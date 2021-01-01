|
20:00
Juwan Durham vs. Armando Bacot (Caleb Love gains possession)
19:46
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Dane Goodwin steals)
19:29
Dane Goodwin turnover (bad pass)
19:19
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
19:19
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:19
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
19:03
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Armando Bacot steals)
18:56
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (bad pass) (Prentiss Hubb steals)
18:47
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point layup (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
18:41
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
18:17
+3
|
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Juwan Durham assists)
|
17:58
Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
17:55
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
17:43
Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
17:41
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
17:32
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot
17:30
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
16:59
Fighting Irish turnover (shot clock violation)
16:44
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
16:21
Prentiss Hubb turnover (bad pass) (Garrison Brooks steals)
16:04
+3
|
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Garrison Brooks assists)
|
15:39
+3
|
Nikola Djogo makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
15:33
RJ Davis turnover (traveling)
15:33
TV timeout
15:14
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
15:12
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
14:56
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball) (Dane Goodwin steals)
14:35
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
14:14
+3
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|
13:51
Nate Laszewski misses two point layup
13:49
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
13:42
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point jump shot
13:40
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
13:32
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
13:30
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
13:24
+3
|
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
13:04
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
12:46
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
12:32
Dane Goodwin turnover (traveling)
12:19
Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:17
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
12:15
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
12:13
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
12:13
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
12:13
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:13
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:13
Puff Johnson offensive rebound
12:12
+2
|
Puff Johnson makes two point layup
|
11:56
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
11:54
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
11:48
Matt Zona personal foul
11:48
TV timeout
11:32
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
11:30
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
11:03
Puff Johnson blocks Dane Goodwin's two point jump shot
11:01
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
10:48
Nate Laszewski blocks Garrison Brooks's two point jump shot
10:46
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
10:26
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
10:24
Matt Zona offensive rebound
10:17
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Matt Zona assists)
|
10:09
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
10:07
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
10:00
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point layup
|
9:48
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
9:46
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
9:36
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
9:34
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
9:23
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
9:21
Matt Zona defensive rebound
9:02
Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
8:59
Tar Heels defensive rebound
8:39
Nikola Djogo personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
8:28
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
8:26
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
8:12
Cormac Ryan turnover (double dribble)
7:59
Walker Kessler turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
7:53
Caleb Love shooting foul (Elijah Morgan draws the foul)
7:53
TV timeout
7:53
+1
|
Elijah Morgan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7:53
+1
|
Elijah Morgan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7:40
Walker Kessler misses two point jump shot
7:38
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
7:15
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup
|
6:57
+2
|
Walker Kessler makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
6:34
Walker Kessler blocks Nikola Djogo's two point layup
6:32
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
6:17
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
6:15
Walker Kessler offensive rebound
6:09
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
6:07
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
6:01
Walker Kessler misses two point jump shot
5:59
Matt Zona defensive rebound
5:43
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
5:41
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
5:36
Elijah Morgan personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
5:23
Armando Bacot misses two point hook shot
5:21
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
4:56
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
4:26
+3
|
Garrison Brooks makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
4:08
Elijah Morgan misses three point jump shot
4:06
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
3:54
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
3:52
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
3:34
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
3:32
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
3:21
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
3:19
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
3:16
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point layup
|
3:16
Cormac Ryan shooting foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
3:16
TV timeout
3:16
+1
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2:52
Dane Goodwin misses two point layup
2:50
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
2:42
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
2:21
Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
2:19
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
2:09
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
2:09
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2:09
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1:49
Matt Zona misses three point jump shot
1:48
Armando Bacot personal foul
0:54
Nikola Djogo misses two point jump shot
0:50
Garrison Brooks personal foul
0:43
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
0:41
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
0:29
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
0:27
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
0:02
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
0:02
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
0:00
End of period
|