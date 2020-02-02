GTOWN
STJOHN

No Text

Hoyas rally from 17-point deficit to beat St. John's 73-72

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Omer Yurtseven's layup with 10.2 seconds completed a rally from a 17-point second-half deficit and Georgetown beat St. John's 73-72 on Sunday.

Yurtseven put in a short left-handed hook to get the Hoyas within a point with 50 seconds remaining before the Red Storm's Rasheem Dunn failed to hit the rim on a drive and tip, resulting in a shot-clock violation. After a timeout, Jagan Mosely got the ball inside to Yurtseven for the layup.

Dunn took the inbounds and raced down the side but lost control of the ball and the Hoyas ran out the clock. Dunn's turnover was the 12th for the Red Storm after none in the first half.

Javon Blair made five 3-pointers and led Georgetown (13-9, 3-6 Big East) with a career-high 23 points. Mosely added 16 and Yurtseven 13 points with 15 rebounds.

Dunn and Mustapha Heron scored 16 points each for the Red Storm (13-10, 2-8) with Julian Champagnie adding 14 points and 10 rebounds.

St. John's led by 17 with 16 minutes remaining before the Hoyas tied it briefly on a Yurtseven dunk with 6 1/2 minutes left. St. John's edged ahead until Yurtseven's winner.

The Hoyas swept the regular-season series from Red Storm, having defeated the Red Storm 87-66 on Jan. 8.

Georgetown is host to Seton Hall on Wednesday. St. John's plays at Creighton on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GTOWN Hoyas 29
STJOHN Red Storm 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
19:45   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
19:37 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 0-2
19:12   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
19:02   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
18:46   Terrell Allen missed layup  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:42   Personal foul on Julian Champagnie  
18:38   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:36   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
18:36   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
18:36   Josh Roberts missed layup  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
17:56   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
17:46   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
17:25   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
17:23   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
16:50   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
16:40 +2 Julian Champagnie made tip-in 0-4
16:31   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
16:24   Josh Roberts missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
16:14 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 2-4
15:55 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 2-6
15:54   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
15:54 +1 Rasheem Dunn made free throw 2-7
15:39   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
15:18   Mustapha Heron missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
15:07   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
15:01 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot 4-7
14:43   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:36 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 7-7
14:22   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:09   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
13:54   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:39   Out of bounds turnover on Jagan Mosely  
13:16   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
13:07 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 10-7
12:55   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:44   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
12:39   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
12:30   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:20 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 12-7
11:54 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 12-9
11:35   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
11:16 +2 David Caraher made turnaround jump shot 12-11
11:06   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
10:59   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:50   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
10:42   Personal foul on David Caraher  
10:32   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
10:32 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
10:32 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
10:06 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 14-14
9:47   Offensive foul on Qudus Wahab  
9:47   Turnover on Qudus Wahab  
9:32 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 14-17
9:19 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 17-17
9:10   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
9:03 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 20-17
8:54 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 20-19
8:28   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
8:17   Omer Yurtseven missed layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
8:07 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot 20-22
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
7:50   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
7:24   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
7:15 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 20-24
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
6:49 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 20-26
6:30 +2 Terrell Allen made layup 22-26
6:08 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 22-28
5:43   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:41   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
5:21   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
5:09   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
5:03 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 22-30
4:42   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
4:29 +3 Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 22-33
4:04   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
3:55 +2 Terrell Allen made driving layup 24-33
3:40   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
3:24   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
3:15   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
2:50 +2 Rasheem Dunn made fade-away jump shot 24-35
2:50   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
2:50 +1 Rasheem Dunn made free throw 24-36
2:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jagan Mosely  
2:02   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
1:52 +3 Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 27-36
1:31   David Caraher missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
1:19   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
1:15   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
1:14   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
1:14   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-36
1:14 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-36
56.0   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
47.0   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
47.0 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
47.0   Omer Yurtseven missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
33.0   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
6.0   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
0.0 +2 Rasheem Dunn made floating jump shot 29-38

2nd Half
GTOWN Hoyas 44
STJOHN Red Storm 34

Time Team Play Score
19:34   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
19:24   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
19:09 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 29-40
18:45   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:37   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
18:27 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 31-40
18:26   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jamorko Pickett  
18:26 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 31-41
18:26 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-42
18:15   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:50   Offensive goaltending turnover on Josh Roberts  
17:50   Bad pass turnover on George Muresan, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
17:31   Shooting foul on George Muresan  
17:31 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
17:31 +1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-44
17:26   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
17:26 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
17:26 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
17:19   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:12 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 33-46
16:45   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
16:25 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup 33-48
16:10   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
16:05   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
16:03 +2 Josh Roberts made dunk 33-50
15:49 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot 36-50
15:28   Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
15:20   Jagan Mosely missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
15:06   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Terrell Allen  
15:01 +2 Jagan Mosely made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 38-50
14:44 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 38-52
14:23 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 40-52
14:14   Bad pass turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
14:14 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 42-52
14:14   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
14:14 +1 Jagan Mosely made free throw 43-52
14:02 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 43-55
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
13:16   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
13:09   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
13:09 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-55
13:09 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-55
13:05   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Terrell Allen  
12:58   Terrell Allen missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
12:36   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
12:16   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:06   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
11:52 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 45-58
11:30 +2 Omer Yurtseven made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 47-58
11:07   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
10:58   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:50 +2 Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 49-58
10:50   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
10:50 +1 Jamorko Pickett made free throw 50-58
10:43   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
10:22   Offensive foul on Marcellus Earlington  
10:22   Turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
10:09   Offensive foul on Terrell Allen  
10:09   Turnover on Terrell Allen  
10:02   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
10:02   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
9:53   Backcourt turnover on Jagan Mosely  
9:53   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jagan Mosely  
9:53