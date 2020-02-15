VALPO
Freeman-Liberty leads late charge, Valpo tops Illinois State

  • Feb 15, 2020

NORMAL. Ill. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 of his 25 points after halftime and Valparaiso completed a massive comeback to trip up Illinois State 65-62 Saturday night, taking the lead for the first time with 14.1 seconds on the clock.

Valpo (14-13, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed by 17 points three times in the second half before Freeman-Liberty took charge, making his last eight field goals and adding four steals in the second period. He finished with 10-for-14 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

The Crusaders defense was clutch in the last 20 seconds with two steals and a game-ending blocked shot.

Nursing a 62-61 lead with under a minute left, the Redbirds (8-18, 3-11) had drained the shot clock but before Antonio Reeves could launch a 3, Freeman-Liberty simply took the ball and raced for the go-ahead fast-break layup. ISU's Jaycee Hillsman then had the ball tapped away by Donovan Clay, Freeman-Liberty plucked it off the court and sprinted for a dunk with a second left. Clay then swatted DJ Horne's corner 3 into the stands as time expired.

Horne scored 14 and Zach Copeland 17 for Illinois State.

Valparaiso visits Drake on Wednesday. The Redbirds are at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday.

1st Half
VALPO Crusaders 26
ILLST Redbirds 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:39   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
19:17   Mileek McMillan missed hook shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Valparaiso  
18:56   Donovan Clay missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:38 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 0-3
18:07 +2 Nick Robinson made jump shot 2-3
17:42   Jaycee Hillsman missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
17:20   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
17:07   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot, blocked by Donovan Clay  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
16:49   Nick Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
16:35   Abdou Ndiaye missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson  
16:25   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
16:17 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 2-6
15:56 +2 Mileek McMillan made jump shot 4-6
15:30 +3 Abdou Ndiaye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 4-9
15:13   Mileek McMillan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
15:02   Zach Copeland missed layup  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:33   Donovan Clay missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Daniel Sackey  
14:11   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
13:53   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
13:35   Traveling violation turnover on Antonio Reeves  
13:11   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
13:05   Ben Krikke missed layup  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:56   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:54   Personal foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:48   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan  
12:18 +3 Daniel Sackey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Morgan 7-9
11:58 +2 Dedric Boyd made jump shot 7-11
11:48   Traveling violation turnover on Zion Morgan  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
11:36 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 7-13
11:08   Eron Gordon missed layup, blocked by Taylor Bruninga  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
10:54 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 7-16
10:34   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
10:21 +3 Lijah Donnelly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd 7-19
10:19   30-second timeout called  
10:00   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
9:53   Offensive foul on Mileek McMillan  
9:53   Turnover on Mileek McMillan  
9:35   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
9:27 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup, assist by Antonio Reeves 7-21
9:18 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 9-21
9:18   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
9:18   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
8:59   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:44 +3 Donovan Clay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 12-21
8:25   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
8:04   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
8:00 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Robinson 15-21
8:00   30-second timeout called  
7:32 +2 Dedric Boyd made jump shot 15-23
7:32   Shooting foul on Ryan Fazekas  
7:33   Dedric Boyd missed free throw  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Donovan Clay  
7:06 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 17-23
6:48 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taylor Bruninga 17-26
6:38 +2 Nick Robinson made layup 19-26
6:14 +2 Dedric Boyd made jump shot 19-28
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
5:36   Lost ball turnover on Keith Fisher III, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:34   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
5:34 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
5:34 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
5:21   Dedric Boyd missed layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
5:14   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
5:00   Zion Morgan missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
4:49   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Zion Morgan, stolen by Dedric Boyd  
4:29   Personal foul on Nick Robinson  
4:29   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
4:23   Shooting foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
4:23 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
4:23 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
3:59   Personal foul on Dedric Boyd  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:43 +3 Ben Krikke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 24-30
3:20 +3 Antonio Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Fisher III 24-33
2:52 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 26-33
2:30   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Ben Krikke  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
2:04   Nick Robinson missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
1:45 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 26-35
1:30   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Clay, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
1:21 +2 Antonio Reeves made dunk 26-37
1:11   Ben Krikke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
59.0 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by DJ Horne 26-39
34.0   Daniel Sackey missed jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
4.0 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 26-41
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Sackey, stolen by DJ Horne  
1.0 +2 DJ Horne made layup 26-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VALPO Crusaders 39
ILLST Redbirds 19

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
19:32   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
19:11   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
19:11 +1 Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-43
19:11 +1 Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-43
18:59 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 28-45
18:41 +2 Donovan Clay made layup 30-45
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Mileek McMillan, stolen by Zach Copeland  
18:14   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:12   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
18:08   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
17:56   Javon Freeman-Liberty missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
17:28   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:21 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 30-47
17:07   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
16:51   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
16:44   Shooting foul on Rey Idowu  
16:44 +1 Eron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 31-47
16:44 +1 Eron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-47
16:28   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
16:16   Mileek McMillan missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
15:54   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
15:42   Personal foul on Taylor Bruninga  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Ryan Fazekas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
15:20   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
15:06 +3 Ryan Fazekas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eron Gordon 35-47
14:48   Lost ball turnover on Lijah Donnelly  
14:36   Personal foul on Antonio Reeves  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
14:16   Shooting foul on Mileek McMillan  
14:16 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 35-48
14:16 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
14:06   Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves  
14:06   Mileek McMillan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:06 +1 Mileek McMillan made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-49
13:44   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Valparaiso  
13:20   Donovan Clay missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Mileek McMillan  
13:18   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
13:18   Mileek McMillan missed free throw  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
13:01   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon  
12:55   Offensive foul on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:55   Turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty  
12:28   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:26   Lost ball turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
12:19 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 38-49
12:04   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
11:56   Donovan Clay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
11:52   Personal foul on Mileek McMillan  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Antonio Reeves missed layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
11:20 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made jump shot 40-49
10:57   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
10:46   Traveling violation turnover on Rey Idowu  
10:18   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
10:18 +1 Donovan Clay made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
10:18   Donovan Clay missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
9:50   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
9:48   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Donovan Clay  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Taylor Bruninga, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
9:39 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 43-49
9:39   Shooting foul on Taylor Bruninga  
9:39 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made free throw 44-49
9:15   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
8:56   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Ben Krikke  
8:34 +2 Ben Krikke made layup, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 46-49
8:34   30-second timeout called  
8:19   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
7:52   Shooting foul on DJ Horne  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
7:52 +1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-49
7:35   Personal foul on Donovan Clay  
7:27   Personal foul on Ben Krikke  
7:27   Keith Fisher III missed free throw  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Ricky Torres  
7:03 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 48-52
6:40 +2 Eron Gordon made layup, assist by Donovan Clay 50-52
6:18 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 50-55
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
5:40   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty  
5:32 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 52-55
5:32   Full timeout called  
5:23   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Donovan Clay  
5:15 +2 Javon Freeman-Liberty made layup 54-55
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Mileek McMillan  
4:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Valparaiso  
4:03 +2 DJ Horne made layup 54-57
3:46   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +1 Mileek McMillan made 1st of 2 free throws 55-57
3:46   Mileek McMillan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
3:16   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Fazekas  
3:14   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
3:14 +1 Ryan Fazekas made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
3:14 +1 Ryan Fazekas made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
3:02   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
3:02   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
2:47   Eron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Illinois State  
2:35 +2 DJ Horne made jump shot 57-59
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Javon Freeman-Liberty, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
1:59 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by DJ Horne 57-61
1:52   30-second timeout called  
1:35