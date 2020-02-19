AUBURN
Edwards leads Georgia to surprising win over No. 13 Auburn

  • Feb 19, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Bruce Pearl looked ahead to the postseason when he attempted to place perspective on No. 13 Auburn's loss to a Georgia team on the doorstep of last place in the SEC.

Georgia coach Tom Crean also looked ahead - to next season and beyond - as he celebrated a win that he hopes gives momentum to his efforts to rebuild the program.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to slow Auburn's comeback attempt, and the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 65-55 on Wednesday night.

Auburn (22-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) suffered its second straight loss to a team with a losing record following seven straight wins.

The loss damaged Auburn's hopes of catching No. 10 Kentucky, which leads the SEC.

Pearl also knows losing by double digits at Georgia won't look good when the NCAA Tournament selection committee assigns seeds. He bemoaned missed late opportunities which would have made the final score look better.

''We had a chance to cut it to five, and a five-point loss on the road looks better than a 10-point loss,'' Pearl said.

Auburn's winning streak ended with Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri, another team in the bottom half of the SEC standings.

Each loss came without freshman forward Isaac Okoro, who missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Another freshman, Allen Flanigan, replaced Okoro in the lineup and scored only three points.

Georgia led 55-50 when Edwards' 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining stretched the advantage to eight points.

J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Samir Doughty, who had 15 points, cut Georgia's lead to 58-53 with a three-point play with 1:02 remaining. Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final 1:01 to help protect the Bulldogs' lead.

It was a rare highlight for Georgia (13-13, 3-10), which had lost eight of nine, including four straight and leads only Vanderbilt in the SEC.

''The win is awesome, there's no question about it,'' Crean said. ''The bottom line is that we're building a program. We are going through growing pains and hard days ... but you don't get a program built if you lose momentum with your fans. They are staying with us, and I'm so thankful for that.''

Following the win, Edwards unleashed a yell and ran to celebrate with the student section.

''I told them we can win some games if you stick with us,'' said Edwards, who leads the nation's freshmen with his average of 19 points.

With Georgia leading 21-14, Crean gave Edwards and other starters a break with 8:33 remaining, The Tigers immediately launched a 9-0 run - with all the scoring coming from McCormick.

McCormick's scoring spree gave Auburn a 23-22 advantage. The run ended on Anfernee McLemore's turnover on an offensive foul. With Edwards and other starters back on the court, the Bulldogs took advantage of the turnover to start their own 9-0 run, including seven points from Sahvir Wheeler, who had 13 points.

Rayshaun Hammonds also had 13 points and Camara had 12 - including 10 on free throws - in Georgia's second win over a top 15 team. The Bulldogs beat No. 9 Memphis 65-62 on Jan. 4.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: McCormick continued to emerge as a go-to scorer. He topped 20 points for the third time in the last four games and only the fifth time this season. He was effective on long-range jumpers, short floaters and drives to the basket.

Georgia: Edwards appeared to have regained some strength after being slowed by flu-like symptoms for the last three games He was held to only six points, matching his season low, in a 74-69 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Edwards was active on the boards with six rebounds, but some of his season-high seven turnovers came on unforced errors.

OKORO UPDATE

Auburn was left with a three-guard lineup and appeared to miss the scoring of Okoro, who averages 13.1 points and was with the team. Peal said Okoro won't play until he can return to practice. ''Obviously, I'm going to handle that with an abundance of caution,'' Pearl said. ''... We've got to find a way to win without Isaac and win with him when he comes back.''

FULL HOUSE

The attendance was 10,181 for Georgia's seventh sellout. ''To have a crowd like that on a night like this shows that we're building the program,'' Crean said.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Returns home to play Tennessee on Saturday.

