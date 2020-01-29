|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
26-40
|
18:58
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
28-40
|
18:39
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
31-40
|
18:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Donovan Clay
|
33-40
|
18:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Kennell
|
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw
|
34-40
|
17:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-41
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-42
|
17:15
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed layup
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made reverse layup, assist by Nate Kennell
|
34-44
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot
|
36-44
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Koch Bar
|
36-46
|
16:17
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koch Bar
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
|
|
15:49
|
|
+1
|
Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-46
|
15:49
|
|
|
Mileek McMillan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Ville Tahvanainen made finger-roll layup
|
37-48
|
15:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mileek McMillan
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by John Kiser
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ari Boya
|
|
14:24
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-48
|
14:24
|
|
+1
|
Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-48
|
14:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Nick Robinson
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Eron Gordon
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Eron Gordon
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Ville Tahvanainen made layup
|
39-50
|
13:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eron Gordon
|
|
13:32
|
|
+1
|
Ville Tahvanainen made free throw
|
39-51
|
13:11
|
|
|
Eron Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed floating jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-52
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-53
|
12:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Koch Bar
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-56
|
12:04
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed jump shot, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|
|
11:41
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
42-56
|
11:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Nick Robinson
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Nick Robinson made layup
|
44-56
|
11:09
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-57
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-58
|
10:50
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson
|
47-58
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made reverse layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen
|
47-60
|
10:19
|
|
|
John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
9:51
|
|
+3
|
Nick Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
50-60
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Darrell Brown made jump shot
|
50-62
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
52-62
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby
|
52-64
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ari Boya
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-64
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-64
|
8:18
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Robinson
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:43
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-65
|
7:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Koch Bar
|
|
7:25
|
|
+1
|
Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-65
|
7:25
|
|
+1
|
Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-65
|
7:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Robinson
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
56-66
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
John Kiser made fade-away jump shot
|
58-66
|
6:20
|
|
|
Danya Kingsby missed jump shot, blocked by Donovan Clay
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup
|
60-66
|
5:42
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Donovan Clay
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry
|
60-68
|
4:32
|
|
|
John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Clay made layup
|
62-68
|
4:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Clay made free throw
|
63-68
|
4:18
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Kiser
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Darrell Brown missed jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
66-68
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Danya Kingsby made layup
|
66-70
|
2:52
|
|
|
Daniel Sackey missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Danya Kingsby
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Shon Henry made dunk
|
66-72
|
1:30
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Koch Bar missed layup, blocked by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bradley
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Nate Kennell missed jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Koch Bar
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Kiser
|
|
55.0
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
66-73
|
55.0
|
|
+1
|
Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
66-74
|
47.0
|
|
|
Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donovan Clay
|
|
41.0
|
|
+1
|
Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
66-75
|
41.0
|
|
+1
|
Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
66-76
|
37.0
|
|
|
Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas
|
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
66-77
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
66-78
|
15.0
|
|
+2
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot
|
68-78
|
15.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darrell Brown
|
|
15.0
|
|
+1
|
Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw
|
69-78
|
5.0
|
|
+2
|
Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown
|
69-80