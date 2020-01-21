KSTATE
Kansas State
Wildcats
8-10
60
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Tue Jan. 21
7:00pm
BONUS
81
TF 8
KANSAS
3 Kansas
Jayhawks
15-3
KSTATE
KANSAS

Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas State-Kansas game

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee in the disabled seating behind the Wildcats' basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player threatening to swing a stool.

The Jayhawks were dribbling out the time on their 81-60 victory when Silvio De Sousa was stripped by DaJuan Gordon near mid-court. Gordon tried to go for a layup and De Sousa recovered to block his shot and send the freshman sprawling, then stood over the freshman and barked at him - triggering both benches to empty into what amounted to a rugby scrum.

At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and held it over his head before Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him from behind. The Jayhawks' Marcus Garrett and David McCormick were also in the thick of the scrum along with the Wildcats' James Love and David Sloan, who was the first player to come to Gordon's defense.

It took both coaching staffs, the officials and Allen Fieldhouse security to separate the teams.

''Without knowing exactly everything that went down, it was obvious to me that we played a role in what transpired and there will be penalties for that,'' said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, who was already shaking hands with Kansas State counterpart Bruce Weber when the chaos erupted. ''I need to see the film to comment or have any definitive thoughts on exactly why or how it got started, because to be honest with you I don't have any idea about that.''

The fight came three days after St. Francis and Sacred Heart were involved in a wild fracas following their game in Pennsylvania. But while that incident in the Northeast Conference went largely unnoticed, the pedigree of Kansas and the fact that both schools play in the Big 12 instantly turned their brawl into a national event.

''Obviously it's an embarrassment,'' Self said. ''It's not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It's a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness. If I was a fan watching, depending on your perspective, there would be nothing about that intriguing me to watch more.''

Then, adding to the bizarre finish, five players from each team were summoned back from the locker rooms by officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock. Kansas State shot technical free throws to booing from a few thousand fans, and the one make necessitated a change to the final box score.

The reason only those players returned? The rest of the players from each team - including those dressed in street clothes - were ejected because they had left the bench while the game was in progress.

''It should have been avoided,'' Weber said. ''It's my guys, it's my fault. They came here wanting to have a game, compete, and we didn't compete the way we needed to, and probably a little frustration, especially the young guys.''

Weber had instructed his players to back off in the closing seconds and let the game run out. And while Self said he didn't agree with the steal and layup attempt, he did acknowledge that Kansas State was merely playing to the final whistle.

''Silvio knew he was being defended,'' Self said. ''He took his ball, and certainly the way Silvio reacted to getting his ball taken, going and blocking his shot, that's fair game. What transpired after that is what set everything off.''

While he won't be alone, De Sousa is likely to receive the stiffest punishment from the incident - the latest chapter in a career that has brought far more embarrassment and frustration to Kansas than pride and success.

It was De Sousa whose name surfaced in the FBI probe into college basketball in October 2018, and that in part led to an NCAA investigation of Kansas. The school received a notice of allegations last September that outlined major violations in men's basketball, levied a head coach responsibility charge against Self and alleged a lack of institutional control. Those violations are being appealed and a decision is not expected until well after the season.

De Sousa was suspended last season for his role in the case, and he was supposed to sit out this season as well. But the school successfully appealed the decision, allowing the junior forward to return to the court.

Asked what his message was in the locker room after the game, Self replied: ''There was no discussion on what happened from their vantage point. We talked to them and relayed to them how selfish it was. We relayed how disappointed we are. We should be in here talking about Christian Braun and selfishness created a situation where that's not going to be the story line whatsoever. There was no communication back and forth. It was one way.''

Indeed, Braun was the story of the game until the final seconds after hitting six 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 20 points in his first Sunflower Showdown. The freshman guard grew up in nearby Burlington, Kansas.

Devon Dotson added 18 points and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12), which beat the Wildcats for the 14th straight time at Allen Fieldhouse. Xavier Sneed had 16 points and David Sloan had 14 for the Wildcats (8-10, 1-5), who played a part in ending the Jayhawks' conference title run last season.

''Credit to them. They kicked our butt,'' said Weber, whose chin was reddened by what he called a stress-induced reaction. ''I'm just happy nothing major happened to either team where there was an escalated fight. It was a bad play at the end. It's disappointing. Life lessons for our young guys and hopefully next time they'll be a little smarter.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas played its best game in weeks, but it could come at quite the cost - several Jayhawks appeared to throw punches in the fracas, and that is almost certainly going to lead to suspensions. How long they last could impact how the Jayhawks fare in a stretch coming up that includes the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

UP NEXT

Kansas State heads to Alabama on Saturday.

