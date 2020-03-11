IDST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Austin Smellie scored 16 points, Chier Maker had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Idaho State won its first Big Sky Conference Tournament game in 11 years with a 64-62 victory over Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

No. 11 seed Idaho State will play No. 3 seed Montana on Thursday for a chance to end a 19-game losing streak in the series. The Bengals haven't defeated the Grizzlies since Dec. 13, 2010.

Malik Porter added 12 points and three blocks for Idaho State (8-22).

Idaho State closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 15-point lead, but Northern Arizona answered with a 13-0 run of their own to get within 44-42. NAU tied it at 50 with 11:16 to go, but ISU scored the next six and never trailed in the second half.

Brooks DeBisschop had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-14). Bernie Andre added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Cameron Shelton had 13 points and eight rebounds.

1st Half
IDST Bengals 44
NAU Lumberjacks 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Idaho State  
19:33   Chier Maker missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Cameron Satterwhite  
19:16 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made layup 0-2
19:06   Personal foul on Brooks DeBisschop  
18:48   Chidi Udengwu missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Luke Avdalovic  
18:21 +2 Luke Avdalovic made jump shot 0-4
18:04 +2 Austin Smellie made driving layup 2-4
17:33 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made layup, assist by Cameron Satterwhite 2-6
17:14   Bad pass turnover on Austin Smellie, stolen by Cameron Shelton  
17:06 +3 Luke Avdalovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Shelton 2-9
16:46   Tarik Cool missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Cameron Satterwhite  
16:37   Cameron Satterwhite missed layup  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Idaho State  
16:38   Personal foul on Bernie Andre  
16:24   Bad pass turnover on Chier Maker, stolen by Brooks DeBisschop  
16:15 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made layup, assist by Bernie Andre 2-11
16:14   30-second timeout called  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +2 Chier Maker made driving layup 4-11
15:36   Bernie Andre missed floating jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Chier Maker  
15:17 +2 Tarik Cool made floating jump shot 6-11
14:56 +2 Cameron Shelton made layup, assist by Brooks DeBisschop 6-13
14:39   Austin Smellie missed hook shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Chier Maker  
14:31 +3 Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker 9-13
14:16   Cameron Satterwhite missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Chier Maker  
14:07 +3 Jared Stutzman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker 12-13
13:47 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made layup 12-15
13:27 +2 Chier Maker made hook shot 14-15
13:18   Bernie Andre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Austin Smellie  
12:58   Austin Smellie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
12:47   Cameron Shelton missed driving layup  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Tarik Cool  
12:41   Jared Stutzman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Chier Maker  
12:34 +3 Chier Maker made 3-pt. jump shot 17-15
12:12   Cameron Satterwhite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Chier Maker  
11:43   Malik Porter missed layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Northern Arizona  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Shooting foul on Austin Smellie  
11:18 +1 Cameron Shelton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
11:18 +1 Cameron Shelton made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
11:05   Double dribble turnover on Malik Porter  
10:44   Nik Mains missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Coreyoun Rushin  
10:21   Shooting foul on Nik Mains  
10:21 +1 Chier Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
10:21   Chier Maker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton  
10:13 +2 Cameron Shelton made driving layup 18-19
9:51   Chier Maker missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Lewis  
9:40 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made layup 18-21
9:20   Personal foul on Isaiah Lewis  
9:08   Chidi Udengwu missed floating jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Nik Mains  
8:59   Luke Avdalovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jared Stutzman  
8:44   Bad pass turnover on Tarik Cool, stolen by Cameron Shelton  
8:30   Bernie Andre missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu  
8:14 +2 Chidi Udengwu made layup 20-21
8:03   Shooting foul on Tarik Cool  
8:03 +1 Cameron Shelton made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
8:03 +1 Cameron Shelton made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
7:47   Tarik Cool missed layup  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Nik Mains  
7:37   Cameron Shelton missed hook shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Nik Mains  
7:18   Cameron Shelton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu  
7:11 +2 Tarik Cool made layup, assist by Chidi Udengwu 22-23
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Nik Mains, stolen by Malik Porter  
6:34 +2 Malik Porter made layup 24-23
6:34   Shooting foul on Bernie Andre  
6:34   Commercial timeout called  
6:34   Malik Porter missed free throw  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
6:15   Luke Avdalovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu  
6:08   Offensive foul on Tarik Cool  
6:08   Turnover on Tarik Cool  
5:40   Cameron Shelton missed driving layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Edelmayer  
5:29   Jared Stutzman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Chier Maker  
5:23 +2 Chier Maker made dunk 26-23
5:00   Brooks DeBisschop missed layup  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Northern Arizona  
4:53 +2 Cameron Shelton made driving layup 26-25
4:31   Coreyoun Rushin missed driving layup  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Chier Maker  
4:22 +2 Chier Maker made dunk 28-25
4:10   Brooks DeBisschop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Lewis  
4:01   Isaiah Lewis missed dunk, blocked by Malik Porter  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Smellie  
3:56 +3 Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker 31-25
3:27 +2 Chris Bowling made layup, assist by Luke Avdalovic 31-27
3:09   Austin Smellie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton  
3:05   Shooting foul on Jaxon Edelmayer  
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
3:05 +1 Cameron Shelton made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
3:05 +1 Cameron Shelton made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-29
2:54 +3 Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coreyoun Rushin 34-29
2:46   Chris Bowling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Chier Maker  
2:24 +3 Nico Aguirre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chier Maker 37-29
2:07   Lost ball turnover on Nik Mains  
1:51 +2 Malik Porter made floating jump shot, assist by Coreyoun Rushin 39-29
1:42   30-second timeout called  
1:31   Luke Avdalovic missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Coreyoun Rushin  
1:17   Bad pass turnover on Nico Aguirre, stolen by Cameron Satterwhite  
1:14   Cameron Satterwhite missed layup  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Malik Porter  
1:12   Personal foul on Cameron Shelton  
1:02 +2 Jared Stutzman made fade-away jump shot, assist by Malik Porter 41-29
46.0   Cameron Shelton missed driving layup  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Malik Porter  
29.0 +3 Chier Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Smellie 44-29
5.0   Cameron Shelton missed driving layup  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Smellie  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IDST Bengals 20
NAU Lumberjacks 33

