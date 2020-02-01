PROV
BUTLER

No Text

Friars' lineup change works in 65-61 win over No. 16 Butler

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Providence coach Ed Cooley made a bold move Saturday.

He benched his best player so he could start his two biggest players side by side against No. 16 Butler.

Then the struggling Friars saw the strategy pay off. Luwane Pipkins hit six straight free throws in the final minute, finished with 22 points and helped Providence hold on 65-61 for its first road victory over a ranked team in nearly three years.

''My team's desperate,'' Cooley said. ''I told them whoever is the most desperate wins most of the time, and I'm coaching the most desperate team in the country.''

Providence (12-10, 5-4 Big East) certainly could have made that case after losing three straight and four of their previous five - two of those by four points.

But the lineup change of starting top scorer and rebounder Alpha Diallo on the bench might wind up helping the Friars turn the corner.

It was their first victory over an Top 25 team since March 19, 2018. And now, with their best defensive performance of the season on tape, the Friars just got a boost of confidence, too.

''I told them it was going to be an old-school Big East game,'' Cooley said. ''I told them we don't have to play pretty, we just have to play together enough to win.''

They followed the script masterfully.

With 6-foot-10 Nate Watson and 6-9 Kalif Young jamming up the middle, the Friars used their smaller, quicker guards to prevent Butler's usually reliable perimeter shooters from getting open looks.

The result: Butler went 5 of 17 from the field in the first half and finished the game 1 of 14 on 3s with 15 turnovers.

Kamar Baldwin scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (17-5, 5-4), who have lost two of their last three home games. Justin Tucker added 12 points and eight rebounds in a game Butler spent most of the time playing catch-up.

After building a 31-25 halftime lead, Butler charged back and took their only lead of the second half at 43-41 with 12:02 to go.

Providence answered with six straight points and never trailed again. David Duke's putback with 2:22 left gave Providence a 58-54 cushion and Pipkins closed it out at the free-throw line, where he was 10 for 10.

''They switched and got out, did a good job of getting guys off the (3-point) line,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''They've got a versatile lineup so they can switch out and take away the 3s.''

BIG PICTURE

Providence: With a bigger, more physical lineup, the Friars managed to negate one of Butler's biggest advantages - rebounding. Their pressure also kept the Bulldogs' offense out of sync. Could it be a long-term solution to Cooley's concerns? Stay tuned.

Butler: Point guard Aaron Thompson has missed three straight games with an injured wrist, and the Bulldogs haven't been the same without him. Thompson's absence has forced Tucker and Baldwin to get more involved with the ball-handling and opposing coaches have noticed the difference.

STAT PACK

Providence: Diallo sat on the bench for the first four minutes, ending a streak of 76 consecutive starts. He finished with three points and four rebounds. ... Duke scored 10 points. ... Young had nine rebounds. ... Providence outscored Butler's bench 27-1 scoring. ... The Friars improved to e 1-4 against ranked teams this season.

Butler: Bryce Nze scored 12 points and Sean McDermott had 10 points and seven rebounds. ... The Bulldogs shot 40% from the field. ... Butler is 4-2 in games decided by five or fewer points. ... Baldwin finished the game with 1,804 points, moving past Lynn Michem (1,798) and into seventh on the school's career scoring list. He also had two steals, moving into fourth all-time with 184 - one ahead of A.J. Graves.

THEY SAID IT

Providence: ''Tucker and McDermott are great catch-and-shoot guys, so we wanted them to be more ball handlers than shooters. And again Thompson wasn't on the court to be a great facilitor. Not having him is so critical -- so, so critical.''

Butler: ''You've got to get stops to win,'' Jordan said. ''We couldn't get enough stops down the stretch.''

UP NEXT

Providence: Plays its only home game in this four-game stretch Wednesday against Creighton.

