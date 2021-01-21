|
20:00
|
|
|
Myles Johnson vs. John Harrar (Jamari Wheeler gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point layup (Myreon Jones assists)
|
0-2
|
19:12
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover (bad pass) (Ron Harper Jr. steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
0-4
|
18:21
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Geo Baker shooting foul (Jamari Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:12
|
|
+1
|
Jamari Wheeler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-5
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point tip shot
|
2-5
|
17:32
|
|
|
Montez Mathis personal foul (John Harrar draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
4-5
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot
|
4-7
|
16:47
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point pullup jump shot (John Harrar assists)
|
4-9
|
16:10
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington offensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell turnover (lost ball) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (bad pass) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
14:51
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point dunk (Sam Sessoms assists)
|
4-11
|
14:51
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Oskar Palmquist turnover (bad pass) (Sam Sessoms steals)
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington makes two point driving layup
|
4-13
|
13:34
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms shooting foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Myreon Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point driving layup
|
4-15
|
13:08
|
|
|
Myreon Jones personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point finger roll layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
6-15
|
12:41
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Myreon Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Myreon Jones turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point driving layup (Caleb McConnell assists)
|
8-15
|
11:30
|
|
|
Myreon Jones shooting foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-15
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Sam Sessoms makes three point jump shot (Seth Lundy assists)
|
9-18
|
10:58
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
John Harrar defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks John Harrar's two point layup
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point layup
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (lost ball) (Jamari Wheeler steals)
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Wheeler makes two point driving layup
|
9-20
|
10:08
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point layup (Geo Baker assists)
|
11-20
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jump ball. John Harrar vs. Paul Mulcahy (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
John Harrar turnover (lost ball) (Paul Mulcahy steals)
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Seth Lundy steals)
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point driving layup
|
11-22
|
9:03
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington turnover (bad pass) (Montez Mathis steals)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Seth Lundy blocks Montez Mathis's two point layup
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Jacob Young offensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
+3
|
Caleb McConnell makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
14-22
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
14-24
|
7:25
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy personal foul (Sam Sessoms draws the foul)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jamari Wheeler assists)
|
14-26
|
6:47
|
|
|
Trent Buttrick personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Caleb McConnell assists)
|
16-26
|
5:43
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
John Harrar offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point putback layup
|
16-28
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point step back jump shot
|
18-28
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point driving layup
|
18-30
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point floating jump shot
|
20-30
|
4:20
|
|
|
John Harrar blocks Myles Johnson's two point layup
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point floating jump shot
|
20-30
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar makes two point layup (Seth Lundy assists)
|
20-32
|
3:02
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Sam Sessoms makes two point driving layup
|
20-34
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
22-34
|
2:04
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms offensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Sam Sessoms misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Nittany Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (bad pass) (John Harrar steals)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point driving layup
|
24-34