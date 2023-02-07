The Kentucky Wildcats will try to keep surging in the SEC standings when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. Kentucky has won six straight conference games, jumping to fourth place in the standings. Arkansas has won four straight SEC games, but it is still sitting in seventh place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.

Here are several college basketball odds for Kentucky vs. Arkansas:

Kentucky vs. Arkansas spread: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky vs. Arkansas over/under: 139 points

Kentucky vs. Arkansas money line: Kentucky -225, Arkansas +185

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is finding its form at the right time, extending its conference winning streak to four games with a road win at South Carolina on Saturday. The Razorbacks have also recorded wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M during that stretch, jumping to the middle of the conference standings. Their win over the Gamecocks marked their first true road win in six tries this season, as Anthony Black scored the go-ahead points with 1:21 left in the game.

Junior guard Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas with 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, reaching double figures in 13 of his last 14 games. Black is scoring 12.5 points and grabbing 5.3 rebounds, while junior guard Davonte Davis is adding 11.0 points and 4.2 boards. Arkansas has won two straight games against Kentucky and has covered the spread in four of its last five games this season.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has been surging at the right time as well, winning six straight SEC games to get back in the hunt at the top of the standings. The Wildcats improved to 12-2 at home with a 72-67 win against Florida on Saturday, as Cason Wallace scored 20 points. Reigning Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe did not have an impactful game from a scoring perspective, but he grabbed 15 rebounds.

He has been dominant in the paint again this season, averaging 15.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. Tshiebwe is facing an Arkansas team that has had trouble overcoming injuries to Trevon Brazile and Nick Smith Jr., as the Razorbacks do not have much depth. Kentucky is 12-2 in its last 14 home games against Arkansas and has covered the number in six straight SEC games this year.

