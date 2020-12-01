|
Norchad Omier vs. Moussa Cisse (Damion Baugh gains possession)
19:49
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
19:47
Christian Willis defensive rebound
19:27
+2
Marquis Eaton makes two point driving layup
2-0
19:15
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lester Quinones assists)
2-2
19:01
Norchad Omier misses two point hook shot
18:59
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
18:39
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Jeffries assists)
2-4
18:14
Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
18:12
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
17:58
Boogie Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Marquis Eaton steals)
17:49
Boogie Ellis personal foul (Marquis Eaton draws the foul)
17:34
D.J. Jeffries personal foul (Marquis Eaton draws the foul)
17:26
Lance Thomas shooting foul (Caleb Fields draws the foul)
17:26
+1
Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-4
17:26
+1
Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-4
17:09
Lance Thomas misses two point jump shot
17:07
Norchad Omier defensive rebound
17:00
Christian Willis turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
16:54
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
4-6
16:44
Marquis Eaton misses two point jump shot
16:42
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
16:29
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
16:27
Damion Baugh offensive rebound
16:24
Norchad Omier shooting foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
16:24
+1
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-7
16:24
+1
Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-8
16:20
Markise Davis turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
16:11
+2
Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
4-10
15:52
Caleb Fields turnover (bad pass)
15:52
TV timeout
15:45
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
15:43
Alex Lomax offensive rebound
15:34
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
4-12
15:29
Landers Nolley II personal foul
15:12
Christian Willis misses two point layup
15:10
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
14:54
Moussa Cisse offensive foul (Tim Holland Jr. draws the foul)
14:54
Moussa Cisse turnover
14:51
Caleb Fields turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
14:45
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
4-14
14:29
Markise Davis turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
14:08
Damion Baugh turnover (bad pass) (Christian Willis steals)
14:00
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (Caleb Fields draws the foul)
14:00
Caleb Fields misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:00
Caleb Fields misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:00
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
13:40
Tim Holland Jr. shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
13:40
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-15
13:40
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-16
13:35
Moussa Cisse blocks Markise Davis's two point dunk
13:33
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
13:26
Tim Holland Jr. blocks Moussa Cisse's two point layup
13:24
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
13:24
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point putback layup
4-18
13:24
Red Wolves 30 second timeout
13:01
+2
Caleb London makes two point floating jump shot
6-18
12:34
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
12:32
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
12:27
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
12:25
Damion Baugh offensive rebound
12:25
+2
Damion Baugh makes two point putback layup
6-20
12:25
Mike Balado technical foul
12:25
Red Wolves turnover
12:25
Landers Nolley II misses technical free throw 1 of 2
12:25
+1
Landers Nolley II makes technical free throw 2 of 2
6-21
12:25
+1
Landers Nolley II makes technical free throw 2 of 2
6-21
12:22
+2
Marquis Eaton makes two point driving layup
8-21
12:00
Alex Lomax offensive foul (Antwon Jackson draws the foul)
12:00
Alex Lomax turnover
12:00
TV timeout
11:29
Damion Baugh shooting foul (Caleb Fields draws the foul)
11:29
+1
Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-21
11:29
+1
Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-21
11:15
Caleb London personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
11:10
Landers Nolley II misses two point floating jump shot
11:09
Red Wolves defensive rebound
11:09
Landers Nolley II personal foul (Keyon Wesley draws the foul)
11:09
Keyon Wesley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:09
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
11:05
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point dunk
10-23
10:42
+3
Caleb Fields makes three point step back jump shot
13-23
10:28
Lance Thomas misses three point jump shot
10:26
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
10:12
Lance Thomas turnover (traveling)
10:02
Caleb London misses three point jump shot
10:00
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
9:54
Marquis Eaton personal foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
9:50
Jump ball. Damion Baugh vs. Caleb Fields (Caleb Fields gains possession)
9:50
Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Fields steals)
9:41
Jayden Hardaway personal foul (Caleb Fields draws the foul)
9:41
+1
Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-23
9:41
+1
Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-23
9:20
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Fields steals)
9:11
D.J. Jeffries blocks Caleb Fields's two point driving layup
9:09
Ahmad Rand defensive rebound
8:56
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
8:54
Ahmad Rand offensive rebound
8:43
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
8:41
Caleb London defensive rebound
8:29
Keyon Wesley misses two point jump shot
8:27
Norchad Omier offensive rebound
8:20
Jayden Hardaway blocks Norchad Omier's two point dunk
8:18
Ahmad Rand defensive rebound
8:08
+3
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
15-26
7:52
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Marquis Eaton draws the foul)
7:52
TV timeout
7:52
+1
Marquis Eaton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-26
7:52
+1
Marquis Eaton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-26
7:42
Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
7:40
Keyon Wesley defensive rebound
7:20
+3
Markise Davis makes three point jump shot (Marquis Eaton assists)
20-26
7:08
Landers Nolley II misses three point pullup jump shot
7:06
Keyon Wesley defensive rebound
6:54
Jayden Hardaway shooting foul (Christian Willis draws the foul)
6:54
Christian Willis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:54
+1
Christian Willis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-26
6:43
+3
Jayden Hardaway makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
21-29
6:16
+2
Keyon Wesley makes two point pullup jump shot
23-29
5:59
Alex Lomax misses three point pullup jump shot
5:57
Damion Baugh offensive rebound
5:48
+3
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Jayden Hardaway assists)
23-32
5:38
Christian Willis turnover (lost ball)
5:25
Christian Willis shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
5:25
+1
Moussa Cisse makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-33
5:25
Moussa Cisse turnover (lane violation)
5:13
Moussa Cisse blocks Marquis Eaton's two point layup
5:11
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
5:06
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
5:04
Red Wolves defensive rebound
5:04
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Tim Holland Jr. draws the foul)
5:04
Tim Holland Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:04
+1
Tim Holland Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-33
4:53
Lester Quinones misses two point jump shot
4:51
Keyon Wesley defensive rebound
4:34
Tim Holland Jr. misses two point hook shot
4:32
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
4:24
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
4:22
Tim Holland Jr. defensive rebound
4:12
D.J. Jeffries blocks Tim Holland Jr.'s two point layup
4:10
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
4:01
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
3:59
Marquis Eaton defensive rebound
3:51
Markise Davis misses three point jump shot
3:49
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
3:39
Tigers 30 second timeout
3:39
TV timeout
3:29
+2
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
24-35
3:13
Caleb Fields turnover (out of bounds)
2:59
Caleb London personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
2:59
+1
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-36
2:59
+1
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-37
2:50
Markise Davis turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
2:48
+2
Landers Nolley II makes two point driving layup
24-39
2:48
Markise Davis shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
2:48
+1
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
24-40
2:37
Malcolm Dandridge blocks Norchad Omier's two point layup
2:35
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
2:26
Landers Nolley II turnover (traveling)
2:25
Markise Davis turnover (bad pass)
2:07
+2
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk (Lester Quinones assists)
24-42
2:01
D.J. Jeffries personal foul (Markise Davis draws the foul)
2:01
+1
Markise Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-42
2:01
+1
Markise Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-42
1:45
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point layup
26-44
1:18
Marquis Eaton misses three point pullup jump shot
1:16
Tigers defensive rebound
1:01
+2
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jayden Hardaway assists)
26-46
0:45
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Caleb Fields draws the foul)
0:45
Caleb Fields misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:45
Caleb Fields misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:45
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
0:39
+2
Jayden Hardaway makes two point reverse layup
26-48
0:03
Christian Willis misses two point pullup jump shot
0:01
Christian Willis offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
