|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Richmond
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Saul Phiri
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
|
0-4
|
18:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ed Croswell
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Grant Golden
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Grant Golden
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nathan Cayo
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Andre Gustavson
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
16:15
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-5
|
16:15
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-6
|
15:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Matt Grace made hook shot
|
0-8
|
15:09
|
|
|
Kicked ball violation on Richmond
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
14:45
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton made layup
|
0-10
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made jump shot
|
2-10
|
14:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matt Grace
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney made free throw
|
3-10
|
13:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Ed Croswell
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
13:32
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace
|
3-13
|
13:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
13:32
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard made free throw
|
3-14
|
13:14
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nathan Cayo
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed reverse layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Ed Croswell missed layup
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
3-16
|
12:21
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed layup
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Saul Phiri
|
|
12:04
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-17
|
12:04
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-18
|
11:51
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-18
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Nathan Cayo
|
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
|
9-18
|
10:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nick Sherod, stolen by Christian Ray
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Ed Croswell missed layup
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Sherif Kenney
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
11-18
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
11-21
|
9:09
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Stone, stolen by Tyler Burton
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
11-23
|
6:44
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed reverse layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Burton
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed layup, blocked by Ed Croswell
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
13-23
|
5:07
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Tyler Burton
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Jake Wojcik made jump shot, assist by Tyler Burton
|
13-25
|
4:42
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
|
13-27
|
4:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed free throw
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Isiah Deas
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton made layup
|
13-29
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made layup
|
15-29
|
3:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed free throw
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton made jump shot
|
15-31
|
3:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Stone made layup, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
17-31
|
2:07
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Tyler Burton
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Stone
|
|
1:34
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-32
|
1:34
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-33
|
1:19
|
|
|
David Beatty missed layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
|
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
Ed Croswell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-33
|
1:01
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Grace
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-34
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-35
|
31.0
|
|
|
David Beatty missed jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|