Minlend helps San Francisco oust Loyola Marymount in WCC

  • Mar 07, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Charles Minlend scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as San Francisco grabbed the lead early and kept going, eliminating Loyola marymount from the second round of the West Coast Conference 82-53 on Friday night.

Fifth-seeded San Francisco (21-11) faces No. 4 seed Pacific in a quarterfinal Saturday, with the winner facing No. 2 ranked and top-seeded Gonzaga in a Monday semifinal.

The Dons, who led 39-26 at the break, led by double figures the entire second half. Jimbo Lull added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons while Jordan Ratinho added 12 points and Khalil Shabazz 10.

Eli Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Lions (11-21). Keli Leaupepe added 12 points.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 26
SANFRAN Dons 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:35 +2 Eli Scott made layup 2-0
19:16 +2 Jordan Ratinho made jump shot 2-2
18:49   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
18:39   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:29 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 2-4
18:12   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
17:54 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
17:34   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bell, stolen by Charles Minlend  
16:54   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
16:40 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 5-7
16:20   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
16:18   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:16   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
15:57   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
15:37   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:58 +2 Charles Minlend made layup, assist by Jimbo Lull 5-9
14:40   Eli Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:21   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
14:11   Lost ball turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
14:08   Shooting foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
14:08 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
14:08 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-11
13:44 +3 Eli Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 8-11
13:36   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
13:34   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
13:25   Offensive foul on Jordan Bell  
13:25   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
13:06   Personal foul on Jordan Bell  
12:57   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
12:30   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
12:21 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 8-14
11:55   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:52   Traveling violation turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
11:22   Charles Minlend missed layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
11:08 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 8-17
10:39   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:38   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Ratinho  
10:38   30-second timeout called  
10:18   Personal foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:01   Erik Johansson missed jump shot, blocked by Charles Minlend  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
9:51 +2 Charles Minlend made dunk 8-19
9:23   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
9:11 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 8-21
9:04   Personal foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
8:45 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 10-21
8:19 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 10-23
7:57 +2 Jordan Bell made layup 12-23
7:30   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
7:07 +2 Jordan Bell made layup 14-23
6:48   Bad pass turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Jordan Bell  
6:42 +2 Jordan Bell made dunk 16-23
6:35 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Khalil Shabazz 16-25
6:20   Ivan Alipiev missed layup  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:09 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 16-27
5:46 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 19-27
5:27 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 19-30
5:00   Eli Scott missed layup  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
4:58   Shooting foul on Charles Minlend  
4:58   Commercial timeout called  
4:58   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:58   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
4:33   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
4:22 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 19-32
3:56   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed layup  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
3:55   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:55 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 20-32
3:55 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
3:27 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 21-34
2:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
2:46 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 21-36
2:46   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
2:46   Jordan Ratinho missed free throw  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
2:23 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 23-36
2:23   Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen  
2:23 +1 Keli Leaupepe made free throw 24-36
2:12   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Charles Minlend  
1:54   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
1:54   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:54 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-37
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Taavi Jurkatamm  
1:22   Jordan Ratinho missed layup  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
1:10 +2 Josh Kunen made layup 24-39
59.0   Eli Scott missed layup  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
46.0   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
17.0 +2 Ivan Alipiev made hook shot 26-39
4.0   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 27
SANFRAN Dons 43

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
19:25   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
19:13 +2 Eli Scott made layup 28-39
18:55   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
18:43   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
18:43 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 28-40
18:43 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
18:20   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
18:13 +2 Eli Scott made dunk 30-41
18:01 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 30-43
17:33   Eli Scott missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
17:16 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho 30-45
17:01   Personal foul on Remu Raitanen  
16:51   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:37 +2 Remu Raitanen made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 30-47
16:26   Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
16:19   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
16:07   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
15:20   Eli Scott missed layup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:18   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
15:15   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Parker Dortch  
14:50   Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho  
14:50 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 31-47
14:50 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-47
14:45   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
14:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jordan Bell  
14:45   Khalil Shabazz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:45 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-48
14:45 +1 Remu Raitanen made 1st of 2 free throws 32-49
14:45 +1 Remu Raitanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-50
14:35   Eli Scott missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:28 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 32-53
14:14   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
14:12   Shooting foul on Charles Minlend  
14:12 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 33-53
14:12 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-53
14:01 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 34-55
13:37 +2 Eli Scott made reverse layup 36-55
13:19   Shooting foul on Parker Dortch  
13:19   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:19 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-56
13:03 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 39-56
12:38   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
12:15   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Keli Leaupepe  
11:44 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup, assist by Eli Scott 41-56
11:17 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 41-59
10:54   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
10:54   Commercial timeout called  
10:54 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 42-59
10:54 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-59
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Eli Scott  
10:34   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:15 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 43-61
9:58   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny  
9:40 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup, assist by Dzmitry Ryuny 43-63
9:28   Offensive foul on Ivan Alipiev  
9:28   Turnover on Ivan Alipiev  
9:18   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:01 +2 Eli Scott made layup 45-63
9:01   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
9:01   Eli Scott missed free throw  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
8:52   Parker Dortch missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
8:29 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made dunk 45-65
8:18   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
8:18 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 46-65
8:18 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-65
8:00   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
7:39   Lazar Nekic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
7:27   Personal foul on Lazar Nekic  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Jamaree Bouyea missed free throw  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
7:11   Keli Leaupepe missed layup, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:46   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
6:46 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 3 free throws 47-66
6:46 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-67
6:46   Khalil Shabazz missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
6:30   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
6:30 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 48-67
6:30 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-67
6:08   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Deovaunta Williams  
5:58 +2 Deovaunta Williams made layup, assist by Eli Scott 51-67
5:45   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
5:35   Deovaunta Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
5:16   Personal foul on Eli Scott  
5:16 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 51-68
5:16 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-69
5:10   Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Trevante Anderson  
4:45   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
4:38 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 51-71
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
4:08   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
4:08   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
4:08 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 51-72
4:08 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-73
3:50 +2 Jonathan Dos Anjos made jump shot 53-73
3:22   Trevante Anderson missed layup  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
2:49 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 53-75
2:42   Ivan Alipiev missed layup  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
2:32 +3 Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot 53-78
2:32   30-second timeout called  
2:32   Commercial timeout called  
2:16   Deovaunta Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
1:51   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
1:35   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Jonas Visser  
1:25 +2 Jonas Visser made layup 53-80
1:08   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed layup