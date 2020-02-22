|
20:00
Jumpball received by Pepperdine
19:42
Colbey Ross missed layup
19:40
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
19:24
Jordan Ratinho missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
19:22
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
19:22
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
19:20
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
18:57
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
18:55
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
18:55
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup
|
0-2
18:55
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:53
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
18:53
Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
18:51
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
18:21
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:19
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
18:19
Double dribble turnover on Colbey Ross
|
17:56
Charles Minlend missed jump shot
|
18:17
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
17:45
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
17:43
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
17:32
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
17:28
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
17:13
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen
|
16:54
+3
|
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman
|
3-2
16:41
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
16:39
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
16:29
Kessler Edwards missed jump shot
|
16:27
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
16:22
Kessler Edwards missed layup
|
16:20
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
16:18
+2
|
Charles Minlend made jump shot
|
3-4
15:51
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
6-4
15:36
Jimbo Lull missed jump shot
|
15:34
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
15:34
Offensive foul on Charles Minlend
|
15:34
Turnover on Charles Minlend
|
15:23
Commercial timeout called
|
15:09
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|
15:07
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
14:45
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen
|
14:31
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross
|
8-4
14:05
Taavi Jurkatamm missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:03
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
13:55
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
|
10-4
13:25
Bad pass turnover on Remu Raitanen
|
13:01
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
|
12-4
12:41
Charles Minlend missed layup
|
12:39
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
12:37
Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Charles Minlend
|
12:34
Personal foul on Darryl Polk Jr.
|
12:15
+3
|
Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
12-7
12:15
Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot
|
12:13
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
11:33
Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
11:28
+2
|
Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
14-7
11:33
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-10
11:33
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
16-10
10:19
Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot
|
10:17
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
10:17
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
|
10:19
Commercial timeout called
|
10:05
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
10:05
Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
9:53
+2
|
Sedrick Altman made layup
|
18-10
10:17
+3
|
Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
18-13
9:25
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
10:15
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
8:53
+3
|
Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
18-16
8:43
Personal foul on Dzmitry Ryuny
|
10:15
Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Khalil Shabazz
|
8:24
+3
|
Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz
|
18-19
8:05
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|
8:00
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
8:22
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made layup
|
20-19
8:22
+3
|
Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz
|
20-22
7:30
Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards
|
7:30
Turnover on Kessler Edwards
|
7:30
Commercial timeout called
|
7:05
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:05
Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
6:53
Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Khalil Shabazz
|
7:12
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:10
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
6:49
Lost ball turnover on Kessler Edwards, stolen by Khalil Shabazz
|
6:19
Bad pass turnover on Trevante Anderson, stolen by Keith Smith
|
5:58
Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz
|
5:52
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-22
5:30
Charles Minlend missed jump shot
|
5:28
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
5:20
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:18
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
5:54
Trevante Anderson missed layup
|
5:52
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
5:52
Taavi Jurkatamm missed layup
|
5:50
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
5:50
Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:48
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
|
4:41
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:46
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
4:22
Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Khalil Shabazz
|
4:19
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made layup
|
23-24
4:06
Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
4:02
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:00
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
3:39
Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:37
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
5:42
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:40
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
3:25
Personal foul on Kameron Edwards
|
5:42
Commercial timeout called
|
3:10
+2
|
Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
23-26
2:58
Shooting foul on Josh Kunen
|
2:58
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-26
2:58
+1
|
Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-26
2:36
Offensive foul on Khalil Shabazz
|
5:42
Turnover on Khalil Shabazz
|
5:42
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:40
Defensive rebound by San Francisco
|
5:40
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:38
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
1:51
Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
1:32
Offensive foul on Josh Kunen
|
1:32
Turnover on Josh Kunen
|
1:16
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
1:14
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
5:36
Jimbo Lull missed layup
|
5:34
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
45.0
Sedrick Altman missed layup
|
5:32
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
33.0
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made hook shot
|
25-28
4.0
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
27-28
0.0
End of period
|