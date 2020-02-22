USD
Saint Mary's breaks San Diego in 29-point win

  • Feb 22, 2020

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Malik Fitts scored 27 points and Jordan Ford scored 22 and Saint Mary's used the second half to blow the game open for a 92-63 win over San Diego Saturday night.

Braun Hartfield's jump shot with 4:14 before halftime put San Diego up 30-25 before the Gaels went on a 13-4 run to close the half. After the break, Saint Mary's went on a 13-2 run for a 14-point lead with 12:50 remaining and led 58-44. Saint Mary's (23-6, 10-4 West Coast Conference) kept the offensive pressure on and the lead reached 86-56 with 3-1/2 minutes left.

Dan Fotu scored 10 for the Gaels which saw 10 players enter the scoring column. Saint Mary's finished 39-of-70 shooting (55.7%).

Hartfield led San Diego (9-20, 2-12) with 15 points, Yauhen Massalski scored 13 and Joey Calcaterra 11.

---

1st Half
USD Toreros 34
MARYCA Gaels 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:38 +2 Aaron Menzies made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 0-2
19:26 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra 2-2
18:58   Aaron Menzies missed hook shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Aaron Menzies  
18:56   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Alex Ducas  
18:38 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot 4-2
18:24 +2 Tanner Krebs made jump shot 4-4
18:15   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Aaron Menzies  
18:06   Aaron Menzies missed layup  
18:04   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
17:54 +2 Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 6-4
17:31 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
17:08   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Aaron Menzies  
16:56   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
16:50   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
16:34 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot, assist by Alex Floresca 8-7
16:13 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 8-9
16:05   Shooting foul on Aaron Menzies  
16:05   Alex Floresca missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:05 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
15:49   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
15:49   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
15:07   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
14:50   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
14:41 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 9-11
14:32   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
14:20   Malik Fitts missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
14:06 +2 Marion Humphrey made jump shot 11-11
13:39   Tanner Krebs missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
13:27   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
13:20 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup 13-11
13:06 +2 Dan Fotu made jump shot 13-13
12:47   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
12:40 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup 15-13
12:25 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 15-15
12:09 +2 Yauhen Massalski made floating jump shot 17-15
11:50   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
11:36   Tanner Krebs missed fade-away jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
11:22 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 19-15
11:06 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 19-17
10:33   Jared Rodriguez missed layup  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
10:23   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
10:18 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 21-17
9:55   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
9:46   Jared Rodriguez missed layup  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
9:32   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
9:17   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
9:01 +2 Kristers Zoriks made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 21-19
8:56   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
8:43 +3 Kristers Zoriks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen 21-22
8:16 +2 Marion Humphrey made jump shot 23-22
7:58 +2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 23-24
7:57   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
7:57 +1 Jordan Ford made free throw 23-25
7:39   Traveling violation turnover on Yauhen Massalski  
7:09   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
6:58   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
6:50   Tanner Krebs missed reverse layup, blocked by Yauhen Massalski  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
6:37 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
6:21   Kristers Zoriks missed layup, blocked by Yauhen Massalski  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
6:19   Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks  
6:11   Offensive foul on Yauhen Massalski  
6:11   Turnover on Yauhen Massalski  
5:50   Kristers Zoriks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
5:40   Braun Hartfield missed layup  
5:38   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
5:36   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
5:36 +1 James Jean-Marie made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
5:36 +1 James Jean-Marie made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
5:16   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
4:59   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
4:52   Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra  
4:29   Lost ball turnover on Malik Fitts, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
4:16 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot 30-25
3:50   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
3:26 +2 Alex Floresca made layup, assist by Finn Sullivan 32-25
3:01 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 32-28
2:46   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Malik Fitts  
2:42 +2 Malik Fitts made dunk 32-30
2:27   James Jean-Marie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
2:13 +2 Malik Fitts made jump shot 32-32
1:49   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
1:28 +2 Dan Fotu made layup 32-34
58.0   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
48.0   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
39.0 +2 James Jean-Marie made dunk 34-34
39.0   Personal foul on Malik Fitts  
39.0   James Jean-Marie missed free throw  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
12.0 +2 Malik Fitts made driving layup 34-36
9.0   Out of bounds turnover on Marion Humphrey  
3.0   Shooting foul on Yauhen Massalski  
3.0 +1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 34-37
3.0 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
USD Toreros 29
MARYCA Gaels 54