Georgia: Visits Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 25
UGA Bulldogs 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:35   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:31   Austin Wiley missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Austin Wiley  
19:12 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup, assist by J'Von McCormick 2-0
18:42 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
18:22   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
18:22   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
18:21   Toumani Camara missed layup  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:09   Offensive foul on J'Von McCormick  
18:09   Turnover on J'Von McCormick  
17:50 +2 Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 2-5
17:36   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:32 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk 4-5
17:20   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
17:06 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty 6-5
16:46   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
16:40   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:15 +2 Jordan Harris made jump shot, assist by Toumani Camara 6-7
15:56   Allen Flanigan missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
15:49   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
15:46   Jordan Harris missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:36 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 8-7
15:15 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made floating jump shot 8-9
14:59   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
14:42   Jordan Harris missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
14:22   J'Von McCormick missed driving layup  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:56   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
13:48   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
13:39 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 9-12
13:05   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
12:54   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:38   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
12:31   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
12:19   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
12:10   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
12:10 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
12:10 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
11:53 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made running Jump Shot 11-14
11:53   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Rayshaun Hammonds missed free throw  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
11:38   Austin Wiley missed hook shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:21 +2 Anthony Edwards made driving layup 11-16
11:04   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
11:02   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
11:03 +1 Allen Flanigan made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
11:03   Allen Flanigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
10:48 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 12-19
10:29   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
10:18   Allen Flanigan missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:12   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:00   Samir Doughty missed layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
9:28 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 12-21
9:09 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 14-21
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
8:33   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Wiley  
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Tyree Crump  
8:03   Allen Flanigan missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Rodney Howard  
7:56   Shooting foul on Jamal Johnson  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56   Toumani Camara missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:56 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-22
7:46   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
7:29 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 16-22
6:57   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
6:47   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
6:37 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 18-22
6:17   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Howard  
6:07 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 21-22
5:37   Tye Fagan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
5:31   Tye Fagan missed jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
5:20   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
5:08   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
5:04 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 23-22
4:47   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
4:16   Offensive foul on Anfernee McLemore  
4:16   Turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
3:55 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 23-25
3:25   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
3:12   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
3:03   Allen Flanigan missed floating jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
2:43 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Harris 23-28
2:24   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
2:16 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 23-30
2:09   30-second timeout called  
2:09   Commercial timeout called  
2:00   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
1:44   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
1:39   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
1:22   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
1:16   Shooting foul on Devan Cambridge  
1:16 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 23-31
1:16   Sahvir Wheeler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
56.0   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
46.0   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
38.0   Samir Doughty missed layup  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
35.0 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk 25-31
21.0   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
16.0   J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Mike Peake  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Samir Doughty  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Samir Doughty  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 30
UGA Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards  
19:19   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
19:00 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made jump shot 25-33
18:39   Lost ball turnover on Danjel Purifoy  
18:20   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
18:06 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 27-33
17:38   Jordan Harris missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17:18   Allen Flanigan missed layup, blocked by Toumani Camara  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
17:05 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 27-36
16:43   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Devan Cambridge  
16:21   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by Jordan Harris  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
16:13   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
16:08   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
16:07   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:51   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Edwards  
15:02   Anfernee McLemore missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
14:55   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
14:55 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 27-37
14:55   Sahvir Wheeler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
14:42   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:35   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
14:25   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
14:18 +2 Samir Doughty made layup, assist by Jaylin Williams 29-37
13:51   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Jaylin Williams  
13:46 +2 Devan Cambridge made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 31-37
13:26   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
13:26 +1 Mike Peake made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
13:26 +1 Mike Peake made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
13:04   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:04 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
13:04   Austin Wiley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
13:02   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
12:46 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 35-39
12:15   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:44 +2 Anthony Edwards made dunk, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 35-41
11:31   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:52 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 38-41
10:31 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 38-43
10:12 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 40-43
9:45   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
9:45 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
9:45 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-45
9:23   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
9:13 +2 Tyree Crump made jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 40-47
9:02   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Jordan Harris  
8:34   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
8:25   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
8:22   Austin Wiley missed layup  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
8:04 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 42-47
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
7:27 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 42-49
7:09   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Toumani Camara  
7:03 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 42-51
6:59   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
6:59   J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:59 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
6:53   Jordan Harris missed layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Allen Flanigan, stolen by Jordan Harris  
6:44   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
6:31   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
6:31 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 43-52
6:31   Anthony Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
6:13   J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Anthony Edwards  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
6:05   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  