UOP
PEPPER
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Broc Finstuen vs. Colbey Ross (Daniss Jenkins gains possession)
|19:32
|
|Sedrick Altman personal foul
|19:26
|
|+3
|Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|3-0
|19:05
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Kene Chukwuka assists)
|3-2
|18:49
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive foul
|18:49
|
|Broc Finstuen turnover
|18:30
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|3-4
|18:02
|
|Kessler Edwards blocks Jeremiah Bailey's two point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|3-6
|17:44
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|17:42
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|17:40
|
|Jeremiah Bailey shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|17:40
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:40
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|3-7
|17:40
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|3-8
|17:40
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-9
|17:27
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup
|5-9
|16:57
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound
|16:46
|
|Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|16:33
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (traveling)
|16:18
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|16:11
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Broc Finstuen steals)
|15:53
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Robbie Heath defensive rebound
|15:42
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Robbie Heath assists)
|5-11
|15:25
|
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)
|15:20
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Robbie Heath assists)
|5-13
|15:04
|
|Justin Moore offensive foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|Justin Moore turnover
|15:04
|
|TV timeout
|14:52
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Robbie Heath offensive rebound
|14:40
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|5-16
|14:19
|
|Jervay Green misses two point jump shot
|14:17
|
|Justin Moore offensive rebound
|14:14
|
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|13:48
|
|Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound
|13:47
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup
|5-18
|13:32
|
|Jonathan Salazar misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|13:22
|
|+3
|Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|5-21
|13:20
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|13:07
|
|Kene Chukwuka personal foul
|12:57
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Jervay Green defensive rebound
|12:24
|
|Jeremiah Bailey turnover (traveling)
|12:16
|
|Kene Chukwuka offensive foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)
|12:16
|
|Kene Chukwuka turnover
|12:00
|
|James Hampshire misses two point layup
|11:58
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|11:47
|
|Jeremiah Bailey blocks Kessler Edwards's two point jump shot
|11:45
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Jalen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Victor Ohia Obioha steals)
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:25
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Justin Moore turnover (lost ball) (Sedrick Altman steals)
|11:10
|
|Sedrick Altman offensive foul (Jalen Brown draws the foul)
|11:10
|
|Sedrick Altman turnover
|10:54
|
|+3
|Jalen Brown makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Bailey assists)
|8-21
|10:32
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|10:15
|
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|10:10
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists)
|8-23
|9:53
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Brown steals)
|9:48
|
|Colbey Ross personal foul (Jalen Brown draws the foul)
|9:39
|
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball)
|9:27
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|9:25
|
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|9:19
|
|Justin Moore turnover (out of bounds)
|8:53
|
|Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|
|Kessler Edwards offensive rebound
|8:50
|
|Daniss Jenkins blocks Kessler Edwards's two point layup
|8:48
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. offensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|
|James Hampshire defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|8:18
|
|Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|+3
|Jade' Smith makes three point jump shot (Darryl Polk Jr. assists)
|8-26
|7:51
|
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|7:49
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|+3
|Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|8-29
|7:27
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|7:27
|
|TV timeout
|6:58
|
|Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|6:43
|
|Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Colbey Ross personal foul
|6:16
|
|Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Jordan Bell personal foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)
|5:59
|
|Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot
|5:57
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|5:54
|
|Jade' Smith personal foul (Jahbril Price-Noel draws the foul)
|5:54
|
|+1
|Jahbril Price-Noel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-29
|5:54
|
|+1
|Jahbril Price-Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-29
|5:24
|
|+3
|Darryl Polk Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kene Chukwuka assists)
|10-32
|5:07
|
|Broc Finstuen turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Polk Jr. steals)
|5:03
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|
|Colbey Ross offensive rebound
|4:44
|
|+2
|Darryl Polk Jr. makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|10-34
|4:22
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel turnover (lost ball)
|4:07
|
|Broc Finstuen blocks Kene Chukwuka's two point jump shot
|4:05
|
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|4:04
|
|Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|4:04
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:04
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|4:04
|
|Nigel Shadd personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|3:52
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|3:52
|
|TV timeout
|3:52
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-35
|3:52
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-36
|3:27
|
|Kendall Munson personal foul (Nigel Shadd draws the foul)
|3:27
|
|+1
|Nigel Shadd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-36
|3:27
|
|Nigel Shadd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:27
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Robbie Heath turnover (lost ball) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)
|2:59
|
|+3
|Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|14-36
|2:43
|
|Nigel Shadd blocks Kendall Munson's two point layup
|2:41
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+2
|Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup (Jordan Bell assists)
|16-36
|2:22
|
|+2
|Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|16-38
|2:22
|
|Broc Finstuen shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
|2:22
|
|Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:22
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|
|Waves offensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
|1:20
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|1:14
|
|Kessler Edwards personal foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)
|1:14
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-38
|1:14
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-38
|1:02
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
|18-41
|0:45
|
|+2
|Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup
|20-41
|0:36
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists)
|20-44
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:47
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|22-44
|19:35
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|19:30
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup
|24-44
|19:03
|
|Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|19:01
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|18:54
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|18:36
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (double dribble)
|18:23
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (bad pass) (Sedrick Altman steals)
|18:15
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point layup (Kene Chukwuka assists)
|24-46
|18:15
|
|Jeremiah Bailey shooting foul (Victor Ohia Obioha draws the foul)
|18:15
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:15
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Jordan Bell turnover (bad pass)
|17:52
|
|James Hampshire blocks Victor Ohia Obioha's two point layup
|17:50
|
|Kessler Edwards offensive rebound
|17:46
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|24-48
|17:29
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha blocks Broc Finstuen's two point jump shot
|17:27
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|17:24
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|17:22
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha offensive rebound
|17:13
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point dunk (Victor Ohia Obioha assists)
|24-50
|17:09
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:09
|
|TV timeout
|16:57
|
|Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|16:42
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|
|Jalen Brown defensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Pierre Crockrell II offensive foul
|16:29
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover
|16:12
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup
|16:10
|
|Colbey Ross offensive rebound
|16:08
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists)
|24-52
|16:08
|
|James Hampshire shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|16:08
|
|+1
|Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-53
|15:49
|
|+2
|Nigel Shadd makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|26-53
|15:22
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)
|15:10
|
|+2
|Jonathan Salazar makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|28-53
|14:57
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot
|28-55
|14:57
|
|TV timeout
|14:44
|
|Jalen Brown offensive foul
|14:44
|
|Jalen Brown turnover
|14:24
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|28-58
|14:04
|
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel offensive rebound
|13:56
|
|Jalen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|13:55
|
|Jonathan Salazar personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|James Hampshire personal foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|+1
|Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-59
|13:42
|
|+1
|Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-60
|13:27
|
|Kene Chukwuka personal foul
|13:18
|
|Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Jonathan Salazar draws the foul)
|13:18
|
|Jonathan Salazar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:18
|
|Jonathan Salazar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:18
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|12:57
|
|Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot
|12:55
|
|Jonathan Salazar defensive rebound
|12:44
|
|+3
|Jahbril Price-Noel makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|31-60
|12:35
|
|Justin Moore personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|12:35
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2