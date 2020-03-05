|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Carolina Upstate
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Cartier Jernigan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
|
|
19:24
|
|
+3
|
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale
|
0-3
|
19:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Everette Hammond, stolen by Russell Jones
|
|
19:00
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin
|
0-6
|
18:25
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Chandler Vaudrin missed layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Jernigan
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hunter Hale
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Everette Hammond missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:06
|
|
+1
|
Everette Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-6
|
17:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chandler Vaudrin, stolen by Nevin Zink
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Bruner made jump shot
|
3-6
|
17:33
|
|
|
Chase Claxton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Jernigan
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Cartier Jernigan missed jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Claxton
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Nevin Zink made layup, assist by Tommy Bruner
|
5-6
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Jones
|
5-9
|
16:11
|
|
|
Brandon Martin missed jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Burns
|
|
16:00
|
|
+3
|
Charles Falden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale
|
5-12
|
15:56
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Bruner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryson Mozone
|
8-12
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Burns made jump shot
|
8-14
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Bruner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nevin Zink
|
11-14
|
14:38
|
|
|
Micheal Anumba missed jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevin Zink
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Mozone made layup
|
13-14
|
14:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Burns
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone missed free throw
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Thomas Booker
|
|
14:14
|
|
+3
|
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale
|
13-17
|
13:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Micheal Anumba
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone missed jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Josh Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hunter Hale
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Hale, stolen by Thomas Booker
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Dalvin White made jump shot
|
15-17
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Thomas Booker
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Hunter Hale missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Russell Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Claxton
|
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Chase Claxton made layup
|
15-19
|
12:28
|
|
|
Everette Hammond missed jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Russell Jones
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Dalvin White missed jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
|
|
11:23
|
|
+3
|
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Jones
|
15-22
|
11:05
|
|
|
Dalvin White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Hale made jump shot
|
15-24
|
10:32
|
|
|
Everette Hammond missed layup
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nevin Zink
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nevin Zink, stolen by Hunter Hale
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mysta Goodloe
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:25
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Hale made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-25
|
10:25
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Hale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
9:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Cartier Jernigan
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
D.J. Burns missed jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Micheal Anumba
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Micheal Anumba made layup
|
15-28
|
9:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Bruner, stolen by Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Micheal Anumba
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Nevin Zink made layup
|
17-28
|
8:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on D.J. Burns
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Nevin Zink missed free throw
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Falden
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevin Zink
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Nevin Zink made layup, assist by Brandon Martin
|
19-28
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Charles Falden made layup
|
19-30
|
8:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Everette Hammond
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Charles Falden missed free throw
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Everette Hammond
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Brandon Martin missed layup, blocked by Charles Falden
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Bruner made layup
|
21-28
|
7:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Claxton
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Bruner made free throw
|
22-28
|
7:42
|
|
|
Chandler Vaudrin missed jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tommy Bruner
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Everette Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Everette Hammond
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Claxton
|
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Everette Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-28
|
7:24
|
|
|
Everette Hammond missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Kyle Zunic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Everette Hammond
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Zunic
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tommy Bruner
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Zunic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-29
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Zunic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-30
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Everette Hammond made layup
|
25-30
|
6:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Zunic
|
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Everette Hammond made free throw
|
26-30
|
6:18
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Hale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Burns
|
26-33
|
6:04
|
|
|
Brandon Martin missed jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
|
|
5:54
|
|
+3
|
Micheal Anumba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Hale
|
26-36
|
5:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Khydarius Smith made layup, assist by Tommy Bruner
|
28-36
|
5:25
|
|
|
Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D.J. Burns
|
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Burns made layup
|
28-38
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Khydarius Smith made layup, assist by Tommy Bruner
|
30-38
|
5:02
|
|
|
Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Micheal Anumba
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Micheal Anumba made layup
|
30-40
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Everette Hammond
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Everette Hammond
|
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin
|
30-45
|
4:03
|
|
|
Dalvin White missed layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Hunter Hale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Charles Falden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryson Mozone
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mysta Goodloe, stolen by Charles Falden
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mysta Goodloe, stolen by Charles Falden
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Charles Falden made layup
|
30-47
|
3:22
|
|
|
Mysta Goodloe missed jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Falden
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dalvin White
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Hale made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-48
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Hale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-49
|
3:03
|
|
+3
|
Bryson Mozone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalvin White
|
33-49
|
2:52
|
|
+3
|
Josh Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Vaudrin
|
33-52
|
2:35
|
|
|
Dalvin White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Hale
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner missed jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Hale
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Micheal Anumba missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryson Mozone
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Winthrop
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Discontinue dribble turnover on Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bryson Mozone, stolen by Chandler Vaudrin
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Russell Jones missed layup
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryson Mozone
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Falden
|
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
Dalvin White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-52
|
50.0
|
|
+1
|
Dalvin White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-52
|
40.0
|
|
|
Chandler Vaudrin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Falden
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Charles Falden made layup
|
35-54
|
29.0
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Bruner made layup
|
37-54
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Chandler Vaudrin missed layup
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina Upstate
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Falden
|