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Cameron Satterwhite missed floating jump shot  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
19:46 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made dunk 44-31
19:46   Shooting foul on Chier Maker  
19:46   Brooks DeBisschop missed free throw  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu  
19:31   Austin Smellie missed floating jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
19:24 +2 Bernie Andre made layup 44-33
19:24   Shooting foul on Chidi Udengwu  
19:24 +1 Bernie Andre made free throw 44-34
18:58   Tarik Cool missed driving layup  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton  
18:50   Out of bounds turnover on Cameron Satterwhite  
18:30   Chier Maker missed driving layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
18:17   Brooks DeBisschop missed layup  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Idaho State  
17:48   Malik Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton  
17:32   30-second timeout called  
17:24   Cameron Shelton missed layup  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
17:14 +2 Bernie Andre made dunk 44-36
17:05   Tarik Cool missed floating jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton  
17:01 +2 Cameron Satterwhite made layup 44-38
17:01   Shooting foul on Austin Smellie  
17:01 +1 Cameron Satterwhite made free throw 44-39
16:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Idaho State  
16:16 +3 Bernie Andre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Satterwhite 44-42
15:59 +2 Malik Porter made driving layup 46-42
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Brooks DeBisschop missed layup  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
15:35   Bernie Andre missed dunk  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Nico Aguirre  
15:23 +2 Malik Porter made driving layup 48-42
15:11   Cameron Satterwhite missed jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
15:00 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made dunk 48-44
14:39   Malik Porter missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
14:25   Bernie Andre missed floating jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Bernie Andre, stolen by Malik Porter  
13:51   Malik Porter missed hook shot  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Chier Maker  
13:41   Chier Maker missed dunk  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Cameron Shelton  
13:29 +3 Bernie Andre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brooks DeBisschop 48-47
12:52   Malik Porter missed floating jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
12:28   Brooks DeBisschop missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Chier Maker  
12:15   Austin Smellie missed driving layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
12:09   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Shelton  
11:51   Coreyoun Rushin missed driving layup, blocked by Brooks DeBisschop  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Coreyoun Rushin  
11:43 +2 Coreyoun Rushin made dunk 50-47
11:35   Bernie Andre missed driving layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Northern Arizona  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:16 +3 Bernie Andre made 3-pt. jump shot 50-50
10:48   Austin Smellie missed driving layup  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu  
10:46 +2 Chidi Udengwu made tip-in 52-50
10:27   Offensive foul on Bernie Andre  
10:27   Turnover on Bernie Andre  
10:06 +3 Austin Smellie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Porter 55-50
9:50   Cameron Satterwhite missed driving layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Porter  
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Malik Porter  
9:35   Luke Avdalovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Malik Porter  
9:14   Lost ball turnover on Malik Porter, stolen by Brooks DeBisschop  
8:54   Brooks DeBisschop missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Chidi Udengwu  
8:44 +2 Malik Porter made layup, assist by Chidi Udengwu 57-50
8:37   30-second timeout called  
8:24   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Shelton  
8:08   Personal foul on Luke Avdalovic  
8:07   Personal foul on Isaiah Lewis  
7:56   Austin Smellie missed driving layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Northern Arizona  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Cameron Satterwhite missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Tarik Cool  
7:21   Tarik Cool missed floating jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
7:16   Shooting foul on Coreyoun Rushin  
7:16 +1 Cameron Satterwhite made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
7:16 +1 Cameron Satterwhite made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
7:08   Jared Stutzman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
6:56 +2 Bernie Andre made hook shot 57-54
6:24   Tarik Cool missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
6:14   Cameron Shelton missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Chier Maker  
6:08   Turnover on Jared Stutzman  
5:45   Cameron Satterwhite missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Porter  
5:37 +2 Tarik Cool made driving layup 59-54
5:37   Shooting foul on Brooks DeBisschop  
5:37 +1 Tarik Cool made free throw 60-54
5:23   Cameron Shelton missed driving layup  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Malik Porter  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Malik Porter  
4:47   Luke Avdalovic missed floating jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Luke Avdalovic  
4:38 +2 Luke Avdalovic made dunk 60-56
4:23 +2 Malik Porter made layup, assist by Coreyoun Rushin 62-56
4:23   Shooting foul on Luke Avdalovic  
4:23   Malik Porter missed free throw  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Bernie Andre  
3:58 +2 Cameron Satterwhite made dunk, assist by Brooks DeBisschop 62-58
3:24   Austin Smellie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
3:00 +2 Brooks DeBisschop made hook shot 62-60
3:00   Shooting foul on Malik Porter  
3:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:00 +1 Brooks DeBisschop made free throw 62-61
2:47   Jared Stutzman missed layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Brooks DeBisschop  
2:26   Personal foul on Malik Porter  
2:18   Cameron Satterwhite missed driving layup, blocked by Malik Porter  
