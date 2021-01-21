UOP
PEPPER

1st Half
UOP
Tigers
20
PEPPER
Waves
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Broc Finstuen vs. Colbey Ross (Daniss Jenkins gains possession)  
19:32   Sedrick Altman personal foul  
19:26 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 3-0
19:05 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Kene Chukwuka assists) 3-2
18:49   Broc Finstuen offensive foul  
18:49   Broc Finstuen turnover  
18:30 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 3-4
18:02   Kessler Edwards blocks Jeremiah Bailey's two point jump shot  
18:00   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
17:55 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 3-6
17:44   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
17:42   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
17:40   Jeremiah Bailey shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
17:40   Tigers 30 second timeout  
17:40 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 3 3-7
17:40 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 3 3-8
17:40 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 3 of 3 3-9
17:27 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup 5-9
16:57   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
16:55   Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound  
16:46   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
16:44   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
16:33   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (traveling)  
16:18   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
16:11   Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Broc Finstuen steals)  
15:53   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
15:51   Robbie Heath defensive rebound  
15:42 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Robbie Heath assists) 5-11
15:25   Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)  
15:20 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Robbie Heath assists) 5-13
15:04   Justin Moore offensive foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
15:04   Justin Moore turnover  
15:04   TV timeout  
14:52   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
14:50   Robbie Heath offensive rebound  
14:40 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 5-16
14:19   Jervay Green misses two point jump shot  
14:17   Justin Moore offensive rebound  
14:14   Justin Moore misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Jade' Smith defensive rebound  
13:50   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
13:48   Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound  
13:47 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup 5-18
13:32   Jonathan Salazar misses three point jump shot  
13:30   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
13:22 +3 Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 5-21
13:20   Tigers 30 second timeout  
13:07   Kene Chukwuka personal foul  
12:57   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
12:55   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:30   Darryl Polk Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:28   Jervay Green defensive rebound  
12:24   Jeremiah Bailey turnover (traveling)  
12:16   Kene Chukwuka offensive foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)  
12:16   Kene Chukwuka turnover  
12:00   James Hampshire misses two point layup  
11:58   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
11:47   Jeremiah Bailey blocks Kessler Edwards's two point jump shot  
11:45   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
11:38   Jalen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Victor Ohia Obioha steals)  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:25   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
11:16   Justin Moore turnover (lost ball) (Sedrick Altman steals)  
11:10   Sedrick Altman offensive foul (Jalen Brown draws the foul)  
11:10   Sedrick Altman turnover  
10:54 +3 Jalen Brown makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Bailey assists) 8-21
10:32   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)  
10:15   Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)  
10:10 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists) 8-23
9:53   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Victor Ohia Obioha defensive rebound  
9:49   Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Brown steals)  
9:48   Colbey Ross personal foul (Jalen Brown draws the foul)  
9:39   Daniss Jenkins turnover (lost ball)  
9:27   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
9:25   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
9:19   Justin Moore turnover (out of bounds)  
8:53   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Kessler Edwards offensive rebound  
8:50   Daniss Jenkins blocks Kessler Edwards's two point layup  
8:48   Darryl Polk Jr. offensive rebound  
8:44   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
8:42   James Hampshire defensive rebound  
8:20   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
8:18   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
8:11 +3 Jade' Smith makes three point jump shot (Darryl Polk Jr. assists) 8-26
7:51   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
7:49   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
7:30 +3 Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 8-29
7:27   Tigers 30 second timeout  
7:27   TV timeout  
6:58   Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Waves defensive rebound  
6:43   Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot  
6:41   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
6:29   Colbey Ross personal foul  
6:16   Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Jan Zidek defensive rebound  
6:12   Jordan Bell personal foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)  
5:59   Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot  
5:57   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
5:54   Jade' Smith personal foul (Jahbril Price-Noel draws the foul)  
5:54 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-29
5:54 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-29
5:24 +3 Darryl Polk Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kene Chukwuka assists) 10-32
5:07   Broc Finstuen turnover (lost ball) (Darryl Polk Jr. steals)  
