Terry scores 27 to lead Stanford past Utah 70-62

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Tyrell Terry couldn’t find his shot during pregame warm-ups. He made up for it during the game.

Terry scored 18 of his season-high 27 points in the second half, Oscar da Silva scored 20 and Stanford ended a four-game losing streak to Utah, beating the Utes 70-62 on Wednesday.

Jaiden Delaire scored 11 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer with a minute to play, giving the Cardinal (19-9, 8-7 Pac-12 Conference) a six-point lead.

“We take a step forward when we play with energy,” Terry said. “We’ve had a few games where we’ve had the lead late in the second half and we weren’t able to hold it. For us to hold on tonight was positive moving forward.”

Timmy Allen scored 17 points for the Utes (15-13, 6-10), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Both Gach added 15 points, Jaxon Brenchley scored 13 and Branden Carlson 12.

“Defensively we played hard; offensively we looked like a junior high team to start the game,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “Give a lot of credit to Stanford with their intensity; they played like a team that was on the bubble.”

Gach hit a layup with 3 minutes remaining as the Utes cut the Cardinal lead to 63-60.

“There were a lot of things that happened,” Krystkowiak said. “You have to make plays down the stretch.”

Utah had three chances to tie the score but missed two 3-pointers and committed a turnover.

“It was not a thing of beauty, but bottom line now is survive and advance,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “By the end of the game we were able to make just enough plays to get it done.”

Brenchley scored in double figures for the third time and his first since December 7. Gach was in double figures for the first time in 10 games and Carlson reached double figures a fifth straight game.

A 14-2 run spanning both halves brought the Utes within 36-30 early in the second half.

Terry hit a pair of 3-pointers and another basket to help the Cardinal open a 50-37 edge midway through the second half.

“When you talk abut having the green light, his light is very, very green,” Haase said. “He’s a great player with a ton of room to get better.”

Stanford opened a 34-16 lead with 4:18 left in the first half but then went scoreless the rest of the way as Utah pulled within 34-22 at halftime.

JAIDEN’S SHOT

Delaire connected on the only 3-pointer he attempted and it came with a minute to play, extending Stanford’s lead to a comfortable level. “It was a monster shot,” Haase said. “He has been working hard for a few weeks and stepped into the shot in rhythm.”

BIG PICTURE

Utah: With the loss, the Utes can finish no higher than eighth, which means a tough road ahead in the conference tournament. While the NCAA seems out of reach, Utah can still play in a postseason tournament but will need a win or two to solidify its resume.

Stanford: Spencer Jones hit a pair of 3-pointers and has 74 on the season, matching Casey Jacobsen for the second-most 3s by a freshman. … Terry set a season-high for 3-pointers with seven.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes travel to California on Saturday.

Stanford: The Cardinal host Colorado on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UTAH Utes 22
STNFRD Cardinal 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah  
19:32   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Bryce Wills  
19:22   Daejon Davis missed layup  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Bryce Wills  
19:05 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry 0-2
18:48 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 2-2
18:32 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 2-5
18:03   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Rylan Jones  
17:24   Bad pass turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Daejon Davis  
17:08 +3 Oscar da Silva made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 2-8
16:57   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
16:48   Timmy Allen missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
16:33   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
16:13   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
16:03 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Spencer Jones 2-10
16:01   30-second timeout called  
16:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Bad pass turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Daejon Davis  
15:33   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
15:07   Traveling violation turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
15:07   Offensive foul on Lukas Kisunas  
15:07   Turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
14:54   Offensive foul on Mikael Jantunen  
14:54   Turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
14:41   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Rylan Jones  
14:14 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 2-12
14:04   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
13:48 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Oscar da Silva 2-14
13:36   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
13:25   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
13:16   Bryce Wills missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
13:14   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
13:04 +2 Jaxon Brenchley made layup 4-14
12:48   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
12:33 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 4-17
12:10   Bad pass turnover on Alfonso Plummer, stolen by Daejon Davis  
11:50   Offensive foul on Daejon Davis  
11:50   Turnover on Daejon Davis  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +2 Jaxon Brenchley made layup, assist by Mikael Jantunen 6-17
11:22 +2 Jaiden Delaire made hook shot, assist by Lukas Kisunas 6-19
11:08   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
11:06   Personal foul on Riley Battin  
10:45 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Isaac White 6-21
10:15 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Branden Carlson 9-21
9:50   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
9:41   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
9:20   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
9:09 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 9-23
8:54   Jaxon Brenchley missed layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
8:45   Mikael Jantunen missed layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
8:45   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
8:40 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac White 9-26
8:25 +2 Both Gach made layup 11-26
8:00   Isaac White missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Jaxon Brenchley  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Jaiden Delaire  
7:02 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 11-29
6:33   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva  
6:02 +3 Branden Carlson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 14-29
5:39   Jaiden Delaire missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
5:31 +2 Both Gach made layup 16-29
5:14   Shooting foul on Both Gach  
5:14 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 16-30
5:14 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-31
4:46   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Spencer Jones  
4:43   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
4:20 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 16-34
3:51 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 18-34
3:30   Lukas Kisunas missed hook shot, blocked by Branden Carlson  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
3:22   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
3:06   Daejon Davis missed layup  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
2:59 +2 Riley Battin made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 20-34
2:33   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
2:11   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
1:58   Commercial timeout called  
1:53   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
1:39   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
1:33 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 22-34
1:06   Jumpball received by Stanford  
1:01   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Wills  
47.0   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
34.0   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
9.0   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
7.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
3.0   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Utah  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 40
STNFRD Cardinal 36

