Tillie leads No. 1 Gonzaga past BYU 92-69.

  • Jan 19, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) The consistent roar of the crowd caught the attention of Killian Tillie.

It was then that he realized how well Gonzaga was playing in the second half.

''I noticed we were making a lot of shots,'' Tillie said. ''Our energy was great.''

Tillie had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat BYU 92-69 on Saturday night for its 12th consecutive win.

The Zags (20-1, 6-0 West Coast) shot 74% (17 for 23) from the field after halftime. They stretched their home win streak to 34 in a row, tops in the county, and also became the first school to 20 wins this season.

Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Gonzaga, and Joel Ayayi and Admon Gilder had 14 apiece.

''We played great all weekend,'' coach Mark Few said. ''To hold (BYU) to 69 points is a great statement by our defense.''

Gonzaga closed out its sixth consecutive win against BYU without leading scorer Filip Petrusev, who went down hard early in the second half and was helped off the floor. Few said it appears to be an ankle sprain.

It was unclear how long Petrusev might be out.

''It's part of the game,'' Few said. ''We've got to keep playing.''

T.J. Haws scored 17 points and Jake Toolson had 16 for BYU (14-6, 3-2).

The Cougars played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who has missed four games with a finger injury. Childs averages 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

''They picked up the pace in the second half and we weren't able to respond,'' BYU coach Mark Pope said. ''Yoeli still has some healing to do, but in the meantime we have to find ways to win games.''

Pope said Haws, who added six assists, had a great game.

''He was making things happen for us tonight,'' Pope said. ''He's a really special player.''

Ryan Woolridge made a 3-pointer and Joel Ayayi sank two free throws to help Gonzaga open a 59-45 lead with 11 minutes left. Kispert's 3-pointer pushed Gonzaga's lead out to 71-55.

CONFERENCE DOMINANCE

Gonzaga has won 33 straight regular-season West Coast Conference games, breaking a league record that it shared with the Pepperdine teams of 1991-93.

Few was an assistant coach at Gonzaga during Pepperdine's run, and he remembers those as great teams.

''But they were never carrying a No. 1 ranking,'' Few said. ''We get everybody's best effort.''

FREE THROWS

The Cougars only attempted 10 free throws, sinking five. Gonzaga made 19 of 25 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars dealt Gonzaga rare home losses in 2015, 2016 and 2017. ... Kolby Lee made all eight of his shots and scored a career-high 21 points in BYU's previous game, a win over San Diego, but was held in check Saturday.

Gonzaga: Gonzaga reached the 20-win milestone for the 23rd consecutive season.

UP NEXT

BYU plays at Pacific next Thursday.

Gonzaga hosts Pacific, which is second in the WCC, next Saturday.

1st Half
BYU Cougars 31
GONZAG Bulldogs 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
19:37 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 2-0
19:31 +2 Killian Tillie made jump shot 2-2
19:22 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot 4-2
19:14   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
19:07   Kolby Lee missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
18:12   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:10   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
18:08   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
17:51 +2 Kolby Lee made layup 6-2
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
17:13   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:02 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 6-4
16:49   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Dalton Nixon, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
16:31   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
16:17   Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
16:06 +3 Joel Ayayi made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
16:00 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by TJ Haws 8-7
15:52   Offensive foul on Joel Ayayi  
15:52   Turnover on Joel Ayayi  
15:47   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
15:32   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Woolridge  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
15:19   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
15:14   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
15:00 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 8-9
14:45   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
14:35   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
14:28 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme 8-12
14:15 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Zac Seljaas 10-12
13:53   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
13:24   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Connor Harding  
12:54   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
12:54   Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:54 +1 Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
12:43 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Killian Tillie 11-14
12:29 +2 Zac Seljaas made layup, assist by TJ Haws 13-14
12:14 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 13-16
12:05   Traveling violation turnover on Zac Seljaas  
11:42   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
11:34   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:12   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
11:01   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
10:53 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 13-18
10:44   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Drew Timme  
10:31 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 13-20
10:15 +2 Evan Troy made layup 15-20
10:00 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 15-22
9:45   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
9:36   Admon Gilder missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
9:22   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
9:14   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
9:06   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
8:55   Filip Petrusev missed layup, blocked by Zac Seljaas  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
8:53   Shooting foul on Dalton Nixon  
8:53 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
8:53   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
8:33   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Kolby Lee  
8:16   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
8:09 +2 Kolby Lee made layup 17-23
7:45   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev  
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Corey Kispert  
6:59   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
6:57   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
6:55 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Petrusev 17-26
6:32   Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Filip Petrusev  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
6:30   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
6:19 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 17-28
5:57   Traveling violation turnover on Kolby Lee  
5:47   3-second violation turnover on Filip Petrusev  
5:33   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
5:33   TJ Haws missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:33 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-28
5:21   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
5:11   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
5:03 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 18-31
4:46   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Drew Timme  
4:38   Killian Tillie missed dunk  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
4:17 +2 Jake Toolson made jump shot 20-31
3:51   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
3:50 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 3 free throws 20-32
3:50 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 3 free throws 20-33
3:50   Killian Tillie missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
3:35 +2 Kolby Lee made hook shot 22-33
3:12 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 22-35
2:45 +2 Connor Harding made hook shot 24-35
2:29   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
2:22   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
2:05   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
1:54   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
1:47   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
1:27   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
1:27   Killian Tillie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:27 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-36
1:19 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 27-36
1:08   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
57.0 +2 TJ Haws made layup 29-36
35.0 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 29-38
13.0 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 31-38
5.0   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
3.0   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 38
GONZAG Bulldogs 54

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 31-40
19:25   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
19:14   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
19:06   Offensive foul on Joel Ayayi  
19:06   Turnover on Joel Ayayi  
18:53 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 34-40
18:41   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
18:18   Kolby Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
18:10   Offensive foul on Ryan Woolridge  
18:10   Turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
17:50   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:41   Joel Ayayi missed layup, blocked by Dalton Nixon  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
17:18   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
17:01   Offensive foul on Killian Tillie  
17:01   Turnover on Killian Tillie  
16:50   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
16:41 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 34-43
16:27 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 36-43
16:01   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:52   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
15:46   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
15:37   Jake Toolson missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
15:30 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 36-45
15:07 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot 38-45
14:50   Shooting foul on Jake Toolson  
14:50 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
14:50   Corey Kispert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
14:31   Zac Seljaas missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
14:25   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
14:10   Personal foul on Jake Toolson  
13:59 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 38-48
13:42 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot 40-48
13:34 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 40-50
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Admon Gilder  
13:16   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
13:16 +1 Admon Gilder made 1st of 2 free throws 40-51
13:16 +1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
12:53 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 42-52
12:46 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 42-54
12:33   Offensive foul on Zac Seljaas  
12:33   Turnover on Zac Seljaas  
12:15   Offensive foul on Drew Timme  
12:15   Turnover on Drew Timme  
11:54 +3 Dalton Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 45-54
11:33 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 45-57
11:18   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
11:08   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
11:00   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
11:00 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 45-58
11:00 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-59
10:34   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
10:16   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
10:16   Killian Tillie missed free throw  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:51 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by Zac Seljaas 47-59
9:33 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 47-61
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Killian Tillie  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by TJ Haws  
8:56 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 50-61
8:36 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 50-63
8:36   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
8:36 +1 Joel Ayayi made free throw 50-64
8:27