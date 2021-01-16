|
Isaiah Jackson vs. Jaylin Williams (Devin Askew gains possession)
19:44
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
19:42
Tigers defensive rebound
19:27
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
19:25
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
19:20
Davion Mintz misses three point jump shot
19:18
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
19:13
Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
19:11
Tigers offensive rebound
19:09
JT Thor turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mintz steals)
19:07
Jamal Johnson shooting foul (Davion Mintz draws the foul)
19:07
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:07
Davion Mintz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:07
JT Thor defensive rebound
18:46
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
18:44
Isaiah Jackson defensive rebound
18:35
Olivier Sarr misses two point layup
18:33
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
18:26
Jaylin Williams misses two point layup
18:24
JT Thor offensive rebound
18:20
+2
JT Thor makes two point layup
0-2
|
18:20
Davion Mintz offensive foul
18:20
Davion Mintz turnover
18:01
Isaiah Jackson blocks Jaylin Williams's two point dunk
17:59
Dontaie Allen defensive rebound
17:54
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
17:52
Lance Ware offensive rebound
17:47
JT Thor blocks Lance Ware's two point layup
17:45
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
17:45
Sharife Cooper turnover (lost ball)
17:20
Brandon Boston Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:18
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
17:09
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
17:07
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
17:01
Allen Flanigan personal foul
17:01
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover (bad pass)
16:42
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
16:40
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
16:33
JT Thor misses two point jump shot
16:31
Wildcats defensive rebound
16:17
+2
Dontaie Allen makes two point dunk
2-2
|
15:52
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
15:50
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
15:41
Lance Ware turnover (out of bounds)
15:41
TV timeout
15:01
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
14:59
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
14:51
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
14:49
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
14:49
Devan Cambridge blocks Brandon Boston Jr.'s two point layup
14:48
Tigers defensive rebound
14:39
Dylan Cardwell turnover
14:18
Davion Mintz misses two point jump shot
14:16
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
13:56
Allen Flanigan turnover (Lance Ware steals)
13:41
Dylan Cardwell personal foul
13:23
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point layup
13:21
Wildcats offensive rebound
13:09
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
13:07
Keion Brooks Jr. offensive rebound
13:01
+3
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Keion Brooks Jr. assists)
5-2
|
12:41
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:39
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
12:34
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:32
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
12:07
+2
Jacob Toppin makes two point layup
7-2
|
11:32
Isaiah Jackson blocks Allen Flanigan's two point layup
11:30
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
11:15
Dontaie Allen misses three point jump shot
11:13
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
11:09
Jaylin Williams blocks Jacob Toppin's two point layup
11:07
Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
10:56
+2
Jacob Toppin makes two point layup
9-2
|
10:57
TV timeout
10:43
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
10:41
Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
10:41
Babatunde Akingbola personal foul
10:25
Babatunde Akingbola personal foul
10:20
Olivier Sarr turnover (Devan Cambridge steals)
10:14
+2
Devan Cambridge makes two point dunk (Sharife Cooper assists)
9-4
|
9:49
Isaiah Jackson misses two point jump shot
9:47
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
9:37
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Sharife Cooper assists)
9-7
|
9:19
Devan Cambridge personal foul
9:19
Jacob Toppin technical foul
9:19
Jacob Toppin turnover
9:19
+1
Sharife Cooper makes technical free throw 1 of 2
9-8
|
9:19
Sharife Cooper misses technical free throw 2 of 2
9:10
Sharife Cooper turnover (Keion Brooks Jr. steals)
8:45
+2
Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point layup
11-8
|
8:37
Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
8:35
Javon Franklin offensive rebound
8:31
Javon Franklin turnover (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
8:21
Brandon Boston Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:19
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
8:11
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
8:09
Lance Ware defensive rebound
8:09
Devan Cambridge personal foul
8:09
Lance Ware misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:09
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
7:51
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
7:49
Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
7:34
Davion Mintz personal foul
7:34
TV timeout
7:15
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
7:13
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
6:52
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
6:50
Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
6:29
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
6:02
+3
Brandon Boston Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devin Askew assists)
14-8
|
5:49
+2
Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot
14-10
|
5:33
JT Thor personal foul
5:33
+1
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-10
|
5:33
+1
Isaiah Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-10
|
5:14
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
16-12
|
4:49
Keion Brooks Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:47
JT Thor defensive rebound
4:26
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
4:24
JT Thor offensive rebound
4:18
+2
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Sharife Cooper assists)
16-14
|
3:58
JT Thor personal foul
3:58
TV timeout
3:58
Brandon Boston Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:58
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
3:36
+3
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
16-17
|
3:11
Devin Askew misses two point jump shot
3:09
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
2:58
Keion Brooks Jr. blocks Sharife Cooper's two point layup
2:56
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
2:52
Allen Flanigan turnover (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
2:41
+2
Keion Brooks Jr. makes two point dunk (Devin Askew assists)
18-17
|
2:26
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
2:24
Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
2:19
Brandon Boston Jr. offensive foul
2:19
Brandon Boston Jr. turnover
2:03
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
2:01
Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
2:01
Jaylin Williams personal foul
2:01
+1
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-17
|
2:01
+1
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-17
|
1:46
+2
Jamal Johnson makes two point layup
20-19
|
1:36
+3
Dontaie Allen makes three point jump shot (Lance Ware assists)
23-19
|
1:15
Lance Ware shooting foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
1:15
Sharife Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:15
Sharife Cooper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:14
Tigers offensive rebound
0:55
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
0:53
Devin Askew defensive rebound
0:32
Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
0:32
+1
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-19
|
0:32
+1
Jacob Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-19
|
0:03
Keion Brooks Jr. personal foul
0:03
Tigers 30 second timeout
0:00
Keion Brooks Jr. shooting foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
0:00
+1
Sharife Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-20
|
0:00
+1
Sharife Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-21
|
0:00
End of period
