PEPPER
SANFRAN

No Text

San Francisco tops Pepperdine 63-61 behind Lull, Minlend

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jimbo Lull scored a go-ahead jumper in overtime and San Francisco beat Pepperdine 63-61 on Saturday.

Pepperdine's Kessler Edwards tied it at 59 after making one of two free throws before Lull hit his jumper with 2:52 left to play in OT. Jordan Ratinho added two more free throws for the Dons before Edwards hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Charles Minlend grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 19 points, including two free throws that tied it at 58 at the end of regulation. Trevante Anderson added 11 points off the bench and Jamaree Bouyea had nine rebounds for the Dons (18-11, 7-7 West Coast Conference).

Colbey Ross scored 20 points with seven assists for Pepperdine (15-14, 8-7), including his 1,678th career point, putting him in third on the program's all-time scoring list.

Kessler Edwards added 12 points and 11 boards for the Waves. Kameron Edwards had 10 rebounds and blocked six shots and he and Sedrick Altman scored 11 points apiece.

San Francisco takes on Portland at home on Thursday. Pepperdine finishes out the regular season against Brigham Young at home next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PEPPER Waves 27
SANFRAN Dons 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:42   Colbey Ross missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
19:24   Jordan Ratinho missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
19:22   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:57   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:55 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 0-2
18:55   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:53   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:21   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
18:19   Double dribble turnover on Colbey Ross  
17:56   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
17:45   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
17:32   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
17:13   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
16:54 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 3-2
16:41   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
16:29   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
16:22   Kessler Edwards missed layup  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:18 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 3-4
15:51 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards 6-4
15:36   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
15:34   Offensive foul on Charles Minlend  
15:34   Turnover on Charles Minlend  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
14:45   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
14:31 +2 Sedrick Altman made dunk, assist by Colbey Ross 8-4
14:05   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
13:55 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 10-4
13:25   Bad pass turnover on Remu Raitanen  
13:01 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 12-4
12:41   Charles Minlend missed layup  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:37   Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Charles Minlend  
12:34   Personal foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
12:15 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 12-7
12:15   Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Darryl Polk Jr.  
11:28 +2 Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 14-7
11:33 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot 14-10
11:33 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 16-10
10:19   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
10:17   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
10:19   Commercial timeout called  
10:05   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
9:53 +2 Sedrick Altman made layup 18-10
10:17 +3 Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 18-13
9:25   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
8:53 +3 Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 18-16
8:43   Personal foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
8:24 +3 Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 18-19
8:05   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
8:22 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup 20-19
8:22 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 20-22
7:30   Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards  
7:30   Turnover on Kessler Edwards  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
7:12   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
6:49   Lost ball turnover on Kessler Edwards, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
6:19   Bad pass turnover on Trevante Anderson, stolen by Keith Smith  
5:58   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
5:52 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 23-22
5:30   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:20   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
5:54   Trevante Anderson missed layup  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
5:52   Taavi Jurkatamm missed layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
5:50   Keith Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
4:41   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
4:19 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 23-24
4:06   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
4:02   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
3:39   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
5:42   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
3:25   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
5:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:10 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 23-26
2:58   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
2:58 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
2:58 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
2:36   Offensive foul on Khalil Shabazz  
5:42   Turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
5:42   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
5:40   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
1:51   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Edwards  
1:32   Offensive foul on Josh Kunen  
1:32   Turnover on Josh Kunen  
1:16   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
5:36   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
45.0   Sedrick Altman missed layup  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
33.0 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot 25-28
4.0 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 27-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PEPPER Waves 31
SANFRAN Dons 30

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
20:00   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
19:17   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
19:11   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
19:54   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:56 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 27-31
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:26   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
18:56   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Charles Minlend  
17:50   Charles Minlend missed layup  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:54 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 27-33
17:30   Turnover on Pepperdine  
17:21   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
17:21   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
18:52 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 27-36
16:58 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards 30-36
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
16:45 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 32-36
18:52   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
18:50   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
15:53 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 34-36
15:34   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
18:50   Commercial timeout called  
18:50 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 34-39
14:48 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 36-39
1:38   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
14:32   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
18:48 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 37-39
18:48   Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Trevante Anderson  
14:07   Taavi Jurkatamm missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
13:53   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
13:46 +3 Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 40-39
13:31   Personal foul on Trevante Anderson  
18:46   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
12:59   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Sedrick Altman  
18:44   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:42   Traveling violation turnover on Trevante Anderson  
18:42   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
11:40   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:38   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
18:38   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
10:50 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 40-41
10:48   30-second timeout called  
10:30 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 42-41
10:06   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
18:36   Commercial timeout called  
9:54   Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
18:36   Trevante Anderson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
18:36 +1 Trevante Anderson made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-42
18:36 +1 Trevante Anderson made 3rd of 3 free throws 42-43
18:36   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Trevante Anderson  
18:34   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
18:32   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Charles Minlend  
18:30   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
8:38   Turnover on Trevante Anderson  
8:24   Darryl Polk Jr. missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
8:08 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevante Anderson 42-46
8:08   Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards  
8:08   Remu Raitanen missed free throw  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
7:48   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
7:39 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 45-46
18:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:03 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made jump shot 45-48
18:26   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
6:40   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
6:36   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:31   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
6:36   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
6:34   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
6:34   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:32   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
5:39   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
6:30 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 47-48
5:20 +2 Charles Minlend made dunk 47-50
5:11   30-second timeout called  
5:05 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 50-50
4:37   Charles Minlend missed jump shot, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
6:28   Charles Minlend missed layup  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
6:26 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 50-52
4:04   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
3:46   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
3:46 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
3:46 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 53-54
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Colbey Ross  
2:48 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 56-54
2:21   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
3:44   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
1:53   Turnover on Sedrick Altman  
3:42 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot 56-56
3:42   30-second timeout called  
1:18   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
58.0   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
3:40  