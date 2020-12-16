|
20:00
|
|
|
Mike Miles vs. Bernard Kouma (Kevin Easley Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Cade Cunningham's two point layup
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Cowboys offensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma offensive foul
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma turnover
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Keylan Boone turnover
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
+3
|
Keylan Boone makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
0-3
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
|
2-3
|
18:06
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham blocks Mike Miles's two point layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
|
5-3
|
17:11
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses two point layup
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Keylan Boone makes two point putback layup
|
5-5
|
16:43
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
5-7
|
16:13
|
|
|
Mike Miles turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Likekele steals)
|
|
16:07
|
|
+2
|
Keylan Boone makes two point dunk (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
5-9
|
16:07
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. shooting foul (Keylan Boone draws the foul)
|
|
16:07
|
|
+1
|
Keylan Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-10
|
15:51
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. personal foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Bryce Williams personal foul
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Bryce Williams personal foul (Taryn Todd draws the foul)
|
|
15:07
|
|
+3
|
Taryn Todd makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
8-10
|
14:53
|
|
|
Taryn Todd personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Rondel Walker makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
8-12
|
14:24
|
|
+3
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
11-12
|
13:52
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Rondel Walker steals)
|
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point dunk (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
11-14
|
12:48
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point jump shot
|
13-14
|
12:18
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover (bad pass) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee personal foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Avery Anderson III steals)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|
|
11:23
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-15
|
11:23
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-16
|
11:02
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
|
16-16
|
10:41
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
18-16
|
10:06
|
|
|
PJ Fuller personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele turnover (lost ball) (RJ Nembhard steals)
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
20-16
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
20-18
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
|
22-18
|
8:45
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
+3
|
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot
|
25-18
|
8:16
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses two point layup
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point putback dunk
|
27-18
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-23
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup
|
27-20
|
7:28
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-20
|
7:28
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses two point layup
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Taryn Todd defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses two point layup
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses two point layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
28-22
|
5:36
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:10
|
|
+3
|
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Taryn Todd assists)
|
31-22
|
5:45
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Taryn Todd defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee personal foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
33-22
|
4:29
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. blocks Isaac Likekele's two point layup
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Mike Miles turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
+2
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
35-22
|
2:42
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Samuel steals)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses two point layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Rondel Walker makes two point layup (Avery Anderson III assists)
|
35-24
|
1:53
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Rondel Walker makes two point layup
|
35-26
|
1:21
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
35-28
|
1:14
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point putback layup
|
35-30
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup (Taryn Todd assists)
|
37-30
|
0:05
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard personal foul (Rondel Walker draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Rondel Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-31
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Rondel Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|