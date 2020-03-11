|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Idaho State
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Chier Maker missed layup
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Satterwhite
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Brooks DeBisschop made layup
|
0-2
|
19:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brooks DeBisschop
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Chidi Udengwu missed layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke Avdalovic
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Luke Avdalovic made jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Austin Smellie made driving layup
|
2-4
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Brooks DeBisschop made layup, assist by Cameron Satterwhite
|
2-6
|
17:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Austin Smellie, stolen by Cameron Shelton
|
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
Luke Avdalovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Shelton
|
2-9
|
16:46
|
|
|
Tarik Cool missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Satterwhite
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Cameron Satterwhite missed layup
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Idaho State
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bernie Andre
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chier Maker, stolen by Brooks DeBisschop
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Brooks DeBisschop made layup, assist by Bernie Andre
|
2-11
|
16:14
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Chier Maker made driving layup
|
4-11
|
15:36
|
|
|
Bernie Andre missed floating jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Tarik Cool made floating jump shot
|
6-11
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton made layup, assist by Brooks DeBisschop
|
6-13
|
14:39
|
|
|
Austin Smellie missed hook shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
14:31
|
|
+3
|
Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker
|
9-13
|
14:16
|
|
|
Cameron Satterwhite missed jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Jared Stutzman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker
|
12-13
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Brooks DeBisschop made layup
|
12-15
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Chier Maker made hook shot
|
14-15
|
13:18
|
|
|
Bernie Andre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Smellie
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Austin Smellie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton missed driving layup
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tarik Cool
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jared Stutzman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Chier Maker made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-15
|
12:12
|
|
|
Cameron Satterwhite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Malik Porter missed layup
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northern Arizona
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Smellie
|
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-16
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-17
|
11:05
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Malik Porter
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Nik Mains missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Coreyoun Rushin
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nik Mains
|
|
10:21
|
|
+1
|
Chier Maker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-17
|
10:21
|
|
|
Chier Maker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton made driving layup
|
18-19
|
9:51
|
|
|
Chier Maker missed jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Lewis
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Brooks DeBisschop made layup
|
18-21
|
9:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Lewis
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Chidi Udengwu missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Mains
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Stutzman
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tarik Cool, stolen by Cameron Shelton
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Bernie Andre missed jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
Chidi Udengwu made layup
|
20-21
|
8:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tarik Cool
|
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-22
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
7:47
|
|
|
Tarik Cool missed layup
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Mains
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton missed hook shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nik Mains
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Tarik Cool made layup, assist by Chidi Udengwu
|
22-23
|
6:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nik Mains, stolen by Malik Porter
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Malik Porter made layup
|
24-23
|
6:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bernie Andre
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Malik Porter missed free throw
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tarik Cool
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Tarik Cool
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton missed driving layup
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaxon Edelmayer
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jared Stutzman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Chier Maker made dunk
|
26-23
|
5:00
|
|
|
Brooks DeBisschop missed layup
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northern Arizona
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton made driving layup
|
26-25
|
4:31
|
|
|
Coreyoun Rushin missed driving layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Chier Maker made dunk
|
28-25
|
4:10
|
|
|
Brooks DeBisschop missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Lewis
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis missed dunk, blocked by Malik Porter
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Smellie
|
|
3:56
|
|
+3
|
Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker
|
31-25
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Chris Bowling made layup, assist by Luke Avdalovic
|
31-27
|
3:09
|
|
|
Austin Smellie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaxon Edelmayer
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-28
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-29
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coreyoun Rushin
|
34-29
|
2:46
|
|
|
Chris Bowling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chier Maker
|
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Nico Aguirre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker
|
37-29
|
2:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nik Mains
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Malik Porter made floating jump shot, assist by Coreyoun Rushin
|
39-29
|
1:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic missed jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Coreyoun Rushin
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nico Aguirre, stolen by Cameron Satterwhite
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Cameron Satterwhite missed layup
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Porter
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cameron Shelton
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Jared Stutzman made fade-away jump shot, assist by Malik Porter
|
41-29
|
46.0
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton missed driving layup
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Porter
|
|
29.0
|
|
+3
|
Chier Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Smellie
|
44-29
|
5.0
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton missed driving layup
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Smellie
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|