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Timmy Allen 24-34
19:34   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
19:19   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
19:08   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:47   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
18:34   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
18:34 +1 Both Gach made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
18:34 +1 Both Gach made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
18:09 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 26-36
17:59 +2 Both Gach made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 28-36
17:27   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
17:16 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 30-36
17:00 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 30-39
16:45 +2 Branden Carlson made layup 32-39
16:25   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
16:11   Shooting foul on Riley Battin  
16:11   Oscar da Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:11 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
15:53 +2 Timmy Allen made hook shot 34-40
15:22   Bryce Wills missed layup  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
15:18   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Mikael Jantunen  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
14:50   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
14:42 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 34-43
14:22 +2 Both Gach made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 36-43
14:22   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
14:22 +1 Both Gach made free throw 37-43
14:06   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Isaac White  
14:01 +2 Isaac White made jump shot 37-45
13:40   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
13:32 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 37-48
13:08   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
12:47   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
12:35 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 37-50
12:17 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot 40-50
11:57 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 40-53
11:34   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Mikael Jantunen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:34 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-53
11:07   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
10:54 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 44-53
10:29 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup 44-55
10:10 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 46-55
9:47   Backcourt turnover on Tyrell Terry  
9:30 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 48-55
9:30   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
9:30   Timmy Allen missed free throw  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
9:01 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 48-57
8:39   Traveling violation turnover on Jaxon Brenchley  
8:19   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
8:05   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
7:59   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Utah  
7:57   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
7:55 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 50-57
7:55 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 50-57
7:55   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
7:55 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 51-57
7:33 +2 Jaiden Delaire made jump shot 51-59
7:10   Both Gach missed layup  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
7:08   Jumpball received by Stanford  
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrell Terry  
6:48   Offensive foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
6:48   Turnover on Jaxon Brenchley  
6:35 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva 51-61
6:19   Commercial timeout called  
6:06 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 53-61
5:40   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
5:25   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
5:25 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
5:25 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
5:07   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
4:56   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
4:33   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
4:26 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Spencer Jones 55-63
4:07 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Timmy Allen 57-63
4:07   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
4:07 +1 Branden Carlson made free throw 58-63
3:43   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
3:43   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:26   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
3:10   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
2:59 +2 Both Gach made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 60-63
2:47   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones  
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
2:21   30-second timeout called  
2:04   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
1:49   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
1:43   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Utah  
1:32   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
1:07 +3 Jaiden Delaire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Jones 60-66
55.0   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
47.0   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
47.0   Daejon Davis missed free throw  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
40.0   Both Gach missed layup  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
37.0   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
37.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 60-67
37.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-68
31.0   Both Gach missed jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
25.0   30-second timeout called  
22.0   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
22.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 60-69
22.0 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-70
15.0 +2 Both Gach made layup 62-70
0.0   End of period  
Team Stats
Points 62 70
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 25 18
Team 3 4
Assists 11 15
Steals 1 10
Blocks 9 0
Turnovers 17 9
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0