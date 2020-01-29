VALPO
Henry scores 21 to lift Bradley past Valparaiso 80-69

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Ja'Shon Henry had a career-high 21 points as Bradley defeated Valparaiso 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Darrell Brown had 17 points for Bradley (15-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Kennell added 15 points and eight rebounds. Koch Bar had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (11-11, 4-5). Donovan Clay added 15 points. Ryan Fazekas had 14 points.

Bradley takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso takes on Illinois State at home on Saturday.

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 69
BRAD Braves 80

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:51   Danya Kingsby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
19:35   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
19:26 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danya Kingsby 26-40
18:58 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 28-40
18:39   Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:32 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 31-40
18:15   Lost ball turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
18:05   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
18:01 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 33-40
18:01   Shooting foul on Nate Kennell  
17:58 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw 34-40
17:40   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
17:28   Shooting foul on Daniel Sackey  
17:28 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
17:28 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
17:15   Donovan Clay missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:08 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made reverse layup, assist by Nate Kennell 34-44
16:48 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 36-44
16:33 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Koch Bar 36-46
16:17   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:15   Personal foul on Koch Bar  
16:08   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
15:59   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
15:49   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
15:49 +1 Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
15:49   Mileek McMillan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
15:47   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
15:36 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made finger-roll layup 37-48
15:16   Personal foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
15:03   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
15:00   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
14:49   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by John Kiser  
14:23   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
14:21   Personal foul on Ari Boya  
14:24 +1 Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 38-48
14:24 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by Nick Robinson  
13:49   Offensive foul on Eron Gordon  
13:49   Turnover on Eron Gordon  
13:32 +2 Ville Tahvanainen made layup 39-50
13:32   Shooting foul on Eron Gordon  
13:32 +1 Ville Tahvanainen made free throw 39-51
13:11   Eron Gordon missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
12:51   Darrell Brown missed floating jump shot  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
12:49   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
12:46 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
12:46 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-53
12:26   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Koch Bar  
12:20 +3 Nate Kennell made 3-pt. jump shot 39-56
12:04   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot, blocked by Koch Bar  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
11:57   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
11:41 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 42-56
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Ja'Shon Henry, stolen by Nick Robinson  
11:17 +2 Nick Robinson made layup 44-56
11:09   Koch Bar missed jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
11:06   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
11:06 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 44-57
11:06 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
10:50 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 47-58
10:36 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made reverse layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 47-60
10:19   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
10:17   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
10:17   Danya Kingsby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17   Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
9:51 +3 Nick Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 50-60
9:26 +2 Darrell Brown made jump shot 50-62
9:12 +2 Donovan Clay made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 52-62
8:37 +2 Ari Boya made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 52-64
8:30   Shooting foul on Ari Boya  
8:30 +1 Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 53-64
8:30 +1 Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-64
8:18   Darrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Robinson  
8:16   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
7:56   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:43   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
7:43   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
7:43   Koch Bar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:43 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-65
7:25   Shooting foul on Koch Bar  
7:25 +1 Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-65
7:25 +1 Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-65
7:12   Shooting foul on Nick Robinson  
7:12   Ja'Shon Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:12 +1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-66
6:51 +2 John Kiser made fade-away jump shot 58-66
6:20   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot, blocked by Donovan Clay  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Nate Kennell, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
6:11 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 60-66
5:42   Shot clock violation turnover on Bradley  
5:36   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
5:17   Traveling violation turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Clay  
4:54 +2 Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Ja'Shon Henry 60-68
4:32   John Kiser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
4:26 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 62-68
4:26   Shooting foul on Ville Tahvanainen  
4:26 +1 Donovan Clay made free throw 63-68
4:18   Nate Kennell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by John Kiser  
4:07   Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:07   Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:50   Darrell Brown missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
3:42 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 66-68
3:21 +2 Danya Kingsby made layup 66-70
2:52   Daniel Sackey missed layup, blocked by Koch Bar  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
2:49   Traveling violation turnover on Danya Kingsby  
2:34   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
2:23   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
1:56   Ja'Shon Henry missed layup  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
1:54 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made dunk 66-72
1:30   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
1:10   Koch Bar missed layup, blocked by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Bradley  
57.0   Nate Kennell missed jump shot  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
55.0   Ja'Shon Henry missed jump shot  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
55.0   Personal foul on John Kiser  
55.0 +1 Koch Bar made 1st of 2 free throws 66-73
55.0 +1 Koch Bar made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-74
47.0   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
41.0   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
41.0 +1 Nate Kennell made 1st of 2 free throws 66-75
41.0 +1 Nate Kennell made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-76
37.0   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
29.0   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Darrell Brown  
25.0   Personal foul on Ryan Fazekas  
25.0 +1 Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 66-77
25.0 +1 Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-78
15.0 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 68-78
15.0   Personal foul on Darrell Brown  
15.0 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw 69-78
5.0 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 69-80

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders -43
BRAD Braves -43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Valparaiso  
19:44 +3 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Sackey 3-0
19:35   Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby  
19:34   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
19:29 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 3-2
18:48   Offensive foul on Mileek McMillan  
18:48   Turnover on Mileek McMillan  
18:23 +2 Koch Bar made layup, assist by Darrell Brown 3-4
18:08   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
17:52 +3 Darrell Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 3-7
17:27   Shooting foul on Danya Kingsby  
17:27   Eron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
17:08   Offensive foul on Ja'Shon Henry  
17:08   Turnover on Ja'Shon Henry  
16:50   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Danya Kingsby  
16:37   Danya Kingsby missed floating jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Koch Bar  
16:28   Koch Bar missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:18 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup, assist by Daniel Sackey 6-7
16:07 +2 Koch Bar made jump shot, assist by Nate Kennell 6-9
15:37   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Koch Bar  
15:28   Personal foul on Daniel Sackey  
15:22   Danya Kingsby missed jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Ja'Shon Henry  
15:01 +2 Ja'Shon Henry made jump shot 6-11
14:48   Lost ball turnover on Nick Robinson  
14:39   Out of bounds turnover on Danya Kingsby  
14:21 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Kiser 9-11
13:59 +2 Nate Kennell made layup, assist by Danya Kingsby 9-13
13:42   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
13:30   Darrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Ben Krikke  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:18   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Ville Tahvanainen  
13:18 +2 Darrell Brown made layup, assist by Ville Tahvanainen 9-15
13:18   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
13:18 +1 Darrell Brown made free throw 9-16
12:54   Nick Robinson missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
12:40   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Nate Kennell  
12:14