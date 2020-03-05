USCUP
Winthrop rolls past Upstate 106-70 in Big South

  • Mar 05, 2020

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Hunter Hale scored 21 points, Josh Ferguson added 17, both knocking down five 3-pointers and second-seeded Winthrop used a school tournament record 16 triples to cruise past seventh-seeded South Carolina Upstate 106-70 in the Big South Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Eagles (22-10), who faced the UNC-Ashville-Gardner-Webb winner in the semifinals Friday night, were 16 of 30 behind the arc and shot 60% overall. They were 10 of 21 from distance in the first half when Ferguson was 5 of 6, and shot 51% to take a 54-47 lead. Hale also had 15 points.

Winthrop was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and shot 73% in the second half, including a stretch when the Eagles went 14 of 15.

Charles Falden also scored 17 points and Micheal Anumba added 13 for the Eagles. Ferguson also had 10 rebounds.

Tommy Bruner scored 19 points for the Spartans (13-20) and Nevin Zink and Everette Hammond added 12 each.

1st Half
USCUP Spartans 37
WINTHR Eagles 54

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina Upstate  
19:35   Cartier Jernigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
19:24 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale 0-3
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Everette Hammond, stolen by Russell Jones  
19:00 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 0-6
18:25   Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
18:15   Chandler Vaudrin missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Cartier Jernigan  
18:06   Shooting foul on Hunter Hale  
18:06   Everette Hammond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:06 +1 Everette Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-6
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Chandler Vaudrin, stolen by Nevin Zink  
17:46 +2 Tommy Bruner made jump shot 3-6
17:33   Chase Claxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Cartier Jernigan  
17:06   Cartier Jernigan missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
16:49 +2 Nevin Zink made layup, assist by Tommy Bruner 5-6
16:38 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Jones 5-9
16:11   Brandon Martin missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
16:00 +3 Charles Falden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale 5-12
15:56   30-second timeout called  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +3 Tommy Bruner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryson Mozone 8-12
15:21 +2 D.J. Burns made jump shot 8-14
14:52 +3 Tommy Bruner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nevin Zink 11-14
14:38   Micheal Anumba missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Nevin Zink  
14:27 +2 Bryson Mozone made layup 13-14
14:27   Shooting foul on D.J. Burns  
14:27   Bryson Mozone missed free throw  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
14:21   Personal foul on Thomas Booker  
14:14 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale 13-17
13:52   Personal foul on Micheal Anumba  
13:35   Bryson Mozone missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
13:27   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
13:13   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Hale, stolen by Thomas Booker  
13:01 +2 Dalvin White made jump shot 15-17
13:05   Personal foul on Thomas Booker  
12:54   Hunter Hale missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
12:46   Russell Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
12:39 +2 Chase Claxton made layup 15-19
12:28   Everette Hammond missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
12:11   Lost ball turnover on Russell Jones  
11:41   Dalvin White missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
11:23 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Jones 15-22
11:05   Dalvin White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
10:54 +2 Hunter Hale made jump shot 15-24
10:32   Everette Hammond missed layup  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Nevin Zink  
10:25   Lost ball turnover on Nevin Zink, stolen by Hunter Hale  
10:25   Shooting foul on Mysta Goodloe  
10:25   Commercial timeout called  
10:25 +1 Hunter Hale made 1st of 2 free throws 15-25
10:25 +1 Hunter Hale made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
9:58   Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Jernigan  
9:37   D.J. Burns missed jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Micheal Anumba  
9:30 +2 Micheal Anumba made layup 15-28
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Bruner, stolen by Chandler Vaudrin  
9:10   Lost ball turnover on Micheal Anumba  
8:57 +2 Nevin Zink made layup 17-28
8:57   Shooting foul on D.J. Burns  
8:57   Nevin Zink missed free throw  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Charles Falden  
8:50   Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Nevin Zink  
8:33 +2 Nevin Zink made layup, assist by Brandon Martin 19-28
8:14 +2 Charles Falden made layup 19-30
8:15   Shooting foul on Everette Hammond  
8:15   Charles Falden missed free throw  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Everette Hammond  
8:05   Brandon Martin missed layup, blocked by Charles Falden  
8:03   Offensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate  
7:50 +2 Tommy Bruner made layup 21-28
7:50   Shooting foul on Chase Claxton  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +1 Tommy Bruner made free throw 22-28
7:42   Chandler Vaudrin missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Tommy Bruner  
7:30   Everette Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Everette Hammond  
7:24   Shooting foul on Chase Claxton  
7:24 +1 Everette Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
7:24   Everette Hammond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
7:12   Kyle Zunic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Everette Hammond  
7:03   Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
6:51   Shooting foul on Tommy Bruner  
6:51 +1 Kyle Zunic made 1st of 2 free throws 23-29
6:51 +1 Kyle Zunic made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
6:37 +2 Everette Hammond made layup 25-30
6:37   Shooting foul on Kyle Zunic  
6:37 +1 Everette Hammond made free throw 26-30
6:18 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Burns 26-33
6:04   Brandon Martin missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
5:54 +3 Micheal Anumba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale 26-36
5:52   30-second timeout called  
5:34 +2 Khydarius Smith made layup, assist by Tommy Bruner 28-36
5:25   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
5:18 +2 D.J. Burns made layup 28-38
5:10 +2 Khydarius Smith made layup, assist by Tommy Bruner 30-38
5:02   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Micheal Anumba  
4:54 +2 Micheal Anumba made layup 30-40
4:29   Offensive foul on Everette Hammond  
4:29   Turnover on Everette Hammond  
4:12 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 30-45
4:03   Dalvin White missed layup  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
3:56   Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
3:49   Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Bryson Mozone  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Mysta Goodloe, stolen by Charles Falden  
3:28 +2 Charles Falden made layup 30-47
3:22   Mysta Goodloe missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Falden  
3:13   Shooting foul on Dalvin White  
3:13 +1 Hunter Hale made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
3:13 +1 Hunter Hale made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-49
3:03 +3 Bryson Mozone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalvin White 33-49
2:52 +3 Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 33-52
2:35   Dalvin White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Hale  
2:12   Tommy Bruner missed jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate  
1:58   Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale  
1:42   Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Bryson Mozone  
1:32   Bryson Mozone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Winthrop  
1:20   Discontinue dribble turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
1:03   Lost ball turnover on Bryson Mozone, stolen by Chandler Vaudrin  
57.0   Russell Jones missed layup  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Bryson Mozone  
50.0   Personal foul on Charles Falden  
50.0 +1 Dalvin White made 1st of 2 free throws 34-52
50.0 +1 Dalvin White made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-52
40.0   Chandler Vaudrin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Charles Falden  
34.0 +2 Charles Falden made layup 35-54
29.0 +2 Tommy Bruner made layup 37-54
4.0   Defensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate  
6.0   Chandler Vaudrin missed layup  
4.0   Defensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate  
2.0   Bryson Mozone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Charles Falden  

