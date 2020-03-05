|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Martin
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made dunk
|
2-0
|
18:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris
|
|
18:30
|
|
+1
|
Trey Landers made free throw
|
3-0
|
18:15
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed layup
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:55
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-1
|
17:35
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell made floating jump shot
|
3-3
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman
|
5-3
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup
|
5-5
|
16:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Fatts Russell
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot
|
7-5
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
7-7
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Chatman made layup
|
9-7
|
15:07
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-7
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-7
|
14:39
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed dunk
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made dunk
|
11-9
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made jump shot
|
13-9
|
13:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Obi Toppin
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Trey Landers
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island
|
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made dunk
|
15-9
|
12:57
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made layup
|
17-9
|
12:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
|
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Trey Landers made free throw
|
18-9
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|
18-12
|
12:10
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Antwan Walker missed jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Dwayne Cohill missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell made driving layup
|
18-14
|
11:04
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
10:56
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-14
|
10:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cyril Langevine
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jordy Tshimanga missed dunk
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed layup
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga made dunk
|
23-14
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot, blocked by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
25-14
|
9:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris missed hook shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-15
|
8:27
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|
|
8:03
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris
|
25-18
|
7:37
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-19
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-20
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson made jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin
|
27-20
|
6:53
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mekhi Long
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jhery Matos
|
29-20
|
6:03
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
5:55
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
31-20
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup
|
31-22
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made layup
|
33-22
|
4:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Obi Toppin
|
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-23
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-24
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made layup
|
35-24
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|
35-27
|
4:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-27
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-27
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-27
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-27
|
3:45
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jhery Matos
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-28
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-29
|
3:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-29
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-29
|
3:03
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dayton
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordy Tshimanga
|
44-29
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Toppin
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-29
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-29
|
1:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-30
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman missed free throw
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Jhery Matos
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|