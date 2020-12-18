|
20:00
|
|
|
Scott Blakney vs. Branden Carlson (DeAndre Robinson gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Gabe Quinnett turnover (bad pass) (Riley Battin steals)
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
|
Scott Blakney misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Quinnett makes three point jump shot (Hunter-Jack Madden assists)
|
3-2
|
18:32
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Vandals defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Gabe Quinnett misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive foul (Hunter-Jack Madden draws the foul)
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Scott Blakney misses two point layup
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden personal foul
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Timmy Allen makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
3-5
|
17:20
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks DeAndre Robinson's two point layup
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer turnover (bad pass) (Hunter-Jack Madden steals)
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Gabe Quinnett misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
+3
|
Timmy Allen makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
3-8
|
15:53
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
3-10
|
15:05
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer blocks Chance Garvin's three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Vandals offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Damen Thacker misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Tanner Christensen offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Ja'Vary Christmas misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Tanner Christensen offensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Babacar Thiombane misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Tanner Christensen shooting foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-11
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-12
|
13:55
|
|
|
Ja'Vary Christmas offensive foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Ja'Vary Christmas turnover
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Tanner Christensen defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Babacar Thiombane turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Tanner Christensen blocks Riley Battin's two point layup
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Riley Battin offensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point layup
|
3-14
|
12:29
|
|
+3
|
Damen Thacker makes three point jump shot
|
6-14
|
11:55
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Utes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Tanner Christensen misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Utes defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Babacar Thiombane personal foul
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
6-16
|
10:45
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer personal foul
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Ja'Vary Christmas misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Chance Garvin defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Damen Thacker turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses two point layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
6-18
|
10:12
|
|
|
Ja'Vary Christmas shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-19
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Scott Blakney makes two point layup
|
8-19
|
9:31
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Chance Garvin defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Pelle Larsson steals)
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Chance Garvin steals)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson personal foul
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Ian Martinez blocks Chance Garvin's three point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Chance Garvin offensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Vandals turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Chance Garvin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Vandals offensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Branden Carlson personal foul
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Scott Blakney makes two point layup (Chance Garvin assists)
|
10-19
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Riley Battin makes two point jump shot (Ian Martinez assists)
|
10-21
|
7:39
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
10-23
|
7:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Robinson makes two point jump shot
|
12-23
|
6:35
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden turnover (bad pass) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Gabe Quinnett misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
|
12-25
|
5:48
|
|
|
Hunter-Jack Madden shooting foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-26
|
5:38
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer personal foul
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Ian Martinez steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Ian Martinez makes two point layup
|
12-28
|
5:13
|
|
|
Damen Thacker turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Damen Thacker misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Vandals offensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Branden Carlson personal foul
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Robinson makes two point jump shot
|
14-28
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Robinson makes two point jump shot
|
14-28
|
4:25
|
|
|
Ethan Kilgore blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Gabe Quinnett defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Gabe Quinnett misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Ian Martinez makes two point dunk (Rylan Jones assists)
|
14-30
|
3:48
|
|
|
Scott Blakney shooting foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Ethan Kilgore defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
DeAndre Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Ian Martinez makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
14-33
|
2:46
|
|
|
Scott Blakney turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:19
|
|
+3
|
Jaxon Brenchley makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
14-36
|
1:58
|
|
|
Ja'Vary Christmas misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
14-38
|
1:47
|
|
|
Vandals 30 second timeout
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Chance Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Lahat Thioune steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune misses two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune turnover (bad pass) (Damen Thacker steals)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Damen Thacker makes two point layup
|
16-38
|
0:29
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Scott Blakney flagrant 1 (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:23
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
16-39
|
0:23
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
16-40
|
0:06
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Damen Thacker defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Damen Thacker misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Vandals offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|