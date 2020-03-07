|
19:40
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
28-39
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Francisco
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-40
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-41
|
18:20
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made dunk
|
30-41
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
30-43
|
17:33
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho
|
30-45
|
17:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Remu Raitanen
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Remu Raitanen made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
30-47
|
16:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Parker Dortch
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho
|
|
14:50
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-47
|
14:50
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-47
|
14:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-48
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-49
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-50
|
14:35
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
14:28
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
|
32-53
|
14:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Minlend
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-53
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-53
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made layup
|
34-55
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made reverse layup
|
36-55
|
13:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Parker Dortch
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:19
|
|
+1
|
Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-56
|
13:03
|
|
+3
|
Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson
|
39-56
|
12:38
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
41-56
|
11:17
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull
|
41-59
|
10:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-59
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-59
|
10:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
43-61
|
9:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup, assist by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
43-63
|
9:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
45-63
|
9:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed free throw
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made dunk
|
45-65
|
8:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
8:18
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-65
|
8:18
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-65
|
8:00
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Lazar Nekic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lazar Nekic
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed free throw
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup, blocked by Jimbo Lull
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 3 free throws
|
47-66
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
47-67
|
6:46
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-67
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-67
|
6:08
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deovaunta Williams
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Deovaunta Williams made layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
51-67
|
5:45
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Deovaunta Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Scott
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-68
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-69
|
5:10
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevante Anderson
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed hook shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
51-71
|
4:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by Jordan Ratinho
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-72
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-73
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Dos Anjos made jump shot
|
53-73
|
3:22
|
|
|
Trevante Anderson missed layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Jordan Ratinho
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ratinho made layup
|
53-75
|
2:42
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed layup
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
2:32
|
|
+3
|
Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
53-78
|
2:32
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Deovaunta Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonas Visser
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser made layup
|
53-80
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jonathan Dos Anjos missed layup