Butler: Hopes to even the season series when No. 8 Villanova visits Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

1st Half
PROV Friars 31
BUTLER Bulldogs 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:30   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Sean McDermott  
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze  
19:03 +2 Nate Watson made dunk, assist by Kalif Young 2-0
18:31 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-3
18:06   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
18:00   Maliek White missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
17:52   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott  
17:26   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Butler  
16:53   Bryce Golden missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
16:36   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
16:13   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
16:10   Shooting foul on David Duke  
16:10 +1 Bryce Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
16:10 +1 Bryce Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
15:49 +2 David Duke made layup 4-5
15:22   Derrik Smits missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
15:03   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
14:53   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
14:53   Turnover on Nate Watson  
14:31   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
14:31 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
14:31   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:15   David Duke missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
14:03   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
14:03   Derrik Smits missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:03 +1 Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
13:51 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Alpha Diallo 6-7
13:51   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
13:51 +1 Nate Watson made free throw 7-7
13:31   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
13:31 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
13:31 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
13:14   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
13:03   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
13:00 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Derrik Smits 7-11
12:42   Personal foul on Henry Baddley  
12:37   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:27   Emmitt Holt missed dunk  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
12:16 +2 Sean McDermott made layup, assist by Derrik Smits 7-13
11:59 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 10-13
11:41   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
11:25 +2 Jordan Tucker made layup 10-15
10:58   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
10:46   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
10:38 +2 Maliek White made layup 12-15
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
10:20   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
10:20 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
10:20 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-15
10:08   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
10:08 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
10:08   Jordan Tucker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
9:55   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:44 +2 Maliek White made layup 16-16
9:22   Offensive foul on Bryce Golden  
9:22   Turnover on Bryce Golden  
9:09   Kalif Young missed dunk  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
9:07   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
9:10 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 16-17
9:10 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
8:53   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
8:42   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White  
8:19   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
8:10   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
7:54   Personal foul on Luwane Pipkins  
7:55 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
7:55   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
7:34   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7:06   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
6:49 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 19-19
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Derrik Smits  
6:00   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Reeves, stolen by Sean McDermott  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
5:22   Greg Gantt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
4:59 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 19-21
4:51   Maliek White missed layup  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Providence  
4:43 +2 A.J. Reeves made jump shot, assist by Maliek White 21-21
4:43   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
4:43 +1 A.J. Reeves made free throw 22-21
4:26   Khalif Battle missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Bryce Nze  
3:56   Personal foul on Maliek White  
3:56 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
3:56 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
3:37   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
3:23   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
3:16 +2 Maliek White made layup 24-23
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits  
2:36   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
2:30 +2 Kalif Young made layup 26-23
2:01   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
1:39   Shooting foul on David Duke  
1:39   Jordan Tucker missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:39 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-24
1:39 +1 Jordan Tucker made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-25
1:27   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
1:14   Offensive foul on Kamar Baldwin  
1:14   Turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
54.0 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 29-25
15.0   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
7.0   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Henry Baddley, stolen by Greg Gantt  
2.0   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
2.0 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
2.0 +1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Greg Gantt  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PROV Friars 34
BUTLER Bulldogs 36

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Jordan Tucker made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 31-27
19:20 +2 Nate Watson made jump shot, assist by David Duke 33-27
19:20   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
19:20   Nate Watson missed free throw  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:59   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:54 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 33-29
18:26 +2 Nate Watson made layup 35-29
18:05   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
17:56 +2 A.J. Reeves made jump shot 37-29
17:32   Bryce Nze missed layup  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Butler  
17:21 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 37-31
17:21   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
17:21 +1 Bryce Golden made free throw 37-32
17:08   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
17:03 +2 Sean McDermott made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 37-34
16:36 +2 David Duke made jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 39-34
16:20   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:09   Maliek White missed layup  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
15:59   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
15:59 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
15:59 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-36
15:40   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Providence  
15:38   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
14:59 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 39-38
14:33 +2 David Duke made jump shot 41-38
14:06 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 41-40
14:06   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
14:06 +1 Kamar Baldwin made free throw 41-41
13:49   David Duke missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:41   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
13:32   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
13:28   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
13:28   Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:28   Alpha Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker  
12:42   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:35   Offensive foul on Derrik Smits  
12:35   Turnover on Derrik Smits  
12:18   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:03 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 41-43
11:31 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 44-43
11:19   Henry Baddley missed layup, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
11:07 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup 46-43
10:38   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
10:06 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 49-43
9:36   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
9:30 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 49-45
9:05   Lost ball turnover on David Duke, stolen by Henry Baddley  
8:54 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 49-47
8:24   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
8:24   Turnover on Nate Watson  
7:55 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 49-49
7:38   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
7:28   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  