|
20:00
|
|
|
Ronald Williams vs. Tolu Smith (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Hunter makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Ado makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Ronald Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Ronald Williams offensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Ronald Williams blocks Iverson Molinar's two point jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point putback layup
|
2-4
|
18:14
|
|
+3
|
Terry Collins makes three point jump shot (Devin Gordon assists)
|
5-4
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
5-7
|
17:44
|
|
|
Terry Collins offensive foul
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Terry Collins turnover
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive foul
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Abdul Ado steals)
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Devin Gordon makes two point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|
7-7
|
16:33
|
|
|
Treylan Smith shooting foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point putback layup
|
7-9
|
16:02
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
7-12
|
15:27
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Terry Collins's three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
7-15
|
15:10
|
|
|
Delta Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Ronald Williams offensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Terry Collins makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-15
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Tolu Smith makes two point dunk (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
9-17
|
14:01
|
|
|
Terry Collins misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-19
|
13:12
|
|
+3
|
Terry Collins makes three point jump shot (Treylan Smith assists)
|
12-19
|
12:49
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Tolu Smith assists)
|
12-21
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Hunter makes two point driving layup
|
14-21
|
12:21
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-22
|
12:21
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-23
|
11:54
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Ronald Williams personal foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Delta Devils defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Donalson Fanord shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-24
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-25
|
10:50
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis makes two point layup (Quinten Post assists)
|
14-27
|
10:06
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Javian Davis defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Hunter steals)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Javian Davis offensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Devin Gordon personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
|
14-29
|
8:51
|
|
+3
|
Devin Gordon makes three point jump shot (Caleb Hunter assists)
|
17-29
|
8:32
|
|
|
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Terry Collins misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Javian Davis offensive foul (Devin Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Javian Davis technical foul
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Terry Collins technical foul
|
|
7:49
|
|
+3
|
Devin Gordon makes three point jump shot (Terry Collins assists)
|
20-29
|
7:22
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Terry Collins defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
|
20-31
|
6:30
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Terry Collins misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Devin Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Devin Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Donalson Fanord defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Quavon Blackwood makes two point pullup jump shot (Terry Collins assists)
|
22-31
|
5:37
|
|
|
Donalson Fanord shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
+1
|
Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-32
|
5:37
|
|
|
Quinten Post misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Donalson Fanord defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Alexander Perry turnover (lost ball) (Iverson Molinar steals)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Quinten Post turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Alexander Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point driving layup
|
22-34
|
4:30
|
|
|
Delta Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Tolu Smith personal foul (Alexander Perry draws the foul)
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Alexander Perry turnover (bad pass) (Iverson Molinar steals)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar offensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point putback layup
|
22-36
|
3:16
|
|
|
Treylan Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-37
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-38
|
2:41
|
|
|
Terry Collins turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Abdul Ado offensive foul (Ronald Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Abdul Ado turnover
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Quinten Post makes two point layup (Tolu Smith assists)
|
22-40
|
1:08
|
|
|
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Devin Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Devin Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
23-40
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Devin Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
24-40
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Devin Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
25-40
|
0:45
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
|
25-42
|
0:13
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar blocks Caleb Hunter's three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Caleb Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Delta Devils turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Devin Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|