2nd Half
USCUP Spartans 33
WINTHR Eagles 52

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on Josh Ferguson, stolen by Dalvin White  
19:14 +3 Tommy Bruner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalvin White 40-54
19:06 +3 Kyle Zunic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micheal Anumba 40-57
18:39   Bryson Mozone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
18:28   Hunter Hale missed layup  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
18:24   Personal foul on Everette Hammond  
18:24 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin 40-60
17:54 +2 Dalvin White made jump shot 42-60
17:43   Personal foul on Bryson Mozone  
17:43 +3 Charles Falden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Burns 42-63
17:43 +2 Bryson Mozone made jump shot 44-63
17:43 +2 D.J. Burns made jump shot 44-65
16:52   Shooting foul on Chase Claxton  
16:52 +1 Everette Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws 45-65
16:52   Everette Hammond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:52   Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns  
16:44 +3 Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot 45-68
16:42   30-second timeout called  
16:42   Commercial timeout called  
16:25   Personal foul on Hunter Hale  
16:23   Shooting foul on Charles Falden  
16:23 +1 Bryson Mozone made 1st of 2 free throws 46-68
16:23 +1 Bryson Mozone made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-68
16:15   Personal foul on Cartier Jernigan  
15:59 +2 Russell Jones made layup 47-70
15:50   Everette Hammond missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
15:43   Turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
15:42   Personal foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
15:24   Shooting foul on Cartier Jernigan  
15:24   Russell Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:24 +1 Russell Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-71
15:08   Personal foul on Hunter Hale  
14:47   Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin  
14:40 +2 Charles Falden made layup 47-73
14:23   Tommy Bruner missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
14:09   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Ferguson  
13:59 +3 Everette Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalvin White 50-73
13:47 +2 Chandler Vaudrin made layup 50-75
13:38 +2 Thomas Booker made jump shot 52-75
13:28   Offensive foul on Chandler Vaudrin  
13:28   Turnover on Chandler Vaudrin  
13:11   Personal foul on Russell Jones  
13:11 +1 Dalvin White made 1st of 2 free throws 53-75
13:11   Dalvin White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic  
13:04   Bad pass turnover on Charles Falden, stolen by Everette Hammond  
13:00 +2 Everette Hammond made layup 55-75
13:00   Shooting foul on Kyle Zunic  
13:00 +1 Everette Hammond made free throw 56-75
12:49   Chase Claxton missed layup  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton  
12:44   Shooting foul on Nevin Zink  
12:44 +1 Chase Claxton made 1st of 2 free throws 56-76
12:44 +1 Chase Claxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-77
12:34 +2 Nevin Zink made dunk, assist by Everette Hammond 58-77
12:20   Bad pass turnover on Russell Jones, stolen by Thomas Booker  
12:08   Everette Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Brandon Martin  
11:55 +2 Dalvin White made jump shot 60-77
11:45   30-second timeout called  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Martin  
11:28 +1 Micheal Anumba made 1st of 2 free throws 60-78
11:28 +1 Micheal Anumba made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-79
11:18   Dalvin White missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson  
11:04   Turnover on Winthrop  
10:56   Traveling violation turnover on Thomas Booker  
10:41 +2 Micheal Anumba made layup 60-81
10:41