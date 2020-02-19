|
20:00
Jumpball received by Tulane
19:36
Kevin Zhang missed hook shot
19:34
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
19:23
Isiaha Mike missed jump shot
19:21
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
19:04
Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:02
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
18:52
+2
Isiaha Mike made dunk
2-0
|
18:25
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
18:25
Kevin Zhang missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:25
Kevin Zhang missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:25
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
18:05
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:03
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
18:03
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
18:03
+1
Isiah Jasey made 1st of 2 free throws
3-0
|
18:03
Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:03
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
17:57
+2
Isiaha Mike made layup
5-0
|
17:34
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker
5-2
|
17:21
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:19
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
17:11
+3
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
8-2
|
16:57
Shooting foul on Kendric Davis
16:57
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
8-3
|
16:57
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-4
|
16:33
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:31
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
16:22
Christion Thompson missed jump shot
16:20
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
16:01
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Christion Thompson
15:59
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
15:46
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:44
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
15:27
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Jordan Walker
15:16
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:14
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
15:10
Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Jordan Walker
15:05
Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly
15:05
Commercial timeout called
15:03
+1
Jordan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
8-5
|
15:03
+1
Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-6
|
14:41
+2
Tyson Jolly made dunk
10-6
|
14:17
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
10-9
|
14:03
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:01
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
13:41
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
13:35
Offensive foul on Christion Thompson
13:35
Turnover on Christion Thompson
13:17
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:15
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
13:15
Personal foul on Tyson Jolly
12:57
+2
Teshaun Hightower made layup
10-11
|
12:37
Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jordan Walker
12:28
+2
Teshaun Hightower made dunk, assist by Jordan Walker
10-13
|
12:07
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:05
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
11:56
Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jordan Walker
11:51
+2
Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Jordan Walker
10-15
|
11:32
+3
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
13-15
|
11:07
Shooting foul on Feron Hunt
11:07
Commercial timeout called
11:07
+1
K.J. Lawson made free throw
13-16
|
11:07
K.J. Lawson missed free throw
11:07
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
11:07
+2
Kendric Davis made jump shot
15-16
|
10:18
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:16
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
10:00
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:58
Defensive rebound by Tulane
9:58
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
9:19
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
9:17
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
9:15
Offensive foul on Nobal Days
9:15
Turnover on Nobal Days
9:15
Jordan Walker missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt
9:13
Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
8:59
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker
8:59
Charles Smith IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:57
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
8:50
Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois
8:50
Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:29
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
8:50
+1
Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-17
|
8:29
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
8:20
Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey
8:20
Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:20
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
8:20
Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:20
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
8:08
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Kevin Zhang
7:47
+2
Kevin Zhang made layup
15-19
|
7:19
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
7:10
Shooting foul on Charles Smith IV
7:10
Commercial timeout called
7:10
+1
Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
15-20
|
7:10
Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:10
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
6:52
+2
Isiah Jasey made layup
17-20
|
6:28
Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:26
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
6:18
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:16
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
6:11
Bad pass turnover on CJ White
6:00
Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Zhang
5:51
Kendric Davis missed hook shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang
5:49
Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
5:33
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Isiah Jasey
5:17
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:15
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
4:51
Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Feron Hunt
4:43
Bad pass turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by K.J. Lawson
4:34
Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Isiaha Mike
4:30
Shooting foul on Jordan Walker
4:30
+1
Isiaha Mike made 1st of 3 free throws
18-20
|
4:30
Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 3 free throws
4:15
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:30
+1
Isiaha Mike made 3rd of 3 free throws
19-20
|
4:15
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
3:59
Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Christion Thompson
3:48
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
19-22
|
3:29
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
2:53
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:51
Offensive rebound by Nobal Days
2:44
+2
Nobal Days made layup
19-24
|
2:37
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
2:35
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
2:31
+2
Isiaha Mike made layup
21-24
|
2:28
Commercial timeout called
1:58
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tulane
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ethan Chargois
|
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Nobal Days made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-25
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey made dunk, assist by Feron Hunt
|
23-26
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Teshaun Hightower
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Teshaun Hightower
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
K.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike
|
|
35.0
|
|
+1
|
K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-27
|
19.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|