Kansas welcomes back ex-Texas coach Rick Barnes with Tennessee on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 23
KANSAS Jayhawks 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:48   David McCormack missed jump shot  
19:55   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
19:23   Makol Mawien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson  
18:56   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:43   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
18:41   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
18:30 +2 David Sloan made dunk, assist by Cartier Diarra 2-0
18:08   Lost ball turnover on David McCormack, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Devon Dotson  
17:45 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Devon Dotson 2-2
17:27 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Levi Stockard III 5-2
17:13 +2 Ochai Agbaji made driving layup 5-4
16:43   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
16:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
16:22   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:11   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Christian Braun  
16:05 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 5-7
15:47 +2 Makol Mawien made fade-away jump shot 7-7
15:36   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
14:53   Personal foul on David Sloan  
14:40 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 7-10
14:08   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
13:50   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
13:43 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk 7-12
13:26   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
13:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
12:55 +2 Christian Braun made driving layup 7-14
12:44   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
12:44   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:44   Cartier Diarra missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:28 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 7-16
12:05 +2 Montavious Murphy made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 9-16
11:47 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Braun 9-19
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Christian Braun  
11:25   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
11:25 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-20
11:25 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-21
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Devon Dotson  
11:04   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Antonio Gordon  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
10:54 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk 9-23
10:46   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:38   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
10:24 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 9-26
10:15   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
10:11   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:40   Christian Braun missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed  
9:13   Ochai Agbaji missed dunk, blocked by Makol Mawien  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
8:53   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
8:32   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
8:22   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
8:15   Montavious Murphy missed layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:07 +2 Makol Mawien made tip-in 11-26
8:00   Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Montavious Murphy  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
7:58   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
7:53 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 13-26
7:40   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
7:17   Traveling violation turnover on Makol Mawien  
7:04 +2 Tristan Enaruna made driving layup 13-28
6:28   Makol Mawien missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
6:18 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot 13-30
5:47   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
5:32   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
5:22   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
5:10   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
5:05   Isaiah Moss missed layup  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
5:03   Tristan Enaruna missed layup  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:01   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
4:51   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
4:39 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makol Mawien 16-30
4:18 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 16-33
4:07   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
4:01   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
3:51   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
3:47   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
3:31 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 19-33
3:12   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
2:56   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
2:26   Lost ball turnover on Montavious Murphy, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
2:09   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
2:09   Marcus Garrett missed free throw  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:01 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 19-35
1:41   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
1:36   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
1:27   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
1:16 +2 Makol Mawien made dunk, assist by Xavier Sneed 21-35
54.0   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
54.0 +1 Udoka Azubuike made free throw 21-36
54.0 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-37
43.0   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
21.0 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 21-39
4.0 +2 David Sloan made driving layup 23-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 37
KANSAS Jayhawks 42

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
19:31 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 23-42
19:10   Traveling violation turnover on Montavious Murphy  
18:56   Christian Braun missed driving layup  
18:54   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
18:50   David Sloan missed driving layup  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
18:37   Devon Dotson missed layup  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:31 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 23-44
18:14   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
18:06 +2 Devon Dotson made reverse layup 23-46
18:06   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
18:06 +1 Devon Dotson made free throw 23-47
17:40   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
17:34   Makol Mawien missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:25   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
17:16 +2 David Sloan made layup 25-47
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
16:43 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 27-47
16:20   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
16:09 +2 David Sloan made jump shot 29-47
15:53   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
15:51   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
15:46 +2 David Sloan made layup 31-47
15:34 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 31-49
15:14 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 33-49
15:03   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
14:55   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
14:41   Makol Mawien missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
14:32   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
14:26   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
14:05 +3 DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 36-49
13:39 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 36-51
13:14   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
13:08   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
13:02 +2 Devon Dotson made dunk 36-53
12:57   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
12:43   David McCormack missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:33   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
12:13   Lost ball turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by David Sloan  
12:09   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
12:09   David Sloan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:09 +1 David Sloan made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-53
11:44   Christian Braun missed jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
11:32 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 37-55
11:09 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 39-55
10:49 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 39-58
10:25   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:12   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
9:56 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 39-60
9:39   Makol Mawien missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:12 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 39-62
8:50   Antonio Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Devon Dotson  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
8:40   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
8:40 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 40-62
8:40   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:25   Personal foul on David Sloan  
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson  
7:54   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
7:45   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43