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
19:34 +1 Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
19:34   Tommy Kuhse missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:34   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
19:24   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
19:06   Dan Fotu missed hook shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
18:48 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot 36-39
18:30 +2 Tommy Kuhse made floating jump shot 36-41
18:09 +2 Marion Humphrey made floating jump shot 38-41
17:49 +2 Tommy Kuhse made reverse layup 38-43
17:33 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot 40-43
17:05   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
17:03 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 40-45
16:44   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
16:42 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 42-45
16:18 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 42-47
15:56   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
15:47   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Marion Humphrey  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
15:16   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
15:01 +2 Malik Fitts made driving layup 42-49
14:43   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
14:30   Dan Fotu missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
14:27 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 42-51
14:21   30-second timeout called  
14:21   Commercial timeout called  
14:09   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
14:01 +2 Malik Fitts made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 42-53
13:44   Braun Hartfield missed layup  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
13:35 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Braun Hartfield 44-53
13:18 +3 Tommy Kuhse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts 44-56
13:08   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
12:58   Lost ball turnover on Yauhen Massalski, stolen by Tanner Krebs  
12:51 +2 Tanner Krebs made layup 44-58
12:35   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
12:20   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
12:16   Yauhen Massalski missed layup  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
12:16 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup 46-58
12:16   Shooting foul on Kyle Bowen  
12:16 +1 Yauhen Massalski made free throw 47-58
11:59 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 47-61
11:40   Offensive foul on Yauhen Massalski  
11:40   Turnover on Yauhen Massalski  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +2 Jordan Ford made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 47-63
11:10   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
10:54 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 47-66
10:33   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
10:30   Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks  
10:24   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
10:18   Finn Sullivan missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
10:06 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristers Zoriks 47-69
9:57   30-second timeout called  
9:55   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
9:55 +1 Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws 48-69
9:55 +1 Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-69
9:39   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
9:31 +2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 49-71
9:12   Offensive foul on Braun Hartfield  
9:12   Turnover on Braun Hartfield  
8:46   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
8:32   Joey Calcaterra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
8:17 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 49-74
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Braun Hartfield missed turnaround jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
7:25   Kristers Zoriks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
7:13 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 51-74
7:13   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
7:13 +1 Braun Hartfield made free throw 52-74
6:49   Malik Fitts missed floating jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Elijah Thomas  
6:21   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
6:09   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
6:09 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Elijah Thomas 52-76
6:02   Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks  
6:02   Braun Hartfield missed free throw  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
5:42 +3 Elijah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Fitts 52-79
5:28 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 54-79
5:16   Kristers Zoriks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Elijah Thomas  
5:06 +2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 54-81
4:56 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 56-81
4:36 +2 Kristers Zoriks made driving layup 56-83
4:19   Joey Calcaterra missed floating jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
4:10 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot 56-86
3:52   Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot  
4:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Yauhen Massalski missed jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Kuhse, stolen by Sabry Philip  
3:26   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
3:26   Sabry Philip missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:09 +2 Logan Johnson made jump shot 57-88
3:26 +1 Sabry Philip made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-86
3:09 +2 Logan Johnson made jump shot 57-88
2:39   Personal foul on Logan Johnson  
2:39 +1 Sabry Philip made 1st of 2 free throws 58-88
2:39 +1 Sabry Philip made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-88
2:12   Dan Sheets missed fade-away jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Mikal Gjerde  
1:56   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski  
1:48 +2 Yauhen Massalski made layup 61-88
1:25   Defensive rebound by Noel Coleman  
1:27   Logan Johnson missed layup  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Noel Coleman  
1:20 +2 Noel Coleman made layup 63-88
1:02   Aaron Menzies missed layup  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Aaron Menzies  
1:00 +2 Aaron Menzies made dunk 63-90
42.0   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Logan Johnson  
24.0 +2 Dan Sheets made hook shot 63-92
4.0   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Gjerde, stolen by Kristers Zoriks  