20:00
Abdou Ndiaye vs. Demond Robinson (KJ Williams gains possession)
19:46
Harouna Sissoko personal foul (Demond Robinson draws the foul)
19:43
Brion Whitley misses three point jump shot
19:41
KJ Williams offensive rebound
19:34
KJ Williams misses two point layup
19:32
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
19:17
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point pullup jump shot
2-0
19:02
Tevin Brown misses three point jump shot
19:00
DJ Horne defensive rebound
18:54
Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
18:52
Brion Whitley defensive rebound
18:38
+2
KJ Williams makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
2-2
18:20
+3
Harouna Sissoko makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
5-2
17:56
Tevin Brown offensive foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
17:56
Tevin Brown turnover
17:43
Abdou Ndiaye offensive foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)
17:43
Abdou Ndiaye turnover
17:30
+2
Tevin Brown makes two point floating jump shot
5-4
17:22
+2
Antonio Reeves makes two point driving jump shot
7-4
17:22
Brion Whitley shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
17:22
+1
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-4
17:11
+2
Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
8-6
17:01
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
16:59
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
16:40
Demond Robinson offensive foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
16:40
Demond Robinson turnover
16:30
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
16:26
Racers defensive rebound
16:12
Devin Gilmore offensive foul
16:12
Devin Gilmore turnover
15:59
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point driving jump shot
10-6
15:59
Devin Gilmore shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
15:59
TV timeout
15:59
+1
Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-6
15:42
+2
KJ Williams makes two point layup (Demond Robinson assists)
11-8
15:22
Sy Chatman misses two point jump shot
15:20
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
14:55
KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
14:53
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
14:46
Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
14:44
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
14:36
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point tip shot
13-8
14:29
Dusan Mahorcic personal foul (Demond Robinson draws the foul)
14:23
Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:21
Sy Chatman defensive rebound
14:11
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup
14:09
KJ Williams defensive rebound
13:59
KJ Williams misses two point layup
13:57
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
13:49
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tevin Brown steals)
13:43
DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot
13:41
KJ Williams offensive rebound
13:33
+2
Chico Carter Jr. makes two point driving layup
13-10
13:26
Devin Gilmore personal foul (Abdou Ndiaye draws the foul)
13:17
Josiah Strong turnover (traveling)
12:57
DJ Horne personal foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)
12:49
+3
Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
13-13
12:32
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
12:30
Nicholas McMullen defensive rebound
12:04
Nicholas McMullen offensive foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
12:04
Nicholas McMullen turnover
11:54
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
11:52
Brion Whitley defensive rebound
11:32
Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)
11:32
TV timeout
11:32
+1
KJ Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-14
11:32
KJ Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:32
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
11:20
+2
DJ Horne makes two point layup (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
15-14
11:06
+2
KJ Williams makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
15-16
10:55
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
10:53
Matt Smith defensive rebound
10:46
Chico Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass)
10:32
Brion Whitley shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
10:32
+1
Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-16
10:32
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:32
KJ Williams defensive rebound
10:24
Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Chico Carter Jr. draws the foul)
10:20
+3
Justice Hill makes three point jump shot (Tevin Brown assists)
16-19
10:12
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
10:10
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
9:52
DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot
9:50
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
9:39
DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (KJ Williams steals)
9:30
KJ Williams turnover (traveling)
9:16
+2
Sy Chatman makes two point pullup jump shot
18-19
8:58
+3
Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists)
18-22
8:42
Howard Fleming Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:40
KJ Williams defensive rebound
8:21
+2
KJ Williams makes two point layup (DaQuan Smith assists)
18-24
8:18
Redbirds 30 second timeout
8:01
TV timeout
8:01
+3
Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists)
21-24
7:31
Dusan Mahorcic shooting foul (Justice Hill draws the foul)
7:31
+1
Justice Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-25
7:31
Justice Hill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:31
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
7:23
Alston Andrews offensive foul
7:23
Alston Andrews turnover
7:07
+3
Justice Hill makes three point pullup jump shot
21-28
6:44
Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot
6:42
Demond Robinson defensive rebound
6:34
Justice Hill misses two point layup
6:32
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
6:25
DaQuan Smith personal foul (Alston Andrews draws the foul)
6:25
Alston Andrews misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:25
KJ Williams defensive rebound
6:11
+2
Demond Robinson makes two point layup (Justice Hill assists)
21-30
5:54
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point fadeaway jump shot
23-30
5:31
+2
Demond Robinson makes two point layup (KJ Williams assists)
23-32
5:20
Tevin Brown blocks Alston Andrews's two point layup
5:19
Redbirds offensive rebound
5:12
+3
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Antonio Reeves assists)
26-32
4:50
+3
DaQuan Smith makes three point jump shot (Demond Robinson assists)
26-35
4:21
Josiah Strong misses two point layup
4:19
Redbirds offensive rebound
4:13
Harouna Sissoko misses two point jump shot
4:11
KJ Williams defensive rebound
3:59
+3
Tevin Brown makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
26-38
3:55
TV timeout
3:41
Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
3:39
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
3:24
Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:22
Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
3:08
Josiah Strong misses two point layup
3:06
Nicholas McMullen defensive rebound
2:42
Tevin Brown misses two point jump shot
2:40
Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
2:29
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
2:27
|
Tevin Brown defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
DaQuan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
DaQuan Smith personal foul (Harouna Sissoko draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Tevin Brown makes two point driving layup
|
26-40
|
1:34
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Tevin Brown draws the foul)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Tevin Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Matt Smith offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Matt Smith misses two point layup
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Demond Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Demond Robinson makes two point tip shot
|
26-42
|
1:12
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|
29-42
|
0:52
|
|
|
Justice Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Matt Smith offensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves shooting foul (Chico Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Chico Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-43
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Chico Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-44
|
0:30
|
|
|
DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point putback layup
|
31-44
|
0:25
|
|
|
Demond Robinson shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
KJ Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Redbirds defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|