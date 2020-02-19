SMU
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Teshaun Hightower scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime as Tulane snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping SMU 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Christion Thompson had 19 points and six rebounds for Tulane (11-15, 3-11 American Athletic Conference). K.J. Lawson added 14 points. Jordan Walker had 11 points and six assists.

Leading 27-3 at halftime, Tulane scored a season-high 53 second-half points, shooting 72% during the period (13-for-18) and made all six attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. The Green Wave shot 57% for the game, just the eighth SMU opponent to shoot better than 45%.

Isiaha Mike had 18 points for the Mustangs (18-7, 8-5), who had a two-game win streak end. Tyson Jolly added 16 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 15 points.

After trailing by double digits much of the second half, Mike scored on a putback to bring SMU to 74-69 with 1:04 remaining but Hightower dunked and Tulane was 4-for-4 at the line in the fading seconds.

The Green Wave leveled the season series against the Mustangs with the win. SMU defeated Tulane 82-67 on Feb. 1.

Tulane faces Central Florida on the road on Saturday. SMU faces Tulsa on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 23
TULANE Green Wave 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:36   Kevin Zhang missed hook shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
19:23   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
19:04   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
18:52 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk 2-0
18:25   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:25   Kevin Zhang missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:25   Kevin Zhang missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:05   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:03   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
18:03 +1 Isiah Jasey made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
18:03   Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
17:57 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup 5-0
17:34 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 5-2
17:21   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:11 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 8-2
16:57   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
16:57 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
16:57 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
16:33   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
16:22   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
16:01   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Christion Thompson  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
15:46   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:27   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Jordan Walker  
15:16   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Jordan Walker  
15:05   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:03 +1 Jordan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
15:03 +1 Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
14:41 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 10-6
14:17 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 10-9
14:03   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
13:41   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
13:35   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
13:35   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
13:17   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
13:15   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
12:57 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 10-11
12:37   Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jordan Walker  
12:28 +2 Teshaun Hightower made dunk, assist by Jordan Walker 10-13
12:07   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
11:56   Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jordan Walker  
11:51 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Jordan Walker 10-15
11:32 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
11:07   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
11:07   Commercial timeout called  
11:07 +1 K.J. Lawson made free throw 13-16
11:07   K.J. Lawson missed free throw  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
11:07 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 15-16
10:18   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
10:00   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
9:58   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
9:19   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
9:15   Offensive foul on Nobal Days  
9:15   Turnover on Nobal Days  
9:15   Jordan Walker missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker  
8:59   Charles Smith IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
8:50   Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois  
8:50   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
8:50 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-17
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
8:20   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
8:20   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
8:20   Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
7:47 +2 Kevin Zhang made layup 15-19
7:19   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
7:10   Shooting foul on Charles Smith IV  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
7:10 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
7:10   Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:52 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup 17-20
6:28   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:18   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on CJ White  
6:00   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Zhang  
5:51   Kendric Davis missed hook shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Isiah Jasey  
5:17   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
4:51   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Feron Hunt  
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
4:34   Bad pass turnover on Nic Thomas, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
4:30   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
4:30 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 3 free throws 18-20
4:30   Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:15   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30 +1 Isiaha Mike made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-20
4:15   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Christion Thompson  
3:48 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 19-22
3:29   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
2:53   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
2:44 +2 Nobal Days made layup 19-24
2:37   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
2:31 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup 21-24
2:28   Commercial timeout called  
1:58   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
1:58   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
1:56   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
1:56 +1 Nobal Days made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
1:56 +1 Nobal Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
1:39 +2 Isiah Jasey made dunk, assist by Feron Hunt 23-26
1:19   Offensive foul on Teshaun Hightower  
1:19   Turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
45.0   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
35.0   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
35.0   K.J. Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19.0   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike  
35.0 +1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
19.0   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
2.0   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 49
TULANE Green Wave 53

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
19:34 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 23-30
19:11   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:49 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup 23-32
18:30   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
18:09 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 23-35
18:01   30-second timeout called  
18:01   Commercial timeout called  
17:57   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
17:37 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 23-38
17:24   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
17:15   Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Kendric Davis  
17:15   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
17:15   Kendric Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:13 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-38
17:01   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
17:01   Jordan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:01 +1 Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-39
16:41 +2 Isiah Jasey made hook shot 26-39
16:28   Traveling violation turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
16:10   Feron Hunt missed layup, blocked by Christion Thompson  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
16:08   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on SMU  
16:08 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 26-40
16:08 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-41
15:51 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup, assist by Jordan Walker 26-43
15:38 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup 28-43
15:38   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +1 Tyson Jolly made free throw 29-43
15:12   Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
15:10   Defensive rebound by SMU  
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis  
14:46   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
14:38   Traveling violation turnover on Nobal Days  
14:20   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
14:02   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
13:50   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
13:50 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
13:50 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
13:30 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 32-45
13:17   Offensive foul on Teshaun Hightower  
13:17   Turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
13:05 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup 34-45
13:05   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
13:05 +1 Tyson Jolly made free throw 35-45
12:48   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
12:48   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
12:24   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot, blocked by Nobal Days  
12:22   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
12:00   Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-46
12:00 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-47
11:43   Shooting foul on K.J. Lawson  
11:43 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
11:43 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
11:15 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 37-50
10:46   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
10:44   Shooting foul on Nobal Days  
10:41 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
10:41 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
10:16 +2 Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 39-52
10:02   Out of bounds turnover on Tyson Jolly  
9:52 +2 Jordan Walker made layup 39-54
9:52   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
9:52 +1 Jordan Walker made free throw 39-55
9:35   Personal foul on Nic Thomas  
9:35 +1 CJ White made 1st of 2 free throws 40-55
9:35 +1 CJ White made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-55
9:25   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
9:25 +1 Jordan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
9:25 +1 Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-57
9:08 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup 43-57
8:43   Offensive foul on K.J. Lawson  
8:43   Turnover on K.J. Lawson  
8:34   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
8:34 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 44-57
8:34   Ethan Chargois missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
8:05   Kevin Zhang missed jump shot, blocked by Ethan Chargois  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
7:58 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang 44-60
7:58   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Official timeout called  
7:49