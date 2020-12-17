|
4:21
CJ Jones defensive rebound
4:23
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
4:32
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
4:34
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
4:49
Brandon Rachal personal foul
4:49
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
4:51
Brandon Rachal misses two point layup
5:07
Austin Richie defensive rebound
5:09
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
5:35
Austin Richie turnover (traveling)
5:44
Kendal Coleman turnover (bad pass)
5:56
Emmanuel Ugboh turnover (traveling)
6:00
LaTerrance Reed turnover (lost ball)
6:10
Brian White offensive rebound
6:12
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
6:25
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot
14-32
6:40
Demons turnover (back court violation)
6:47
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
6:47
Emmanuel Ugboh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:47
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-29
6:47
Carvell Teasett shooting foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
6:58
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
7:00
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
7:19
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball)
7:28
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
7:28
Emmanuel Ugboh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:28
Emmanuel Ugboh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:28
TV timeout
7:29
Jamaure Gregg shooting foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
7:49
+3
Carvell Teasett makes three point jump shot
14-28
7:55
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (lost ball)
8:15
+2
Kendal Coleman makes two point jump shot
11-28
8:22
+2
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
9-28
8:29
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
8:31
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
8:43
Demons 30 second timeout
8:46
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
9-26
8:52
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
8:54
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
9:04
+2
Austin Richie makes two point layup
9-23
9:20
Trenton Massner turnover
9:20
Trenton Massner offensive foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
9:34
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
9-21
9:45
Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
10:06
TV timeout
10:06
Elijah Joiner personal foul
10:21
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
9-18
10:35
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
10:37
CJ Jones misses two point jump shot
10:54
LaTerrance Reed offensive rebound
10:56
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
11:11
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot
9-15
11:22
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
11:24
LaTerrance Reed misses three point jump shot
11:33
Dalin Williams defensive rebound
11:35
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
11:47
Austin Richie defensive rebound
11:49
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
12:10
Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound
12:12
Rey Idowu misses two point layup
12:21
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
12:23
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
12:50
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot (Austin Richie assists)
9-13
13:13
+2
LaTerrance Reed makes two point layup (CJ Jones assists)
9-11
13:13
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (Robert Chougkaz draws the foul)
13:13
Robert Chougkaz offensive rebound
13:15
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
13:41
Darien Jackson turnover (lost ball)
13:44
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
13:46
Rey Idowu blocks Dalin Williams's two point layup
13:46
LaTerrance Reed offensive rebound
13:46
Dalin Williams misses two point layup
13:52
Dalin Williams offensive rebound
13:54
Jovan Zelenbaba misses two point layup
14:25
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Williams assists)
7-11
14:30
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
14:32
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
14:39
LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound
14:41
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
15:09
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
15:11
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
15:16
Kendal Coleman turnover (lost ball)
15:39
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
15:41
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
15:53
TV timeout
15:53
Jamaure Gregg turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Rachal steals)
15:53
Jump ball. Jamaure Gregg vs. Brandon Rachal (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
16:08
+3
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
7-8
16:18
Trenton Massner turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Joiner steals)
16:26
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Trenton Massner steals)
16:31
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
16:33
Brian White misses two point layup
17:03
+2
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup (Brandon Rachal assists)
7-5
17:22
+3
Trenton Massner makes three point jump shot (Brian White assists)
7-3
17:35
Curtis Haywood II turnover (bad pass) (Kendal Coleman steals)
17:46
+2
Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot (Kendal Coleman assists)
4-3
17:52
Curtis Haywood II personal foul
18:13
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-3
18:13
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-2
18:13
Larry Owens shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
18:13
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
18:13
Emmanuel Ugboh misses two point hook shot
18:13
Emmanuel Ugboh offensive rebound
18:15
Emmanuel Ugboh misses two point layup
18:27
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
18:29
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
18:33
Demons offensive rebound
18:35
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
18:42
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
18:44
Jamaure Gregg blocks Brandon Rachal's two point jump shot
19:00
+2
Jamaure Gregg makes two point dunk
2-1
19:00
Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound
19:00
CJ Jones misses two point jump shot
19:05
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (bad pass) (CJ Jones steals)
19:21
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
19:23
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
19:23
+1
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-1
19:23
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:21
Jairus Roberson shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
19:41
Jamaure Gregg turnover
19:41
Jamaure Gregg offensive foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
20:00
Jamaure Gregg vs. Darien Jackson (CJ Jones gains possession)
