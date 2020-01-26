FORD
STLOU

No Text

Goodwin's double-double lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 55-39

  • AP
  • Jan 26, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.

Goodwon sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor in picking up his ninth double-double of the season for the Billikens (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tay Weaver had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while fellow reserve Javonte Perkins scored 10. for Saint Louis (15-5, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javonte Perkins added 10 points. Yuri Collins had six assists before fouling out.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game.

Jalen Cobb hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 to lead the Rams (7-12, 1-6).

Fordham shot just 31% from the floor, 22% from distance (5 of 23), and made just 4 of 13 free throws (31%). Saint Louis shot 44% overall but made only 4 of 18 from distance (22%). The Billikens hit 11 of 17 foul shots (65%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Fordham Rams (7-11, 1-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-5, 3-3)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FORD Rams 16
STLOU Billikens 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:34   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
19:10   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
18:45   Onyi Eyisi missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:37   Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi  
18:37   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:37 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
18:20   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
18:09 +2 Demarius Jacobs made layup 0-3
17:48   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:37   Joel Soriano missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:24   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
17:05 +3 Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 0-6
16:35   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:21   Joel Soriano missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:15   Yuri Collins missed layup  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
16:15   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:13   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
15:52 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 0-8
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Yuri Collins  
15:25 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 0-10
15:21   Kyle Rose missed jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
15:19   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
14:55   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
14:46   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
14:46   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:46 +1 Hasahn French made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-11
14:23   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
14:23   Kyle Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:23   Kyle Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:57 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 0-13
13:34 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot 2-13
13:18   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
12:51 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 5-13
12:42 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Tay Weaver 5-15
12:19   Jumpball received by Fordham  
12:13   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
11:48   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
11:20   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:04   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
10:59 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 5-17
10:39   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
10:19   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
9:56   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Yuri Collins  
9:30 +2 Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Tay Weaver 5-19
9:17 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 8-19
8:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
8:19   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:07 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 8-22
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Tay Weaver  
7:28   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
7:22   Offensive foul on Antwon Portley  
7:22   Turnover on Antwon Portley  
6:55   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
6:45   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
6:43 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 10-22
6:40   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
6:43   Jalen Cobb missed free throw  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:16 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 10-24
5:49   Onyi Eyisi missed layup  
5:47   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
5:21   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
4:54 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 13-24
4:29   Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Kyle Rose  
4:12   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
4:12   Jalen Cobb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-24
3:44   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins  
3:08   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
2:45   Jumpball received by Fordham  
2:45   Lost ball turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Chris Austin  
2:32   Kyle Rose missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
2:26   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
2:06   Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
1:40 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 14-27
1:17 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 16-27
54.0   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
54.0 +1 Tay Weaver made 1st of 3 free throws 16-28
54.0 +1 Tay Weaver made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-29
54.0 +1 Tay Weaver made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-30
31.0   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
7.0 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 16-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD Rams 23
STLOU Billikens 23

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Ty Perry  
18:44   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
18:33   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
18:24   Offensive foul on Javonte Perkins  
18:24   Turnover on Javonte Perkins  
18:01   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:43   Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Onyi Eyisi  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
17:27   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Fordham  
17:10   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by Ty Perry  
16:54   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:38 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 16-34
16:38   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
16:38   Hasahn French missed free throw  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
16:19   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
16:10 +2 Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 16-36
15:51   Onyi Eyisi missed jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Chris Austin  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Tay Weaver  
15:47   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
15:47 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 16-37
15:47   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
15:24 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot 19-37
14:59 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 19-39
14:31   Jumpball received by Fordham  
14:29 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 21-39
14:09   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
13:55   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Joshua Hightower  
13:53   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
13:33   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
13:15   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
13:07   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
12:38   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Austin  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
12:21   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
12:02   Bad pass turnover on Joshua Hightower, stolen by Kyle Rose  
11:54   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
11:32   Joshua Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
11:29   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
11:12 +2 Onyi Eyisi made layup, assist by Jalen Cobb 23-39
11:12   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
11:12   Onyi Eyisi missed free throw  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by Jalen Cobb  
10:44   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
10:16   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Austin  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
10:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Louis  
9:54 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot, assist by Ty Perry 25-39
9:31 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 25-41
9:02   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:51   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
8:43   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
8:31 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 25-44
8:17   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
8:10   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
7:59   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
7:47   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
7:37   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
7:31   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
7:08   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
7:08 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 26-44
7:08   Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:45 +2 Tay Weaver made jump shot 26-46
6:24 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 28-46
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
5:47   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
5:47 +1 Kyle Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 29-46
5:47   Kyle Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
5:24   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
5:22   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Onyi Eyisi  
4:59 +2 Onyi Eyisi made jump shot 31-46
4:40 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 31-48
4:17 +2 Onyi Eyisi made layup, assist by Kyle Rose 33-48
4:06   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
4:06 +1 Tay Weaver made 1st of 2 free throws 33-49
4:06 +1 Tay Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-50
3:49 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 36-50
3:20   Kicked ball violation on Fordham  
3:06   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
2:47 +2 Joel Soriano made jump shot 38-50
2:28   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
2:28   Tay Weaver missed free throw  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
2:16   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
2:16   Joel Soriano missed free throw  
2:16