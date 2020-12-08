|
20:00
Ronald Williams vs. Moussa Cisse (Tigers gains possession)
19:39
Treylan Smith shooting foul (Moussa Cisse draws the foul)
19:39
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:39
Moussa Cisse misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:39
Kam'Ron Cunningham defensive rebound
19:13
Moussa Cisse blocks Kam'Ron Cunningham's two point layup
19:11
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
18:57
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
18:57
Moussa Cisse offensive rebound
19:00
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
18:58
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
18:57
Lester Quinones turnover (lost ball) (Devin Gordon steals)
18:54
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
18:52
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
18:50
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
18:35
+3
Kam'Ron Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
3-0
18:16
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
18:14
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
18:13
Ronald Williams shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
18:13
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-1
18:13
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-2
17:47
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
17:39
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
3-4
17:15
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
17:02
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
17:00
Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
16:43
+3
Caleb Hunter makes three point jump shot
6-4
16:33
Lance Thomas misses three point jump shot
16:31
Alex Lomax offensive rebound
16:25
+3
Boogie Ellis makes three point jump shot (Moussa Cisse assists)
6-7
16:18
+2
Treylan Smith makes two point jump shot
8-7
15:55
Treylan Smith defensive rebound
15:44
Treylan Smith misses two point dunk
15:42
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
15:35
+3
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
8-10
15:24
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses three point jump shot
15:22
Tigers defensive rebound
15:08
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
15:08
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
15:06
Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
14:57
Caleb Hunter misses three point jump shot
14:55
Tigers defensive rebound
14:40
Ronald Williams shooting foul (Lance Thomas draws the foul)
14:40
+1
Lance Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-11
14:40
+1
Lance Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-12
14:29
Kam'Ron Cunningham turnover (bad pass)
14:21
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point dunk (Alex Lomax assists)
8-14
14:05
+2
Treylan Smith makes two point layup
10-14
13:56
Lance Thomas misses three point jump shot
13:54
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
13:46
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
13:44
Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
13:36
Lance Thomas blocks Devin Gordon's two point layup
13:34
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
13:31
Quoiren Walden shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
13:31
+1
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-15
13:31
D.J. Jeffries misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:31
Quoiren Walden defensive rebound
13:21
Caleb Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
13:10
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point dunk (Alex Lomax assists)
10-17
13:02
Devin Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Boogie Ellis steals)
13:00
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point layup
10-19
12:51
Moussa Cisse blocks Caleb Hunter's two point layup
12:49
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
12:38
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
10-21
12:32
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
12:36
Devin Gordon turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
12:32
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
12:18
Moussa Cisse personal foul
12:08
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses three point jump shot
12:06
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
11:45
D.J. Jeffries turnover (traveling)
11:45
TV timeout
11:19
+2
Caleb Hunter makes two point jump shot (Treylan Smith assists)
12-21
11:08
Moussa Cisse offensive foul
11:08
Moussa Cisse turnover
10:52
+3
Treylan Smith makes three point jump shot
15-21
10:36
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
10:34
Kam'Ron Cunningham defensive rebound
10:15
Moussa Cisse blocks Kam'Ron Cunningham's two point jump shot
10:13
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
10:03
Ronald Williams flagrant 1 (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
10:03
+1
Lester Quinones makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
15-22
10:03
+1
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-23
9:51
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
15-25
9:31
Caleb Hunter misses two point jump shot
9:29
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
9:23
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Lester Quinones assists)
15-27
9:04
+2
Treylan Smith makes two point jump shot
17-27
8:47
Kam'Ron Cunningham shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
8:47
+1
Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-28
8:47
Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:47
Quoiren Walden defensive rebound
8:21
Boogie Ellis blocks Devin Gordon's two point jump shot
8:19
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
8:09
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
8:07
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
8:00
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
7:58
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
7:50
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Boogie Ellis assists)
17-30
7:41
Alex Lomax personal foul
7:41
TV timeout
7:26
Treylan Smith turnover (traveling)
7:12
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
7:10
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
7:09
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point layup
17-32
6:53
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
6:51
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
6:45
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point jump shot
17-34
6:45
Devin Gordon shooting foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
6:45
+1
Boogie Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
17-35
6:33
Lance Thomas blocks Quoiren Walden's two point dunk
6:31
Delta Devils offensive rebound
6:30
Alexander Perry misses two point jump shot
6:28
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
6:22
Malcolm Dandridge offensive foul
6:22
Malcolm Dandridge turnover
5:59
+3
Devin Gordon makes three point jump shot (Treylan Smith assists)
20-35
5:48
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
5:46
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
5:44
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
5:42
Lance Thomas offensive rebound
5:35
Alex Lomax misses three point jump shot
5:33
Lance Thomas offensive rebound
5:20
Alexander Perry shooting foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
5:20
+1
Boogie Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-36
5:20
+1
Boogie Ellis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-37
5:07
+2
Devin Gordon makes two point jump shot (Kam'Ron Cunningham assists)
22-37
5:01
Alexander Perry personal foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
5:01
+1
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-38
5:01
Lester Quinones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:01
Kam'Ron Cunningham defensive rebound
4:52
Alex Lomax personal foul
4:36
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
4:34
Devin Gordon offensive rebound
4:28
Lester Quinones blocks Devin Gordon's two point jump shot
4:26
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
4:16
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point jump shot
22-40
3:55
Devin Gordon turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
3:47
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
3:45
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
3:37
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
3:35
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
3:34
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
3:32
Kam'Ron Cunningham defensive rebound
3:35
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (Kam'Ron Cunningham draws the foul)
3:35
TV timeout
3:35
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:35
Kam'Ron Cunningham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:35
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
3:27
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Jayden Hardaway assists)
22-42
3:06
Kam'Ron Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
2:58
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point layup (D.J. Jeffries assists)
22-44
2:49
+3
Alexander Perry makes three point jump shot (Treylan Smith assists)
25-44
2:29
Lance Thomas misses two point layup
2:27
Delta Devils defensive rebound
2:27
Lance Thomas personal foul (Devin Gordon draws the foul)
2:27
+1
Devin Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-44
2:27
Devin Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:27
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
2:17
+2
Lance Thomas makes two point dunk (Boogie Ellis assists)
26-46
1:57
Alexander Perry misses two point jump shot
1:55
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
1:44
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
1:42
Lance Thomas offensive rebound
1:36
+2
Jayden Hardaway makes two point dunk (Lance Thomas assists)
26-48
1:26
Caleb Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Lester Quinones steals)
1:18
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point layup
26-50
1:08
Kam'Ron Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Hardaway steals)
1:00
+3
Lester Quinones makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
26-53
0:49
D.J. Jeffries blocks Caleb Hunter's two point layup
0:47
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
0:39
+2
Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
26-55
0:24
Treylan Smith misses two point jump shot
0:22
Tigers defensive rebound
0:05
Boogie Ellis misses two point layup
0:03
Quavon Blackwood defensive rebound
0:01
+3
Kam'Ron Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Quavon Blackwood assists)
29-55
0:00
End of period
