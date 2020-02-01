UCONN
Achiuwa, Quinones lift Memphis over UConn 70-63

  • Feb 01, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa scored 16 points with eight rebounds, Lester Quinones grabbed eight rebounds and scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:45 to play, and Memphis held off UConn 70-63 on Saturday.

Quinones' 3 put Memphis up 59-56 and the Tigers pulled ahead by as many as seven after making 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:14.

Lance Thomas blocked five shots and scored 14 points for the Tigers (16-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference), who held the Huskies to 34% shooting from the field (22 of 65). Alex Lomax scored 13 points.

Christian Vital scored 20 points with three steals and James Bouknight added 17 points and three steals for UConn (11-10, 2-6). Alterique Gilbert scored 10 points and Isaiah Whaley had nine rebounds.

Memphis takes on Temple at home on Wednesday. UConn takes on Tulsa on the road on Thursday.

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 31
MEMP Tigers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:44 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot 0-2
19:18 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 2-2
18:54   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
18:43   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:37   Boogie Ellis missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok  
18:35   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
18:26 +2 Akok Akok made layup, assist by James Bouknight 4-2
18:10   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
18:10 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
18:10 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:55   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
17:46   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:37   Akok Akok missed dunk  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway  
17:30   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:23   Jalen Gaffney missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway  
17:23   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
16:53 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 7-4
16:32   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
16:32   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
16:06   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
15:41   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
15:39   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
15:21 +2 Alex Lomax made jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 7-6
14:56   Akok Akok missed dunk, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
14:34   Offensive foul on Akok Akok  
14:34   Turnover on Akok Akok  
14:16 +2 Damion Baugh made driving layup 7-8
14:10   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
14:02   Brendan Adams missed dunk, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
14:00   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
13:47 +2 Boogie Ellis made running Jump Shot 7-10
13:36   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
13:20 +3 Alex Lomax made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Harris 7-13
12:57   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Damion Baugh  
12:55 +2 Damion Baugh made dunk 7-15
12:36   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
12:36   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
12:18   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
12:11   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
11:53   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
11:53 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
11:53   James Bouknight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
11:53   Personal foul on Akok Akok  
11:40   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Alex Lomax  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Christian Vital  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Alex Lomax  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
11:02   James Bouknight missed layup  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
10:53 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 11-15
10:39   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
10:33   Damion Baugh missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
10:16   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
10:11 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 13-15
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris  
9:46   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Christian Vital  
9:26 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 16-15
9:04   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
8:35   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
8:18   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:12 +2 Christian Vital made dunk, assist by Isaiah Whaley 18-15
7:51 +2 Lester Quinones made layup, assist by Lance Thomas 18-17
7:27   Jalen Gaffney missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
7:21   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
7:12   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
7:05 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 18-20
6:38   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
6:29   Lance Thomas missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by James Bouknight  
6:20 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital 20-20
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
5:40 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 22-20
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
5:24   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
5:21 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 24-20
5:05 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 24-22
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
4:41   Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
4:21   Offensive foul on Isaiah Whaley  
4:21   Turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
4:03 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 24-25
3:33 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Brendan Adams 26-25
3:18   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
3:18   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
3:05   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
2:55   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Hardaway, stolen by Brendan Adams  
2:42 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot 29-25
2:27 +2 Lance Thomas made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 29-27
1:53 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by James Bouknight 31-27
1:44   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
1:37   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Akok Akok  
1:34   Akok Akok missed dunk  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
1:21 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Hardaway 31-30
57.0   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
30.0   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 32
MEMP Tigers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Josh Carlton missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
19:36   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Damion Baugh  
19:30   Lester Quinones missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
19:23 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton 34-30
19:11 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot 34-32
18:38   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:21 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 34-34
17:55   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by James Bouknight  
17:40   Jalen Gaffney missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
17:33   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by James Bouknight  
17:33   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:33 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 36-34
17:33   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
17:33   Josh Carlton missed free throw  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
17:24   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
17:24   Damion Baugh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
17:24   Damion Baugh missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
17:17   Shooting foul on Lester Quinones  
17:17 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
17:17 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
16:57 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 38-37
16:32   3-second violation turnover on Akok Akok  
16:16   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:13 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 38-39
16:06   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
16:06   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
16:02   Offensive foul on Isaiah Whaley  
16:02   Turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
15:57   Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
15:53 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Isaiah Whaley 40-39
15:53   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
15:53 +1 James Bouknight made free throw 41-39
15:20   Lance Thomas missed layup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
15:06   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Christian Vital  
14:58 +2 Christian Vital made jump shot 43-39
14:50   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
14:42 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 43-41
14:40   Jalen Gaffney missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
14:32   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:09   Alex Lomax missed layup  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:06 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 43-43
13:38   Christian Vital missed layup  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
13:22   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
13:22   Boogie Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:22 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
13:03   Brendan Adams missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Christian Vital  
12:50   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:39 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot 43-46
12:20   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital  
12:02   Alex Lomax missed turnaround jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
11:52   Alterique Gilbert missed layup  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
11:53   Turnover on Isaiah Whaley  
