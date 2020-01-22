LSALLE
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Grant Golden was a perfect 6-for-6 shooting to lead four into double digits and Richmond raced away from La Salle 75-57 Wednesday night.

Goldman, who finished with 15 points, scored the first four as Richmond (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic 10) shot out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. Tyler Burton added 14 points and nine rebounds, Jake Wojcik scored 11 with three 3-pointers and Jacob Gilyard scored 10.

Richmond has won its last three while La Salle's losing skid reached four games.

Freshman Sharif Kenney led the Explorers (10-8, 1-5) with a career-high 19 points with three 3-pointers, three assists and four steals.

Eight out of nine Spiders scored field goals in an astonishing second half that saw the team shoot 71% from the field, making 12-of-17. La Salle also scored 12 field goals after halftime, but in 32 tries (38%). La Salle's leading scorer Isiah Deas (12 ppg) scored three on 1-for-8 shooting,

Richmond plays No. 7 Dayton at home on Saturday. La Salle takes on VCU at home on Saturday.

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 19
RICH Spiders 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Richmond  
20:00   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
19:40 +2 Grant Golden made layup 0-2
19:18   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
19:00 +2 Grant Golden made layup 0-4
18:42   Traveling violation turnover on Ed Croswell  
18:27   Offensive foul on Grant Golden  
18:27   Turnover on Grant Golden  
18:03   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
17:48   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
17:21   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
17:03   Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Cayo  
16:34   Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
16:15   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
16:15 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 0-5
16:15 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-6
15:48   Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard  
15:48   Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:48   Ayinde Hikim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
15:25 +2 Matt Grace made hook shot 0-8
15:09   Kicked ball violation on Richmond  
14:57   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
14:45 +2 Tyler Burton made layup 0-10
14:12 +2 Sherif Kenney made jump shot 2-10
14:12   Shooting foul on Matt Grace  
14:13 +1 Sherif Kenney made free throw 3-10
13:53   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Ed Croswell  
13:43   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:32 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace 3-13
13:32   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
13:32 +1 Jacob Gilyard made free throw 3-14
13:14   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nathan Cayo  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
13:02   Sherif Kenney missed reverse layup  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
12:53   Ed Croswell missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
12:50 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 3-16
12:21   Isiah Deas missed layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
12:04   Shooting foul on Saul Phiri  
12:04 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 3-17
12:04 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-18
11:51 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot 6-18
11:27   Offensive foul on Nathan Cayo  
11:27   Turnover on Nathan Cayo  
11:19 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 9-18
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Nick Sherod, stolen by Christian Ray  
10:26   Ed Croswell missed layup  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
10:13   Nick Sherod missed floating jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
9:57   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi  
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
9:44 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 11-18
9:30 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 11-21
9:09   Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
8:53   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
8:27   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
8:04   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
7:52   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Stone, stolen by Tyler Burton  
7:16 +2 Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 11-23
6:44   Isiah Deas missed reverse layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:31   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Burton  
6:11   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
5:45   Tyler Burton missed layup, blocked by Ed Croswell  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
5:43   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
5:32 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Sherif Kenney 13-23
5:07   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Tyler Burton  
4:51 +2 Jake Wojcik made jump shot, assist by Tyler Burton 13-25
4:42   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
4:25 +2 Grant Golden made layup 13-27
4:25   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
4:25   Grant Golden missed free throw  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
4:19   Double dribble turnover on Isiah Deas  
4:06 +2 Tyler Burton made layup 13-29
3:45 +2 Sherif Kenney made layup 15-29
3:45   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
3:45   Sherif Kenney missed free throw  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi  
3:21 +2 Tyler Burton made jump shot 15-31
3:05   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney  
2:50   Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi  
2:26 +2 Brandon Stone made layup, assist by Sherif Kenney 17-31
2:07   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
1:49   Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Tyler Burton  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
1:34   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
1:34 +1 Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-32
1:34 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-33
1:19   David Beatty missed layup  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
1:18   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
1:18 +1 Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
1:18 +1 Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-33
1:01   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Matt Grace  
54.0   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
47.0   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
45.0   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
45.0 +1 Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
45.0 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
31.0   David Beatty missed jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
2.0   Nick Sherod missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 38
RICH Spiders 40

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 21-35
19:23 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 21-37
19:23   Shooting foul on Isiah Deas  
19:23 +1 Andre Gustavson made free throw 21-38
18:59   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:49   Ed Croswell missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
18:44   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
18:34   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi  
18:24   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
18:11 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nick Sherod 21-40
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney  
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
17:29   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
17:29   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
17:29   Grant Golden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:29 +1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-41
17:13   Personal foul on Andre Gustavson  
17:04   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
16:42   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
16:34   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
16:32 +2 David Beatty made jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 23-41
16:01 +3 Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace 23-44
15:37 +3 Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 26-44
15:22   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
15:22 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 26-45
15:22   Jacob Gilyard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
15:03   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
14:48   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
14:48   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
14:48   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
14:36   Offensive foul on Jake Wojcik  
14:36   Turnover on Jake Wojcik  
14:19   Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
14:07   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
14:07 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 26-46
14:07 +1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-47
13:50   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
13:41 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 29-47
13:24   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
13:24   Andre Gustavson missed free throw  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Stone  
12:50   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
12:44   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
12:33   Personal foul on Brandon Stone  
12:33 +1 Souleymane Koureissi made 1st of 2 free throws 29-48
12:33 +1 Souleymane Koureissi made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-49
12:27 +2 Brandon Stone made dunk, assist by David Beatty 31-49
12:07   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Saul Phiri  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
12:05   Personal foul on Brandon Stone  
12:05 +1 Souleymane Koureissi made 1st of 2 free throws 31-50
12:05 +1 Souleymane Koureissi made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-51
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
11:48 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Nick Sherod 31-53
11:29   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
11:27   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
11:23   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi  
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Sherod  
10:57   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
10:29 +2 Nick Sherod made jump shot 31-55
10:13   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi  
9:58   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
9:35 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 33-55
9:22   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
9:22 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 33-56