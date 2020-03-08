MEMP
HOU

No Text

White, Grimes lead No. 21 Houston to 64-57 win over Memphis

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and No. 21 Houston defeated Memphis 64-57 on Sunday.

Grimes had 15 second-half points, which led a big run for the Cougars (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34%, including 48% in the second half.

The Cougars forced 17 turnovers by Memphis, which they turned into 18 points. Houston also had a 45-41 advantage in rebounding and a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Houston will finish at least in a tie for second in the AAC.

Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Lester Quinones added 10 points for Memphis (21-10, 10-8). The Tigers shot 36%, including 6 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Trailing 41-39 midway through the second half, Grimes ignited Houston to a 17-2 run to give the Cougars a 53-43 lead on a layup with 3:15 remaining.

Memphis led 30-26 at the half behind 16 points from Achiuwa.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers missed a chance to help their NCAA Tournament resume and fell to 2-3 this season against ranked opponents. . Excluding Achiuwa and Quinones, Memphis shot 5 for 19 from the field. . The Tigers were 5-6 on the road this season.

Houston: The Cougars had another poor shooting first half, hitting 22%, including missing their last nine field goals over the final 5:13 of the half. . Houston finished the season 14-2 at home and won its last 10 straight at home. . Houston was 8-0 following a loss this season.

UP NEXT

The American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth. Houston earned a bye into the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, while Memphis will play on Thursday in the first round.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MEMP Tigers 30
HOU Cougars 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:37   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:09   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:48   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:41   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
18:31   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:26 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 2-0
18:15   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
18:01   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:53 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 2-2
17:33   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:24   Jumpball received by Memphis  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Lester Quinones  
17:09   Traveling violation turnover on Lester Quinones  
16:52 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 2-4
16:37   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:32   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by DeJon Jarreau  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:14   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:14   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:10   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
16:10   Fabian White Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:10 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
15:52   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
15:20   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
15:03   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
14:52   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
14:43   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
14:37   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
14:37 +1 Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
14:37 +1 Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
14:23   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
14:22   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
14:15   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:08   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
14:01   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:50   Caleb Mills missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:43 +2 Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax 6-5
13:23 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made hook shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 6-7
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Caleb Mills  
12:47   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
12:39   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
12:39 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
12:39   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Lester Quinones  
12:11   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
11:53   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:46 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup, assist by Nate Hinton 7-9
11:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Harris  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
10:56   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
10:38 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 7-11
10:22   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
10:21   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
10:03 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 7-13
9:53   30-second timeout called  
9:33 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
9:12   Caleb Mills missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
9:10   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
9:10 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
9:13   Brison Gresham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
8:53   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes  
8:35 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 12-14
8:28   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
8:27 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
8:27 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
8:08 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 12-18
7:40 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot 14-18
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Lester Quinones  
7:06 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 16-18
6:40   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Houston  
6:37   Commercial timeout called  
6:25   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
6:17 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 19-18
6:03   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
5:41 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 21-18
5:26   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Houston  
5:20   Jumpball received by Houston  
5:20   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
5:12 +2 Fabian White Jr. made tip-in 21-20
5:02   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
4:51   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
4:49   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
4:28   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
4:10   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:08   Jumpball received by Memphis  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Boogie Ellis  
3:48   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
3:40 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 24-20
3:23   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
3:20   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:20 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
3:20 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
2:51   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
2:30   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
2:25   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
2:19   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
2:11   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
2:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
2:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
1:53   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
1:53 +1 Justin Gorham made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
1:53 +1 Justin Gorham made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
1:36 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot 29-24
1:17   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:05   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
1:03   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
1:03 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
1:03   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
44.0   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
36.0   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
7.0   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
4.0   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
4.0 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
4.0 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Boogie Ellis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 27
HOU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Fabian White Jr. missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:35 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 30-28
19:21 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 33-28
19:06   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:04   Official timeout called  
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas  
18:31   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
18:16   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
18:16 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
18:16   Fabian White Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Nate Hinton  
17:47   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:29   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:07 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 33-31
16:44   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
16:33 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 33-33
16:26   30-second timeout called  
16:26   Commercial timeout called  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Nate Hinton  
15:55   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Houston  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Lester Quinones  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Nate Hinton  
15:04 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 33-35
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax  
14:27   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
14:20   Official timeout called  
14:07 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 33-37
13:54 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones 35-37
13:54   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
13:54 +1 Precious Achiuwa made free throw 36-37
13:41   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
13:29   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
13:27   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
13:21   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
13:21   Damion Baugh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:21 +1 Damion Baugh made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
12:54   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
12:52   Jumpball received by Memphis  
12:37   Offensive foul on Damion Baugh  
12:37   Turnover on Damion Baugh  
12:25   Quentin Grimes missed layup, blocked by Damion Baugh  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Houston  
12:20   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
12:03   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
11:50   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
11:50 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-37
11:36 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 39-39
11:20   Precious Achiuwa missed dunk  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
11:02   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
10:50   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
10:38   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
10:30 +2 Lester Quinones made layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 41-39
10:05   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
9:39   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37