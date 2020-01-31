COLO
UCLA

UCLA defeats No. 20 Colorado 72-68 behind Smith's 30 points

  • Jan 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Coming off a blowout loss at ranked Oregon last week might have been enough to derail a young UCLA team.

But the Bruins toughened up to beat No. 20 Colorado 72-68 on Thursday night and returned to .500 in Pac-12 play.

Chris Smith scored a career-high 30 points, making 13 of 15 free throws, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Prince Ali had 11 points for the Bruins (11-10, 4-4). They led by 15 points early in the second half and held off Colorado's repeated runs that cut the Bruins' lead to two points.

''Oregon was a rough game,'' Smith said. ''Tonight was definitely a confidence booster. It shows us and everyone else that we can hang with some of the best. We got a really big win.''

McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Evan Battey added 14 points for the Buffaloes (16-5, 5-3), whose two-game winning streak ended. Wright scored seven of their final 11 points on a 3-pointer and four free throws.

''UCLA just out-toughed us,'' Buffs coach Tad Boyle said. ''This team really has heart, but the last two games we got punked.''

Colorado ran off 12 straight points early in the second half to close to 42-39. Smith came up with crucial baskets when the Buffs twice got within three points.

The Buffs used full-court pressure in the last couple minutes when they were down 11. Wright got fouled on two straight possessions and made four free throws to leave Colorado trailing by five. With 50 seconds left, Wright stepped out of bounds on the baseline, turning the ball over.

After making their first 20 free throws, the Bruins missed 4 of their next 5 in the game's final minute.

''I just knew I hadn't missed a free throw, then I smoked two in a row,'' Smith said.

Wright's 3-pointer cut UCLA's lead to four points.

But Smith restored order, making two free throws with 14 seconds to go that kept the Bruins ahead 70-64. Smith's nine rebounds helped the Bruins own a 39-29 edge on the boards.

''We have to take care of things like rebounding,'' Battey said.

The Buffs had just one team offensive rebound and 10 rebounds overall in the first half.

''This shows that UCLA was tougher,'' Boyle said. ''When you lose the rebounding game, it's tough to win.''

The Bruins controlled the first half when they shot 45% from the floor and led 39-27. They were better on the boards, in the paint and off the bench in putting together runs of 14-0 and 9-0. The Buffs were held without a field goal over the final 4 1/2 minutes when they made just four free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffs will try to gain a weekend split of their second Pac-12 road trip, like they did last weekend at the Arizona schools. But they'll need Wright to get back in the offensive flow earlier in the game.

UCLA: The Bruins beat a ranked team for the first time in three tries this season, which should bolster their confidence heading to the Arizona desert next week. They lost by 21 points at No. 12 Oregon and by 13 to then-No. 3 Michigan State in November.

HONORING KOBE

There was a moment of silence before the game to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash last weekend. The public address announcer noted that Bryant was a friend to the UCLA men's and women's basketball programs. He and Gianna had attended games in recent years.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Visits Southern California on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Utah on Sunday in the first of five home games in February.

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 27
UCLA Bruins 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
20:00   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by David Singleton  
19:44 +2 Chris Smith made layup, assist by David Singleton 0-2
19:18   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
18:58 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton 0-5
18:39 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 3-5
18:06 +2 Tyger Campbell made jump shot 3-7
17:40 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by Maddox Daniels 5-7
17:13   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:06   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
16:54   Offensive foul on Jalen Hill  
16:54   Turnover on Jalen Hill  
16:33 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 8-7
16:15   Traveling violation turnover on Tyger Campbell  
15:59   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
15:45 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Smith 8-9
15:28   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
15:26   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
15:08   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:06   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Chris Smith  
14:41   Jalen Hill missed hook shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:23 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 10-9
13:59   Shooting foul on Daylen Kountz  
13:59 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
13:59 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
13:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
13:17   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
13:15   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
12:57   Chris Smith missed layup  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
12:51 +2 Chris Smith made layup 10-13
12:37   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:17   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
12:02 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 10-15
11:40   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11:15   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11:13   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
11:15 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-16
11:15 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-17
10:58   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
10:53   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
10:39   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
10:35   Tyler Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Jules Bernard  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
10:27 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 10-20
10:15   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
9:58   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Chris Smith  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
9:46   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Prince Ali  
9:28   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
9:17   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
9:09 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 10-23
8:42 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 12-23
8:42   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
8:42 +1 Evan Battey made free throw 13-23
8:26   Prince Ali missed dunk  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
8:20   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
8:20 +1 Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
8:20 +1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
8:10   Jalen Hill missed layup  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
8:02 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 15-25
7:51 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 17-25
7:22   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
7:10 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 20-25
6:49   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
6:49 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 20-26
6:49 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
6:38   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
6:21   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:11   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Prince Ali  
5:51   Prince Ali missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
5:46 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 23-27
5:24   Prince Ali missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
5:14   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
4:58   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
4:35   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by David Singleton  
4:28 +2 David Singleton made layup 23-29
4:01   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
3:52 +2 Chris Smith made layup 23-31
3:52   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
3:52 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Chris Smith  
3:38   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
3:38 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
3:38 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
2:54   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
2:26   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
2:20 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 23-36
2:15   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
2:15 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 24-36
2:14 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-36
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
1:47   Personal foul on Prince Ali  
1:47 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
1:47 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-36
1:20 +3 Prince Ali made 3-pt. jump shot 27-39
48.0   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
48.0   Daylen Kountz missed free throw  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
30.0   Offensive foul on Chris Smith  
30.0   Turnover on Chris Smith  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Chris Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 41
UCLA Bruins 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Jalen Hill missed layup  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
19:46 +2 Chris Smith made dunk 27-41
19:46   Shooting foul on Maddox Daniels  
19:46 +1 Chris Smith made free throw 27-42
19:31   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
19:14   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:13   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
18:56   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
18:44   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:29 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 29-42
18:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Hill  
17:59   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:48 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk 31-42
17:40   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
17:21   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:12   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
17:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 3 free throws 32-42
17:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 3 free throws 33-42
17:12 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-42
16:49   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:33   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup, blocked by Prince Ali  
16:31   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:23   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
16:21   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
16:14   Offensive foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:14   Turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:53   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jules Bernard  
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Jules Bernard, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:37 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 37-42
15:09   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Riley  
14:55 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 39-42
14:38   Prince Ali missed jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Prince Ali  
14:35   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:35 +1 Prince Ali made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
14:35 +1 Prince Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey  
13:52   Jules Bernard missed jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
13:44 +3 David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Riley 39-47
13:40   Shooting foul on Jules Bernard  
13:40 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
13:40   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
13:19   Offensive foul on Prince Ali  
13:19   Turnover on Prince Ali  
13:02   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
12:58   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
12:58 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
12:58 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
12:33   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:19   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
12:11   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
11:40   Shooting foul on Chris Smith  
11:40 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 43-47
11:40 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-47
11:30 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Prince Ali 44-49
11:14   Evan Battey missed layup  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
11:08 +2 Lucas Siewert made dunk 46-49
10:52 +2 Chris Smith made layup 46-51
10:30   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
10:05   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
9:43   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
9:43   Evan Battey missed free throw  
9:43