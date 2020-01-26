|
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
19:34
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:32
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
19:10
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
18:45
Onyi Eyisi missed jump shot
18:43
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
18:37
Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi
18:37
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:37
+1
Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-1
18:20
Ty Perry missed jump shot
18:18
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
18:09
+2
Demarius Jacobs made layup
0-3
17:48
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
17:46
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
17:37
Joel Soriano missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.
17:35
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
17:24
Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:22
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
17:05
+3
Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
0-6
16:35
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:33
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
16:21
Joel Soriano missed layup
16:19
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
16:15
Yuri Collins missed layup
16:15
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
16:15
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:13
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
16:13
Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
15:52
+2
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
0-8
15:31
Lost ball turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Yuri Collins
15:25
+2
Jordan Goodwin made dunk
0-10
15:21
Kyle Rose missed jump shot
15:19
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
15:19
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
14:55
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:53
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
14:46
Shooting foul on Joel Soriano
14:46
Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:46
+1
Hasahn French made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-11
14:23
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
14:23
Kyle Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:23
Kyle Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:23
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
13:57
+2
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
0-13
13:34
+2
Chris Austin made jump shot
2-13
13:18
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
13:16
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
12:51
+3
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot
5-13
12:42
+2
Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Tay Weaver
5-15
12:19
Jumpball received by Fordham
12:13
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:11
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
11:48
Tay Weaver missed jump shot
11:46
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
11:20
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:18
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
11:04
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot
11:02
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
10:59
+2
Jordan Goodwin made dunk
5-17
10:39
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
10:19
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:17
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
9:56
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
9:30
Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Yuri Collins
9:30
+2
Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Tay Weaver
5-19
9:17
+3
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
8-19
8:47
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin
8:19
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:17
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
8:07
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
8-22
7:37
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Tay Weaver
7:28
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:26
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
7:22
Offensive foul on Antwon Portley
7:22
Turnover on Antwon Portley
6:55
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:53
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
6:45
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:43
Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
6:43
+2
Jalen Cobb made jump shot
10-22
6:40
Shooting foul on Yuri Collins
6:43
Jalen Cobb missed free throw
6:43
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
6:16
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
10-24
5:49
Onyi Eyisi missed layup
5:47
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
5:47
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
5:21
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
5:19
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
4:54
+3
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
13-24
4:29
Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Kyle Rose
4:12
Shooting foul on Hasahn French
4:12
Jalen Cobb missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:12
+1
Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-24
3:44
Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:42
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
3:26
Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins
3:08
Chris Austin missed jump shot
3:06
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
2:45
Jumpball received by Fordham
2:45
Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Chris Austin
2:32
Kyle Rose missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
2:32
Offensive rebound by Fordham
2:26
Personal foul on Hasahn French
2:06
Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.
2:04
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
1:40
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
14-27
1:17
+2
Chris Austin made jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
16-27
54.0
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
54.0
+1
Tay Weaver made 1st of 3 free throws
16-28
54.0
+1
Tay Weaver made 2nd of 3 free throws
16-29
54.0
+1
Tay Weaver made 3rd of 3 free throws
16-30
31.0
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
29.0
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
7.0
+2
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
16-32
0.0
End of period
