by Bitumba Baruti with 1:26 to go in the second half.
David Collins made an uncontested layup for South Florida, making the score 60-59 with 1:01 remaining but the Bulls did not score again.
Tristen Newton made both ends of a one-and-one with 15 seconds to go and Gardner blocked a potential tying 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.
Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina (7-8, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), which has won five in a row at home.
Laquincy Rideau had 16 points for the Bulls (8-8, 1-2). Collins added 14 points off the bench and Xavier Castaneda had 10 points.
South Florida shot 35%, including 4 of 21 from 3-point distance. The Bulls also missed 11 free throws (15-26), as did East Carolina (9-20).
East Carolina plays SMU at home on Saturday. South Florida faces Memphis at home on Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|21.7
|Pts. Per Game
|21.7
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|39.3
|Field Goal %
|57.7
|26.7
|Three Point %
|37.5
|46.7
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|2.0
|Tristen Newton missed free throw
|2.0
|Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Tristen Newton
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by South Florida
|3.0
|David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayden Gardner
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|10.0
|David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Justin Brown
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|62
|Field Goals
|20-57 (35.1%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-26 (57.7%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Florida 8-8
|64.4 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|10.1 APG
|East Carolina 7-8
|71.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|L. Rideau G
|13.4 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.3 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|21.4 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|58.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Rideau G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|J. Gardner F
|23 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.1
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|57.7
|FT%
|45.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|16
|4
|4
|5/14
|0/4
|6/10
|4
|35
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|X. Castaneda
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|1/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Brown
|8
|13
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|E. Dawson III
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Durr
|4
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|16
|4
|4
|5/14
|0/4
|6/10
|4
|35
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|X. Castaneda
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|1/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Brown
|8
|13
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|E. Dawson III
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Durr
|4
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|16
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|14
|4
|0
|5/13
|1/4
|3/5
|1
|33
|1
|1
|5
|0
|4
|B. Mack
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Williams
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|A. Maricevic
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chaplin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|37
|7
|20/57
|4/21
|15/26
|20
|200
|9
|4
|11
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|23
|10
|3
|9/17
|1/2
|4/8
|1
|39
|2
|2
|4
|1
|9
|B. Suggs
|12
|4
|3
|5/10
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Jackson
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Coleman
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Robinson-White
|0
|3
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|23
|10
|3
|9/17
|1/2
|4/8
|1
|39
|2
|2
|4
|1
|9
|B. Suggs
|12
|4
|3
|5/10
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Jackson
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Coleman
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Robinson-White
|0
|3
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|7
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|30
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|B. Baruti
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/2
|2
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|J. Miles
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Luster
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Curtis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Debaut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Umstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|32
|13
|23/50
|7/18
|9/20
|20
|200
|8
|4
|13
|5
|27
-
RIDER
QUINN61
80
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE78
74
Final
-
FLA
SC81
68
Final
-
TENN
MIZZOU69
59
Final
-
18UVA
BC53
60
Final
-
PURCH
CORN68
100
Final
-
PROV
MARQET81
80
Final/OT
-
WMICH
AKRON69
84
Final
-
20PSU
RUT61
72
Final
-
MIAMI
13LVILLE58
74
Final
-
MIAOH
BGREEN76
78
Final
-
BUFF
BALLST68
88
Final
-
EMICH
OHIO68
74
Final
-
JOHNWA
BROWN53
79
Final
-
NILL
CMICH67
68
Final
-
11OHIOST
12MD55
67
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST77
84
Final
-
SFLA
ECU59
62
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA60
68
Final
-
VALPO
SILL50
63
Final
-
MOST
ILLST67
63
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE59
57
Final
-
4BAYLOR
22TXTECH57
52
Final
-
VATECH
CUSE67
63
Final
-
16NOVA
CREIGH64
59
Final
-
14UK
UGA78
69
Final
-
MISS
TEXAM47
57
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE62
65
Final
-
IOWA
NEB70
76
Final
-
UTAHST
AF60
79
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX64
78
Final