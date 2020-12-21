|
20:00
Jamaure Gregg vs. Drew Timme (Demons gains possession)
19:32
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
19:16
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
0-3
18:41
Jamaure Gregg offensive foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
18:41
Jamaure Gregg turnover
18:28
Jamaure Gregg shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
18:28
+1
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-4
18:28
+1
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-5
18:13
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
18:11
Anton Watson defensive rebound
18:02
Jairus Roberson personal foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
17:52
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
17:50
Drew Timme offensive rebound
17:47
Larry Owens shooting foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
17:47
+1
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-6
17:47
+1
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-7
17:26
CJ Jones misses three point jump shot
17:24
Demons offensive rebound
17:23
Anton Watson personal foul (Robert Chougkaz draws the foul)
17:08
Anton Watson blocks Trenton Massner's two point layup
17:06
Demons offensive rebound
16:58
Trenton Massner misses two point jump shot
16:56
Drew Timme defensive rebound
16:54
Drew Timme turnover (lost ball) (Trenton Massner steals)
16:52
+2
Trenton Massner makes two point dunk
2-7
16:46
Trenton Massner shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
16:46
+1
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-8
16:46
+1
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-9
16:28
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
16:26
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
16:17
Larry Owens personal foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
16:04
Anton Watson misses two point layup
16:02
Anton Watson offensive rebound
16:00
Anton Watson misses two point layup
15:58
CJ Jones defensive rebound
15:36
Trenton Massner misses two point layup
15:34
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
15:30
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
2-12
15:11
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
15:09
Robert Chougkaz offensive rebound
15:00
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
14:58
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
14:55
Trenton Massner blocks Corey Kispert's two point layup
14:53
Bulldogs offensive rebound
14:53
TV timeout
14:45
Kendal Coleman shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
14:45
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-13
14:45
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-14
14:24
+3
Jairus Roberson makes three point pullup jump shot
5-14
14:07
+2
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
5-16
13:57
Jairus Roberson turnover (out of bounds)
13:46
Aaron Cook turnover (bad pass) (Robert Chougkaz steals)
13:37
LaTerrance Reed misses three point jump shot
13:35
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
13:31
Aaron Cook misses three point jump shot
13:29
Joel Ayayi offensive rebound
13:22
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
5-19
12:54
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
12:52
Drew Timme defensive rebound
12:47
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
12:45
Demons defensive rebound
12:21
Brian White offensive foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
12:21
Brian White turnover
12:09
Andrew Nembhard misses three point jump shot
12:07
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
11:58
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
11:56
LaTerrance Reed offensive rebound
11:39
+3
Carvell Teasett makes three point jump shot (Brian White assists)
8-19
11:39
Aaron Cook shooting foul (Carvell Teasett draws the foul)
11:39
TV timeout
11:39
+1
Carvell Teasett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
9-19
11:27
Andrew Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (Brian White steals)
11:25
+2
Brian White makes two point layup
11-19
11:05
Dominick Harris turnover (traveling)
10:42
+2
Jovan Zelenbaba makes two point floating jump shot (Carvell Teasett assists)
13-19
10:33
Brian White shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
10:33
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-20
10:33
Drew Timme misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:33
Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
10:13
+2
Jovan Zelenbaba makes two point jump shot (Brian White assists)
15-20
10:03
+2
Drew Timme makes two point dunk (Andrew Nembhard assists)
15-22
9:37
Brian White turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Nembhard steals)
9:30
+2
Andrew Nembhard makes two point layup
15-24
8:57
Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
8:41
Drew Timme misses two point hook shot
8:39
LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound
8:13
+2
Carvell Teasett makes two point driving layup
17-24
7:56
Andrew Nembhard misses two point layup
7:54
Corey Kispert offensive rebound
7:47
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
17-26
7:39
Jovan Zelenbaba misses three point jump shot
7:37
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
7:30
Dalin Williams blocks Drew Timme's two point layup
7:28
Brian White defensive rebound
7:10
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
7:08
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
7:04
Carvell Teasett shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
7:04
TV timeout
7:04
Jalen Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:04
Jalen Suggs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:04
Anton Watson offensive rebound
7:02
+2
Julian Strawther makes two point layup (Anton Watson assists)
17-28
6:29
Trenton Massner turnover (bad pass) (Julian Strawther steals)
6:22
+2
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Drew Timme assists)
17-30
6:21
Demons 30 second timeout
6:02
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
6:00
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
5:42
Julian Strawther turnover (bad pass) (Jairus Roberson steals)
5:32
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
5:30
Anton Watson defensive rebound
5:27
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
5:25
Bulldogs offensive rebound
5:23
Jovan Zelenbaba shooting foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
5:25
+1
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-31
5:23
+1
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-32
4:53
+3
CJ Jones makes three point jump shot (Trenton Massner assists)
20-32
4:42
Drew Timme turnover (bad pass)
4:31
+2
Kendal Coleman makes two point layup
22-32
4:31
Drew Timme shooting foul (Kendal Coleman draws the foul)
4:31
+1
Kendal Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-32
4:13
+3
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot (Anton Watson assists)
23-35
3:54
+2
Carvell Teasett makes two point floating jump shot
25-35
3:45
Trenton Massner blocks Drew Timme's two point layup
3:43
Drew Timme offensive rebound
3:37
Robert Chougkaz shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
3:37
TV timeout
3:37
Drew Timme misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:37
+1
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-36
3:27
+2
Carvell Teasett makes two point layup (CJ Jones assists)
27-36
3:18
+3
Dominick Harris makes three point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
27-39
3:07
Trenton Massner turnover (bad pass)
2:56
Joel Ayayi misses three point jump shot
2:54
Corey Kispert offensive rebound
2:47
Jalen Suggs offensive foul (CJ Jones draws the foul)
2:47
Jalen Suggs turnover
2:29
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
2:27
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
2:22
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
27-41
2:04
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
2:02
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
1:57
Jalen Suggs misses three point pullup jump shot
1:55
Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound
1:31
Anton Watson blocks Kendal Coleman's two point hook shot
1:29
Demons offensive rebound
1:25
+3
Brian White makes three point jump shot
30-41
1:14
Anton Watson offensive foul (Trenton Massner draws the foul)
1:14
Anton Watson turnover
0:48
LaTerrance Reed misses three point jump shot
0:46
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
0:42
+2
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
30-43
0:10
Brian White misses two point jump shot
0:08
Robert Chougkaz offensive rebound
0:02
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
0:00
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
