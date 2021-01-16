|
20:00
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe vs. Cameron Krutwig (Aher Uguak gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot
|
2-0
|
19:12
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Nate Heise defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point floating jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|
4-0
|
18:01
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|
4-3
|
17:30
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
James Betz misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
James Betz personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
4-5
|
15:43
|
|
|
Goanar Mar misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point putback layup
|
6-5
|
15:20
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Keith Clemons shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-5
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-5
|
14:59
|
|
|
Noah Carter blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Tate Hall offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Tom Welch offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Tom Welch makes two point putback layup
|
8-7
|
14:59
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson personal foul
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Tom Welch defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Cole Henry makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
10-9
|
13:14
|
|
|
Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Cole Henry steals)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall makes two point driving layup (Keith Clemons assists)
|
10-11
|
12:45
|
|
|
Noah Carter shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Tom Welch offensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
10-14
|
12:10
|
|
|
Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|
10-16
|
11:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Noah Carter turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Noah Carter turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Trae Berhow blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Noah Carter defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses two point layup
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Bowen Born defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter makes two point driving layup
|
12-16
|
10:16
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-16
|
9:55
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Bowen Born makes two point driving layup
|
15-16
|
9:24
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|
18-16
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall makes two point driving layup
|
18-18
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall makes two point driving layup
|
18-18
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|
20-18
|
8:27
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Tom Welch misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Nate Heise defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point putback layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Nate Heise makes two point reverse layup (Austin Phyfe assists)
|
22-18
|
7:05
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-19
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-20
|
6:51
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy blocks James Betz's two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
James Betz offensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
James Betz makes two point putback layup
|
24-20
|
6:22
|
|
|
Tom Welch misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Trae Berhow offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Keith Clemons personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jump ball. James Betz vs. Tom Welch (Panthers gains possession)
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point driving layup
|
24-22
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow makes two point floating jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|
26-22
|
4:34
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Nate Heise defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Tate Hall personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+3
|
Tywhon Pickford makes three point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists)
|
29-22
|
3:45
|
|
|
Bowen Born personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe blocks Braden Norris's two point layup
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Ramblers offensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Ramblers offensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Ramblers offensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jump ball. Trae Berhow vs. Lucas Williamson (Ramblers gains possession)
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson makes two point driving layup (Baylor Hebb assists)
|
29-24
|
1:08
|
|
|
Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford personal foul
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Bowen Born shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-25
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-26
|
0:34
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Noah Carter offensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|
29-28