5:03   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
5:01   Colbey Ross offensive rebound  
4:44 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 10-34
4:22   Jahbril Price-Noel turnover (lost ball)  
4:07   Broc Finstuen blocks Kene Chukwuka's two point jump shot  
4:05   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
4:04   Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
4:04   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:04   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
4:04   Nigel Shadd personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
3:52   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
3:52   TV timeout  
3:52 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-35
3:52 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-36
3:27   Kendall Munson personal foul (Nigel Shadd draws the foul)  
3:27 +1 Nigel Shadd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-36
3:27   Nigel Shadd misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:27   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
3:14   Robbie Heath turnover (lost ball) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)  
2:59 +3 Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists) 14-36
2:43   Nigel Shadd blocks Kendall Munson's two point layup  
2:41   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
2:38 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup (Jordan Bell assists) 16-36
2:22 +2 Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists) 16-38
2:22   Broc Finstuen shooting foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)  
2:22   Kendall Munson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:22   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
1:55   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
1:53   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
1:47   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
1:42   Waves offensive rebound  
1:22   Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot  
1:20   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
1:14   Kessler Edwards personal foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)  
1:14 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-38
1:14 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-38
1:02 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists) 18-41
0:45 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup 20-41
0:36 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists) 20-44
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP
Tigers
48
PEPPER
Waves
41

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 22-44
19:35   Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Daniss Jenkins steals)  
19:30 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup 24-44
19:03   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
19:01   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
18:54   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
18:52   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
18:36   Victor Ohia Obioha turnover (double dribble)  
18:23   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (bad pass) (Sedrick Altman steals)  
18:15 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha makes two point layup (Kene Chukwuka assists) 24-46
18:15   Jeremiah Bailey shooting foul (Victor Ohia Obioha draws the foul)  
18:15   Victor Ohia Obioha misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:15   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
18:12   Jordan Bell turnover (bad pass)  
17:52   James Hampshire blocks Victor Ohia Obioha's two point layup  
17:50   Kessler Edwards offensive rebound  
17:46 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot 24-48
17:29   Victor Ohia Obioha blocks Broc Finstuen's two point jump shot  
17:27   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
17:24   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
17:22   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
17:19   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Victor Ohia Obioha offensive rebound  
17:13 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point dunk (Victor Ohia Obioha assists) 24-50
17:09   Tigers 30 second timeout  
17:09   TV timeout  
16:57   Jalen Brown misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Waves defensive rebound  
16:42   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Jalen Brown defensive rebound  
16:29   Pierre Crockrell II offensive foul  
16:29   Pierre Crockrell II turnover  
16:12   Kene Chukwuka misses two point layup  
16:10   Colbey Ross offensive rebound  
16:08 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists) 24-52
16:08   James Hampshire shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
16:08 +1 Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-53
15:49 +2 Nigel Shadd makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 26-53
15:22   Kessler Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)  
15:10 +2 Jonathan Salazar makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists) 28-53
14:57 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point jump shot 28-55
14:57   TV timeout  
14:44   Jalen Brown offensive foul  
14:44   Jalen Brown turnover  
14:24 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 28-58
14:04   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Jahbril Price-Noel offensive rebound  
13:56   Jalen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)  
13:55   Jonathan Salazar personal foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
13:42   James Hampshire personal foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)  
13:42 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-59
13:42 +1 Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-60
13:27   Kene Chukwuka personal foul  
13:18   Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Jonathan Salazar draws the foul)  
13:18   Jonathan Salazar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:18   Jonathan Salazar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:18   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:57   Robbie Heath misses two point jump shot  
12:55   Jonathan Salazar defensive rebound  
12:44 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 31-60
12:35   Justin Moore personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
12:35 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2