20:00
Jumpball received by Georgetown
19:45
Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
19:37
+2
Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
0-2
19:12
Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:10
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
19:02
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:00
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
18:46
Terrell Allen missed layup
18:44
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
18:42
Personal foul on Julian Champagnie
18:38
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:36
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
18:36
Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.
18:36
Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by LJ Figueroa
18:36
Josh Roberts missed layup
18:34
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
17:56
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:54
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
17:46
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:44
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
17:25
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:23
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
17:23
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:21
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
16:50
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
16:48
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
16:40
+2
Julian Champagnie made tip-in
0-4
16:31
Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot
16:29
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
16:24
Josh Roberts missed jump shot
16:22
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
16:14
+2
Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
2-4
15:55
+2
Rasheem Dunn made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa
2-6
15:54
Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
15:54
+1
Rasheem Dunn made free throw
2-7
15:39
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:37
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
15:18
Mustapha Heron missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
15:16
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
15:07
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
15:05
Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
15:01
+2
Jahvon Blair made jump shot
4-7
14:43
LJ Figueroa missed layup
14:41
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
14:36
+3
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
7-7
14:22
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:20
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
14:09
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
13:54
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:52
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
13:39
Out of bounds turnover on Jagan Mosely
13:16
Mustapha Heron missed jump shot, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
13:14
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
13:07
+3
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
10-7
12:55
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot
12:53
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
12:44
Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington
12:39
Qudus Wahab missed layup
12:37
Defensive rebound by David Caraher
12:30
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
12:28
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
12:20
+2
Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely
12-7
11:54
+2
David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
12-9
11:35
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
11:33
Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
11:16
+2
David Caraher made turnaround jump shot
12-11
11:06
Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn
10:59
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
10:57
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
10:50
David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:48
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
10:42
Personal foul on David Caraher
10:32
Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford
10:32
+1
Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
13-11
10:32
+1
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-11
10:06
+3
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
14-14
9:47
Offensive foul on Qudus Wahab
9:47
Turnover on Qudus Wahab
9:32
+3
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
14-17
9:19
+3
Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
17-17
9:10
Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:08
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
9:03
+3
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
20-17
8:54
+2
Marcellus Earlington made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
20-19
8:28
Jagan Mosely missed layup
8:26
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
8:17
Omer Yurtseven missed layup
8:14
Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
8:07
+3
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot
20-22
7:59
Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by LJ Figueroa
7:50
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:48
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
7:24
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:22
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
7:15
+2
Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa
20-24
6:55
Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
6:49
+2
Rasheem Dunn made layup
20-26
6:30
+2
Terrell Allen made layup
22-26
6:08
+2
Greg Williams Jr. made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa
22-28
5:43
Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot
5:41
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
5:41
Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven
5:21
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
5:19
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
5:09
Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Julian Champagnie
5:03
+2
LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
22-30
4:42
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
4:40
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
4:29
+3
Marcellus Earlington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
22-33
4:04
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:02
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
3:55
+2
Terrell Allen made driving layup
24-33
3:40
LJ Figueroa missed jump shot
3:38
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
3:24
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:22
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
3:15
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:13
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
2:50
+2
Rasheem Dunn made fade-away jump shot
24-35
2:50
Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
2:50
+1
Rasheem Dunn made free throw
24-36
2:29
Traveling violation turnover on Jagan Mosely
2:02
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:00
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
1:52
+3
Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
27-36
1:31
|
|
David Caraher missed jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab missed layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-36
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-36
|
56.0
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
47.0
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-36
|
47.0
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made floating jump shot
|
29-38