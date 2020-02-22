|
19:34
Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra
19:34
+1
Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
34-39
19:34
Tommy Kuhse missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:34
Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
19:24
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
19:22
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
19:06
Dan Fotu missed hook shot
19:04
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
18:48
+2
Joey Calcaterra made jump shot
36-39
18:30
+2
Tommy Kuhse made floating jump shot
36-41
18:09
+2
Marion Humphrey made floating jump shot
38-41
17:49
+2
Tommy Kuhse made reverse layup
38-43
17:33
+2
Joey Calcaterra made jump shot
40-43
17:05
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
17:03
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
40-45
16:44
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
16:42
+2
Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
42-45
16:18
+2
Jordan Ford made floating jump shot
42-47
15:56
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
15:54
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
15:47
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:45
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
15:45
Commercial timeout called
15:40
Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Marion Humphrey
15:38
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
15:16
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:14
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
15:01
+2
Malik Fitts made driving layup
42-49
14:43
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
14:30
Dan Fotu missed layup
14:28
Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's
14:27
+2
Jordan Ford made jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
42-51
14:21
30-second timeout called
14:21
Commercial timeout called
14:09
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
14:01
+2
Malik Fitts made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
42-53
13:44
Braun Hartfield missed layup
13:42
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
13:35
+2
Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield
44-53
13:18
+3
Tommy Kuhse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts
44-56
13:08
Personal foul on Kyle Bowen
12:58
Lost ball turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Tanner Krebs
12:51
+2
Tanner Krebs made layup
44-58
12:35
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
12:20
Braun Hartfield missed jump shot
12:18
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
12:16
Yauhen Massalski missed layup
12:14
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
12:16
+2
Yauhen Massalski made layup
46-58
12:16
Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen
12:16
+1
Yauhen Massalski made free throw
47-58
11:59
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot
47-61
11:40
Offensive foul on Yauhen Massalski
11:40
Turnover on Yauhen Massalski
11:40
Commercial timeout called
11:28
+2
Jordan Ford made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
47-63
11:10
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
10:54
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
47-66
10:33
Personal foul on Kyle Bowen
10:30
Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks
10:24
Finn Sullivan missed jump shot
10:22
Offensive rebound by San Diego
10:18
Finn Sullivan missed layup
10:16
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
10:06
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristers Zoriks
47-69
9:57
30-second timeout called
9:55
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
9:55
+1
Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws
48-69
9:55
+1
Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-69
9:39
Personal foul on Braun Hartfield
9:31
+2
Jordan Ford made driving layup
49-71
9:12
Offensive foul on Braun Hartfield
9:12
Turnover on Braun Hartfield
8:46
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:44
Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
8:32
Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:30
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
8:17
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford
49-74
7:59
Commercial timeout called
7:54
Braun Hartfield missed turnaround jump shot
7:52
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
7:25
Kristers Zoriks missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:23
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
7:13
+2
Braun Hartfield made layup
51-74
7:13
Shooting foul on Malik Fitts
7:13
+1
Braun Hartfield made free throw
52-74
6:49
Malik Fitts missed floating jump shot
6:47
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
6:31
Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Elijah Thomas
6:21
Malik Fitts missed jump shot
6:19
Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford
6:09
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:09
Offensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
6:09
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Elijah Thomas
52-76
6:02
Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks
6:02
Braun Hartfield missed free throw
6:02
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
5:42
+3
Elijah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts
52-79
5:28
+2
James Jean-Marie made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
54-79
5:16
Kristers Zoriks missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:14
Offensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
5:06
+2
Jordan Ford made driving layup
54-81
4:56
+2
Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
56-81
4:36
+2
Kristers Zoriks made driving layup
56-83
4:19
Joey Calcaterra missed floating jump shot
4:17
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
4:10
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot
56-86
3:52
Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot
4:08
Commercial timeout called
3:52
Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot
3:50
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
3:26
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Sabry Philip
3:26
Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse
3:26
Sabry Philip missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:09
+2
Logan Johnson made jump shot
57-88
3:26
+1
Sabry Philip made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-86
3:09
+2
Logan Johnson made jump shot
57-88
2:39
Personal foul on Logan Johnson
2:39
+1
Sabry Philip made 1st of 2 free throws
58-88
2:39
+1
Sabry Philip made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-88
2:12
Dan Sheets missed fade-away jump shot
2:10
Defensive rebound by Mikal Gjerde
1:56
Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:54
Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
1:48
+2
Yauhen Massalski made layup
61-88
1:25
Defensive rebound by Noel Coleman
1:27
Logan Johnson missed layup
1:25
Defensive rebound by Noel Coleman
1:20
+2
Noel Coleman made layup
63-88
1:02
Aaron Menzies missed layup
1:00
Offensive rebound by Aaron Menzies
1:00
+2
Aaron Menzies made dunk
63-90
42.0
James Jean-Marie missed jump shot
40.0
Defensive rebound by Logan Johnson
24.0
+2
Dan Sheets made hook shot
63-92
4.0
Bad pass turnover on Mikal Gjerde, stolen by Kristers Zoriks
