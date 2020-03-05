DAYTON
RI

Toppin scores 20, leads No. 3 Dayton to 84-57 win over Rhody

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Obi Toppin's whole family was there to celebrate his birthday with him: mom and dad, grandfather and grandmother, a pair of aunts and some godparents - all wearing shirts that were a mashup of the Dayton and Rhode Island logos.

And then there was his little brother, Jacob, playing for the other team.

In what could be their last chance to face each other before he becomes an NBA lottery pick, Obi Toppin scored 20 points on Wednesday night to lead third-ranked Dayton to its 19th straight win, 84-57 over Rhode Island.

''It's amazing to be on the same court with my brother,'' said the elder sibling, who turned 22 on Wednesday and had a birthday cake waiting for him on the team bus. ''Not many people get that opportunity. I enjoyed every second of it.''

Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the Flyers (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) match their 1951-52 team for the school record in wins. With a victory over George Washington on Saturday, Dayton would finish unbeaten in its conference for the first time in program history.

''Last road game of the season, a chance to go undefeated on the road in conference play, we were excited about that challenge,'' coach Anthony Grant said. ''We've got one more game. We've got a chance to go undefeated in the league, which has never been done in the A-10.''

Jeff Dowtin scored 16 points for Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5), which has lost four of six after running off a 10-game winning streak.

Toppin had four dunks, including a windmill slam that made it a 19-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. When the teams met at Dayton on Feb. 11, Toppin had a similar dunk over his brother, a Rhode Island freshman.

But the younger sibling got a small bit of payback, blocking one of his brother's dunk attempts (though drawing a foul in the process).

''I love playing against him,'' said Jacob Toppin, who finished with five points and seven rebounds. ''We're both competitive. I told him, `You aren't going to dunk on me again.'''

The reigning A-10 rookie of the year, Obi Toppin is averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while making 63% of his shots from the field. His four dunks on Wednedsay gave him a school-record 100 for the season.

''I think he's the best player in the country,'' Grant said. ''There's a lot of really good players in the country. But what he's been able to do, I don't know anybody in the country who's more deserving.''

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers avoided the upsets that have hit many of the top-five teams this season and remain on track for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

URI: Fell to 0-2 vs. ranked teams this year. The Rams are hoping for a long run in the A-10 Tournament and perhaps another matchup of the Toppin brothers in the conference final.

''Maybe we'll play each other again,'' Jacob Toppin said.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Finishes the regular season at home against George Washington on Saturday.

URI: Plays at Massachusetts on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

---

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 46
RI Rams 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:42   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
19:36   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:15   Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Martin  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine  
18:33   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:30 +2 Trey Landers made dunk 2-0
18:30   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
18:30 +1 Trey Landers made free throw 3-0
18:15   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:05   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
17:57   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
17:55   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
17:55   Jermaine Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:55 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-1
17:35   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:23 +2 Fatts Russell made floating jump shot 3-3
17:06 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 5-3
16:45 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup 5-5
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Fatts Russell  
16:18   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:09 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 7-5
15:47 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 7-7
15:27 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 9-7
15:07   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:01   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:01 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 10-7
15:01 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-7
14:39   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:34   Cyril Langevine missed dunk  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:32 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 11-9
14:11 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 13-9
13:52   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
13:35   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Trey Landers  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
13:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island  
13:17 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 15-9
12:57   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
12:43 +2 Trey Landers made layup 17-9
12:43   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
12:43 +1 Trey Landers made free throw 18-9
12:27 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 18-12
12:10   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
11:55   Antwan Walker missed jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:39   Dwayne Cohill missed floating jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
11:32 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 18-14
11:04   Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
10:56 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot 21-14
10:54   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
10:54   Commercial timeout called  
10:45   Traveling violation turnover on Cyril Langevine  
10:14   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:59   Jordy Tshimanga missed dunk  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:49   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:42 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk 23-14
9:34   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot, blocked by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
9:26   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:16 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 25-14
9:16   30-second timeout called  
9:04   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
8:55   Jermaine Harris missed hook shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
8:52   Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill  
8:52   Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:52 +1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-15
8:27   Obi Toppin missed turnaround jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
8:16   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
8:03 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 25-18
7:37   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
7:30   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
7:30 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
7:11 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 27-20
6:53   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
6:45   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:31   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
6:26 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jhery Matos 29-20
6:03   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
5:55 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 31-20
5:28 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup 31-22
5:10 +2 Trey Landers made layup 33-22
4:44   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
4:44 +1 Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
4:44 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
4:24 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 35-24
4:12 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 35-27
4:03   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
4:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Fatts Russell  
4:03 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 36-27
4:03 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-27
4:03 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 38-27
4:03 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-27
3:45   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
3:44   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:44 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 39-28
3:44 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-29
3:17   Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin  
3:17 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
3:17 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
3:03   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
2:48   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
2:46   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
2:46   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:46   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
2:17   Ibi Watson missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
2:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
2:00   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
1:32 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordy Tshimanga 44-29
1:15   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
1:08   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
1:08 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 45-29
1:08 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-29
1:03   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
1:03 +1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 46-30
1:03   Jeff Dowtin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
42.0   Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15.0   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
15.0   Rodney Chatman missed free throw  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
7.0   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Jhery Matos  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
3.0   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 38
RI Rams 27

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:32   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
19:25   Fatts Russell missed floating jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
19:16   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:10   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
19:03 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 46-32
18:34   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
18:19   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
18:19   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:19   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
18:15   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
18:15   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jalen Crutcher  
18:15   Turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
18:15 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 46-33
18:15 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-34
17:58   Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin  
17:51 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 49-34
17:27   Fatts Russell missed layup  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:18   Obi Toppin missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
17:13   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
17:11 +2 Jacob Toppin made dunk 49-36
16:56   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
16:56   Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:56 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-36
16:39 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 50-38
16:17 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 52-38
16:04   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
15:54   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
15:45   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:43 +2 Trey Landers made dunk 54-38
15:17   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:17 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 54-39
15:17   Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
14:52 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup 56-39
14:31   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
14:11   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Landers  
13:46   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
13:39   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
13:22   Dwayne Cohill missed reverse layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
13:16   Fatts Russell missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
13:13   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
12:51   Rodney Chatman missed driving layup  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
12:45   Tyrese Martin missed layup, blocked by Ibi Watson  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
12:21   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
12:15 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 56-42
12:15   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Jermaine Harris  
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Harris  
11:22 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 58-42
11:04   Fatts Russell missed layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
10:57 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 61-42
10:35   Antwan Walker missed hook shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
10:20 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Landers 63-42
10:07 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot 63-45
9:37