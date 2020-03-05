|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Florida State
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Florida State
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Raiquan Gray
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by John Mooney
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
0-2
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Devin Vassell made jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
2-4
|
17:11
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
16:37
|
|
+3
|
Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|
5-4
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-7
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malik Osborne
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Malik Osborne
|
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs
|
5-10
|
15:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Gibbs
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made jump shot
|
7-10
|
14:54
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|
9-10
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-13
|
14:04
|
|
|
Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made layup, assist by John Mooney
|
9-15
|
13:40
|
|
|
Anthony Polite missed jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
13:32
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-18
|
13:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made layup
|
11-18
|
13:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by Devin Vassell
|
13-18
|
12:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
12:02
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs
|
13-21
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made jump shot
|
15-21
|
11:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed layup
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Balsa Koprivica
|
18-21
|
10:01
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Juwan Durham
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dane Goodwin
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker made layup
|
20-21
|
9:07
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed hook shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup
|
20-23
|
8:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Mooney
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
8:46
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin made jump shot
|
21-25
|
8:01
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made jump shot
|
21-27
|
7:33
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed layup
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-27
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-27
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Florida State
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Patrick Williams
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Raiquan Gray
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Devin Vassell
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made layup
|
25-27
|
6:12
|
|
|
John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
6:05
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney
|
25-30
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Malik Osborne made dunk, assist by Patrick Williams
|
27-30
|
5:38
|
|
|
Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Notre Dame
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devin Vassell
|
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-31
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-32
|
5:06
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made layup
|
29-32
|
4:38
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on T.J. Gibbs
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo
|
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
29-34
|
3:44
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made layup
|
31-34
|
3:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 3 free throws
|
31-35
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
31-36
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
31-37
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made jump shot, assist by Malik Osborne
|
33-37
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
33-39
|
2:08
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
33-42
|
1:45
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Laszewski
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Devin Vassell made jump shot
|
35-42
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|