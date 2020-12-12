|
20:00
Jakov Kukic vs. Mattias Markusson (Joe Quintana gains possession)
19:41
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
0-2
19:14
Amadou Sow offensive foul
19:14
Amadou Sow turnover
18:51
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup
0-4
18:28
Amadou Sow turnover (lost ball) (Eli Scott steals)
18:23
+2
Jalin Anderson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
0-6
18:02
+2
Miles Norris makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
2-6
17:33
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
2-8
17:03
JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
17:01
Amadou Sow offensive rebound
16:56
Amadou Sow misses three point jump shot
16:54
Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
16:38
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
16:36
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
16:28
Eli Scott personal foul
16:24
Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
16:20
Gauchos offensive rebound
16:22
Dameone Douglas personal foul
16:16
+2
Miles Norris makes two point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
4-8
16:01
Robinson Idehen personal foul
15:48
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
15:46
Gauchos defensive rebound
15:46
TV timeout
15:31
Miles Norris misses two point jump shot
15:29
Kodye Pugh defensive rebound
15:15
Mattias Markusson turnover (3-second violation)
14:55
Mattias Markusson personal foul
14:55
+2
Robinson Idehen makes two point layup (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
6-8
14:36
Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)
14:19
+2
JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point pullup jump shot
8-8
13:58
+2
Quentin Jackson Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
8-10
13:31
Eli Scott shooting foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)
13:31
+1
JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-10
13:31
+1
JaQuori McLaughlin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-10
13:15
Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
13:13
Lions offensive rebound
13:09
+3
Quentin Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
10-13
12:43
Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)
12:30
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point driving layup
12:28
Brandon Cyrus defensive rebound
12:18
Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot
12:16
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
12:10
+3
Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
10-16
11:38
Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul (Devearl Ramsey draws the foul)
11:38
TV timeout
11:30
Amadou Sow misses two point jump shot
11:28
Quentin Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
11:16
Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
11:14
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
11:06
+2
Amadou Sow makes two point floating jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists)
12-16
10:33
Joe Quintana misses two point driving layup
10:31
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
10:31
Miles Norris shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
10:31
Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:31
Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:31
Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:31
JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound
10:25
Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul
10:23
JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
10:21
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
10:21
JaQuori McLaughlin technical foul
10:21
+1
Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 1 of 2
12-17
10:21
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-18
10:07
Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Miles Norris steals)
10:00
Amadou Sow misses three point jump shot
9:58
Gauchos offensive rebound
9:45
Robinson Idehen turnover (traveling)
9:29
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point driving layup
12-20
9:12
Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)
9:12
+1
Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-20
9:12
+1
Josh Pierre-Louis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-20
8:58
Mattias Markusson offensive foul
8:58
Mattias Markusson turnover
8:45
+3
Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Robinson Idehen assists)
17-20
8:24
+3
Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
17-23
8:00
+3
Destin Barnes makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
20-23
7:45
Robinson Idehen blocks Kodye Pugh's two point driving layup
7:43
Robinson Idehen defensive rebound
7:32
Ajare Sanni turnover (bad pass)
7:32
TV timeout
7:21
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point driving layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
20-25
7:07
Jalin Anderson personal foul (JaQuori McLaughlin draws the foul)
7:07
JaQuori McLaughlin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:07
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
6:58
JaQuori McLaughlin shooting foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
6:58
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 1 of 3
20-26
6:58
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 3
20-27
6:58
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 3 of 3
20-28
6:28
Miles Norris misses two point pullup jump shot
6:26
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
6:09
+3
Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
20-31
5:45
+3
Amadou Sow makes three point jump shot (Ajare Sanni assists)
23-31
5:23
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
5:21
Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
5:16
+2
Ivan Alipiev makes two point driving hook shot
23-33
5:06
Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
5:06
+1
Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-33
5:06
+1
Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-33
4:50
Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
4:37
+3
Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
28-33
4:08
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
4:06
Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound
3:58
+3
Destin Barnes makes three point jump shot (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
31-33
3:56
TV timeout
3:56
TV timeout
3:54
Jump ball. Dameone Douglas vs. Josh Pierre-Louis (Josh Pierre-Louis gains possession)
3:54
Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Josh Pierre-Louis steals)
3:44
+2
Robinson Idehen makes two point hook shot
33-33
3:25
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
3:23
Lions offensive rebound
3:22
Robinson Idehen personal foul
3:14
+2
Joe Quintana makes two point driving layup
33-35
2:43
Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
2:41
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
2:23
Dameone Douglas misses two point layup
2:21
Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
2:18
+2
Ivan Alipiev makes two point tip shot
33-37
2:18
Ivan Alipiev delay of game violation
1:59
+3
Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (Ajare Sanni assists)
36-37
1:39
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
36-39
1:39
Amadou Sow shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
1:39
+1
Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
36-40
1:14
+2
Ajare Sanni makes two point pullup jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists)
38-40
0:57
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
0:55
Lions offensive rebound
0:55
Robinson Idehen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
0:55
Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Robinson Idehen draws the foul)
0:55
Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Robinson Idehen (Keli Leaupepe gains possession)
0:46
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
0:44
Miles Norris defensive rebound
0:35
Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
0:33
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
0:05
+2
Jalin Anderson makes two point floating jump shot
38-42
0:02
Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
