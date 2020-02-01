|
20:00
Jumpball received by Memphis
19:44
+2
Precious Achiuwa made jump shot
0-2
19:18
+2
James Bouknight made jump shot
2-2
18:54
Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok
18:52
Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
18:43
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:41
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
18:37
Boogie Ellis missed layup, blocked by Akok Akok
18:35
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
18:26
+2
Akok Akok made layup, assist by James Bouknight
4-2
18:10
Shooting foul on Christian Vital
18:10
+1
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
4-3
18:10
+1
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-4
17:55
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:53
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
17:46
Lance Thomas missed jump shot
17:44
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
17:37
Akok Akok missed dunk
17:35
Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway
17:30
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
17:28
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
17:23
Jalen Gaffney missed layup
17:23
Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway
17:23
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
17:00
Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
16:53
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight
7-4
16:32
Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa
16:32
Turnover on Precious Achiuwa
16:12
Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
16:06
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:04
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
15:41
James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas
15:39
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
15:39
Personal foul on James Bouknight
15:21
+2
Alex Lomax made jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
7-6
14:56
Akok Akok missed dunk, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
14:54
Defensive rebound by Memphis
14:39
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
14:34
Offensive foul on Akok Akok
14:34
Turnover on Akok Akok
14:16
+2
Damion Baugh made driving layup
7-8
14:10
Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge
14:02
Brendan Adams missed dunk, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
14:00
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
13:54
Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Boogie Ellis
13:47
+2
Boogie Ellis made running Jump Shot
7-10
13:36
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:34
Defensive rebound by Memphis
13:20
+3
Alex Lomax made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Harris
7-13
12:57
Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Damion Baugh
12:55
+2
Damion Baugh made dunk
7-15
12:36
Offensive foul on Josh Carlton
12:36
Turnover on Josh Carlton
12:18
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
12:16
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
12:11
Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge
11:53
Shooting foul on Damion Baugh
11:53
+1
James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws
8-15
11:53
James Bouknight missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:53
Defensive rebound by Memphis
11:53
Personal foul on Akok Akok
11:40
Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa
11:26
Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Alex Lomax
11:17
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Christian Vital
11:10
Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Alex Lomax
11:02
Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
11:02
James Bouknight missed layup
11:00
Offensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
10:53
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert
11-15
10:39
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:37
Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh
10:33
Damion Baugh missed layup
10:31
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
10:16
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:14
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
10:11
+2
Isaiah Whaley made layup
13-15
10:02
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris
9:46
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Whaley
9:32
Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Christian Vital
9:26
+3
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital
16-15
9:04
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:02
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
8:35
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:33
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
8:18
Tyler Harris missed jump shot
8:16
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
8:12
+2
Christian Vital made dunk, assist by Isaiah Whaley
18-15
7:51
+2
Lester Quinones made layup, assist by Lance Thomas
18-17
7:27
Jalen Gaffney missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas
7:25
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
7:21
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
7:12
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:10
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
7:05
+3
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
18-20
6:38
Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
6:29
Lance Thomas missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
6:26
Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
6:25
Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by James Bouknight
6:20
+2
James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital
20-20
5:48
Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
5:40
+2
Alterique Gilbert made layup
22-20
5:33
Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
5:24
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:22
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
5:21
+2
Isaiah Whaley made layup
24-20
5:05
+2
Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
24-22
4:44
Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
4:41
Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa
4:21
Offensive foul on Isaiah Whaley
4:21
Turnover on Isaiah Whaley
4:03
+3
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
24-25
3:33
+2
James Bouknight made layup, assist by Brendan Adams
26-25
3:18
Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa
3:18
Turnover on Precious Achiuwa
3:05
James Bouknight missed jump shot
3:03
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
2:55
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Hardaway, stolen by Brendan Adams
2:42
+3
Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot
29-25
2:27
+2
Lance Thomas made layup, assist by Alex Lomax
29-27
1:53
+2
Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by James Bouknight
31-27
1:44
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:42
Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
1:37
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:35
Offensive rebound by Akok Akok
1:34
Akok Akok missed dunk
1:32
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
1:21
+3
Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Hardaway
31-30
57.0
|
|
Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams
|