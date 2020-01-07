SFLA
ECU

Gardner's play at both ends leads East Carolina to victory

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a key blocked shot as East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59 on Tuesday night.

East Carolina led 60-57 after a 3-pointer by Bitumba Baruti with 1:26 to go in the second half.

David Collins made an uncontested layup for South Florida, making the score 60-59 with 1:01 remaining but the Bulls did not score again.

Tristen Newton made both ends of a one-and-one with 15 seconds to go and Gardner blocked a potential tying 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.

Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina (7-8, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), which has won five in a row at home.

Laquincy Rideau had 16 points for the Bulls (8-8, 1-2). Collins added 14 points off the bench and Xavier Castaneda had 10 points.

South Florida shot 35%, including 4 of 21 from 3-point distance. The Bulls also missed 11 free throws (15-26), as did East Carolina (9-20).

East Carolina plays SMU at home on Saturday. South Florida faces Memphis at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
L. Rideau
J. Gardner
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
21.7 Pts. Per Game 21.7
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
39.3 Field Goal % 57.7
26.7 Three Point % 37.5
46.7 Free Throw % 73.1
  Defensive rebound by Justin Brown 2.0
  Tristen Newton missed free throw 2.0
  Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Tristen Newton 3.0
  Offensive rebound by South Florida 3.0
  David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayden Gardner 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Brown 10.0
  David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Justin Brown 15.0
Team Stats
Points 59 62
Field Goals 20-57 (35.1%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 15-26 (57.7%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 26 27
Team 2 3
Assists 7 13
Steals 9 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
L. Rideau G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
23 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo South Florida 8-8 283159
home team logo East Carolina 7-8 313162
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 8-8 64.4 PPG 36.8 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo East Carolina 7-8 71.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
3
L. Rideau G 13.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.3 APG 39.3 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 21.4 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.0 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
L. Rideau G 16 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
1
J. Gardner F 23 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
35.1 FG% 46.0
19.0 3PT FG% 38.9
57.7 FT% 45.0
South Florida
Starters
L. Rideau
X. Castaneda
J. Brown
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Rideau 16 4 4 5/14 0/4 6/10 4 35 4 1 2 1 3
X. Castaneda 10 2 1 4/9 1/4 1/4 1 30 2 0 1 1 1
J. Brown 8 13 0 2/7 2/6 2/2 4 25 1 0 2 5 8
E. Dawson III 5 2 0 2/5 0/1 1/2 0 22 0 0 1 0 2
M. Durr 4 5 1 1/4 0/0 2/3 5 16 0 1 0 2 3
Bench
D. Collins
B. Mack
R. Williams
A. Maricevic
A. Yetna
M. Akec
M. Calleja
J. Chaplin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 14 4 0 5/13 1/4 3/5 1 33 1 1 5 0 4
B. Mack 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 1 1
R. Williams 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 1 2
A. Maricevic 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 2
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chaplin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 37 7 20/57 4/21 15/26 20 200 9 4 11 11 26
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
B. Suggs
T. Jackson
C. Coleman
T. Robinson-White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 23 10 3 9/17 1/2 4/8 1 39 2 2 4 1 9
B. Suggs 12 4 3 5/10 0/1 2/4 2 29 0 0 2 2 2
T. Jackson 9 2 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 3 31 1 0 1 0 2
C. Coleman 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 1 4
T. Robinson-White 0 3 3 0/2 0/0 0/1 1 22 2 0 2 0 3
Bench
T. Newton
B. Baruti
J. Miles
E. Luster
S. Strickland
L. Curtis
M. James
L. Debaut
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Newton 7 3 3 2/3 0/1 3/5 2 30 3 0 2 0 3
B. Baruti 6 3 0 2/5 2/5 0/2 2 26 0 2 0 0 3
J. Miles 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 0 0
E. Luster 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 2 1 1
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Curtis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Debaut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Umstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 32 13 23/50 7/18 9/20 20 200 8 4 13 5 27
NCAA BB Scores