|
20:00
|
|
|
Warren Washington vs. Yauhen Massalski (Josh Parrish gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Zane Meeks's two point layup
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|
0-2
|
18:42
|
|
|
Warren Washington turnover
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Tre Coleman blocks Joey Calcaterra's two point layup
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Toreros offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra turnover (lost ball) (Tre Coleman steals)
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Warren Washington turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Warren Washington blocks Vladimir Pinchuk's two point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
5-2
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey makes two point jump shot
|
5-4
|
16:09
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:48
|
|
+1
|
Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-4
|
15:29
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Ben Pyle defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Kane Milling defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks makes two point hook shot
|
10-4
|
14:10
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Chris Herren Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Ben Pyle blocks Kane Milling's two point layup
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Marion Humphrey assists)
|
10-7
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Kane Milling makes two point jump shot
|
12-7
|
12:40
|
|
+3
|
Ben Pyle makes three point jump shot
|
12-10
|
12:21
|
|
|
Chris Herren Jr. personal foul
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Robby Robinson shooting foul (Yauhen Massalski draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Yauhen Massalski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-11
|
11:41
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski blocks Tre Coleman's two point layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses two point layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Tre Coleman personal foul (Finn Sullivan draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes blocks Yauhen Massalski's two point hook shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Alem Huseinovic makes two point jump shot
|
14-11
|
10:16
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Robby Robinson offensive foul
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Robby Robinson turnover
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Josh Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-12
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Josh Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-13
|
9:02
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan blocks Grant Sherfield's two point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Frankie Hughes makes two point jump shot
|
15-15
|
8:29
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Henry makes two point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
17-15
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point jump shot (Finn Sullivan assists)
|
17-17
|
7:24
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Henry makes two point layup (Tre Coleman assists)
|
19-17
|
7:10
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses two point layup
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
+3
|
Alem Huseinovic makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
22-17
|
7:03
|
|
|
Toreros 30 second timeout
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Alem Huseinovic shooting foul (Joey Calcaterra draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+1
|
Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-18
|
6:48
|
|
+1
|
Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
6:29
|
|
|
Warren Washington turnover (lost ball) (Frankie Hughes steals)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Warren Washington flagrant 1
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
24-19
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Michael Gjerde makes two point layup
|
25-21
|
5:17
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Michael Gjerde defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes shooting foul (Frankie Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Frankie Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-22
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk (Tre Coleman assists)
|
27-22
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup
|
27-24
|
4:23
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup
|
27-26
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
|
29-26
|
3:29
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Wolf Pack offensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Josh Parrish turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Josh Parrish personal foul
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
DeAndre Henry turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses two point layup
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
32-26
|
0:03
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|