Forrest caps No. 7 FSU's rally for 73-71 win over Irish

  • Mar 05, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge as No. 7 Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-71 Wednesday night to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles (25-5, 15-4) just their second lead all night, the other coming at 5-4 in the opening minutes.

M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 as FSU charged back from a 61-48 deficit.

Forrest added 15 points and Devin Vassell scored 13 for the Seminoles.

Prentiss Hubb’s half-court heave for the Fighting Irish as time expired kissed off the back iron. Hubb led Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10) with 24 points, 19 in the first half.

John Mooney had his NCAA-leading 25th double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but did not score in the second half.

Dane Goodwin also scored 16 points for the Irish, 14 of those coming after the break.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles stayed in control of their own destiny in pursuit of the No. 1 seed for next week’s ACC Tournament. A win over Boston College on Saturday assures at least a tie with Louisville (15-4) for the conference title, and FSU would hold the seeding tiebreaker from beating the Cardinals twice.

Notre Dame: The Irish's only hope of making the NCAA Tournament is probably to win the ACC tournament for an automatic bid. They dropped to 0-6 against ranked teams in their last opportunity of the regular season and have lost 21 straight times to ranked opponents over the last 29 months.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles look to finish the season 16-0 at home when Boston College visits on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish close their regular season Saturday by hosting Virginia Tech.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 35
ND Fighting Irish 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:47   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
19:45   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
19:34   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:28   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:11   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
19:02   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by John Mooney  
18:23 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 0-2
17:56 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 2-2
17:37 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 2-4
17:11   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
16:50   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:37 +3 Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 5-4
16:23 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 5-7
16:02   Offensive foul on Malik Osborne  
16:02   Turnover on Malik Osborne  
15:51 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 5-10
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
15:41   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 7-10
14:54   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
14:41 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest 9-10
14:26 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
14:04   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
13:56 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup, assist by John Mooney 9-15
13:40   Anthony Polite missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
13:32 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 9-18
13:25   30-second timeout called  
13:16 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 11-18
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
12:43 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 13-18
12:30   Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
12:12   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
12:02 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 13-21
11:39 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made jump shot 15-21
11:20   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
11:06   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
10:59   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
10:45   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
10:22   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
10:14 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Balsa Koprivica 18-21
10:01   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
10:00   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
9:33   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
9:25 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 20-21
9:07   Nate Laszewski missed hook shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:05   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
9:05   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
9:03   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
8:57 +2 John Mooney made layup 20-23
8:56   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
8:46   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
8:46 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
8:46   Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:46   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
8:33   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
8:14 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 21-25
8:01   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
7:54 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 21-27
7:33   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:30   Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
7:30 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
7:01   Jumpball received by Florida State  
7:01   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Patrick Williams  
6:48   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
6:46   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Devin Vassell  
6:30   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
6:20 +2 Patrick Williams made layup 25-27
6:12   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
6:10   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:05 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 25-30
5:52 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk, assist by Patrick Williams 27-30
5:38   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
5:30   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
5:20   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
5:20 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 27-31
5:20 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-32
5:06   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
4:52 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 29-32
4:38   Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
4:21   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
4:07 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 29-34
3:44   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
3:38 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 31-34
3:24   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:23 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 3 free throws 31-35
3:23 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-36
3:23 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-37
2:59 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot, assist by Malik Osborne 33-37
2:24 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 33-39
2:08   Malik Osborne missed layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:00 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 33-42
1:45   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
1:33   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
1:17   Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:10   30-second timeout called  
59.0   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
47.0   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams  
25.0   Lost ball turnover on Nate Laszewski  
0.0 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 35-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 38
ND Fighting Irish 29

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Rex Pflueger missed jump shot  
19:52   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
19:48 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 35-44
19:34   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:22   Trent Forrest missed jump shot, blocked by John Mooney  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
19:05   John Mooney missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:01   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
19:01   Raiquan Gray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:01 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
18:43   Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Devin Vassell  
18:34 +2 Devin Vassell made layup 38-44
18:11   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
18:01 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 40-44
17:42   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
17:22   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
17:17 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 40-47
17:07   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Dane Goodwin  
16:52   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
16:52 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
16:52 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
16:28   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
16:25   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
16:25   Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:25 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-49
16:12 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 41-52
15:53 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 43-52
15:30   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
15:23   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
15:11 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup 43-54
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:40   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:30   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
14:13   Nate Laszewski missed layup  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
14:05 +2 Rayquan Evans made jump shot 45-54
13:47   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
13:35   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
13:26   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Patrick Williams  
13:26   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
13:14   Traveling violation turnover on Patrick Williams  
12:53 +2 Juwan Durham made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 45-56
12:45   Rayquan Evans missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
12:27   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
12:01 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 47-56
12:01   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
12:01 +1 Devin Vassell made free throw 48-56
11:41   Jumpball received by Florida State  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Dane Goodwin  
11:15   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:13   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
11:12   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
10:53 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 48-58
10:35   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
10:35   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
10:06 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 48-61
9:31   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
9:10   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
9:02   Offensive foul on Rayquan Evans  
9:02   Turnover on Rayquan Evans  
9:02   30-second timeout called  
9:02   Commercial timeout called  
8:51   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
8:41 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 51-61
8:12   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
7:49   Patrick Williams missed layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Dane Goodwin  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
7:25 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 52-61
7:25 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-61
7:04 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 53-63
6:52 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams 56-63
6:39   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
6:31 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 59-63
6:03   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
5:47   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
5:22   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
5:06 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 61-63
4:55   Full timeout called  
4:37   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
4:19   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
4:02   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
3:38   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
3:21 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 63-63
2:56 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Laszewski 63-66
2:54   30-second timeout called  
2:54   Commercial timeout called  
2:40   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
2:40 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 64-66
2:40