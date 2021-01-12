|
20:00
|
|
|
(Hawks gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
+3
|
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
3-0
|
19:33
|
|
+3
|
Sam Mennenga makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists)
|
3-3
|
19:11
|
|
|
Kellan Grady blocks Jordan Hall's two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jordan Hall offensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
+3
|
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot
|
6-3
|
18:40
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Carter Collins turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic makes two point putback layup
|
6-5
|
15:58
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|
6-7
|
15:34
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
9-7
|
15:11
|
|
|
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Jordan Hall offensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-7
|
13:32
|
|
|
Bates Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
+3
|
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Anton Jansson assists)
|
13-7
|
12:58
|
|
|
Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+3
|
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot
|
16-7
|
12:20
|
|
|
Anton Jansson shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-8
|
12:20
|
|
+1
|
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-9
|
12:10
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot
|
19-9
|
11:52
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Myles Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|
19-12
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jordan Hall turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Michael Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
David Kristensen offensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Grant Huffman turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses two point layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Grant Huffman offensive foul
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Grant Huffman turnover
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Michael Jones steals)
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jones makes two point jump shot
|
19-14
|
9:50
|
|
|
Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey offensive foul
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey turnover
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Hawks 30 second timeout
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Taylor Funk personal foul
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot (Carter Collins assists)
|
19-16
|
8:48
|
|
|
Myles Douglas shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-17
|
8:26
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey misses two point layup
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|
19-20
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Jadrian Tracey makes two point jump shot
|
21-20
|
7:36
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Cameron Brown personal foul
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop personal foul
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic makes two point layup (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|
21-22
|
7:09
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Hawks gains possession)
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot
|
21-24
|
5:41
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists)
|
21-26
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom steals)
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Kellan Grady personal foul
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Anton Jansson offensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Jack Forrest turnover (lost ball) (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom steals)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Bates Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|
24-26
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Michael Jones makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
|
24-29
|
2:48
|
|
|
Myles Douglas turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jones makes two point dunk (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists)
|
24-31
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Luka Brajkovic assists)
|
24-34
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|
26-34
|
1:03
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Michael Jones offensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
+3
|
Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Michael Jones assists)
|
26-37
|
0:28
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|