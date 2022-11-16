|
No. 22 OK State seeks back-to-back Bedlam wins vs. Oklahoma
After coming on in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to a comeback win against Iowa State, quarterback Spencer Sanders was definitive about his availability for this week's game against Oklahoma.
"Ain't no question about it," Sanders said.
After dropping three of their previous four games, the win over the Cyclones gave the No. 22 Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) some much-needed momentum heading into their annual Bedlam matchup with the host Sooners (5-5, 2-5) on Saturday in Norman, Okla.
It is just the fourth time in the rivalry's history where Oklahoma State is ranked and the Sooners are not.
The last such instance came in 2009, when unranked Oklahoma knocked off the No. 11 Cowboys, 27-0.
Sanders is a big reason why Oklahoma State moved into the rankings. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown after coming off the bench in the 20-14 defeat of Iowa State.
The shoulder injury that had kept Sanders out of nearly two complete games remains a factor.
"We're going to have to treat him the same way we've treated him the last five weeks," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. "But that's good news, though, if he feels like that because we need to get him ready to play.
"But he's the one making the decisions on whether he's playing or not."
Sanders played a big role in the Cowboys' 37-33 win over the Sooners last season, passing for 214 yards and a TD and rushing for 93 yards and a score.
Oklahoma State is looking for back-to-back wins over OU for the first time since 2001-02.
But Oklahoma is in a much different position than it has been for this game in quite awhile.
The Sooners are still looking to secure bowl eligibility for what would be the 24th consecutive season.
Oklahoma has dropped back-to-back games and five of its last seven.
One of the bright spots for the Sooners recently has been senior running back Eric Gray, who has averaged 148.5 rushing yards over his last four games.
"He's been so consistent on and off the field -- his daily routine, how much time he spends in the building," Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "Since we've been here, Eric's been a pro."
Both teams have struggled defensively all season, with the Cowboys last in the Big 12, allowing 452.9 yards per game. The Sooners are eighth at 432.3.
Oklahoma State has particularly struggled against the pass, allowing nearly 290 yards per game through the air.
The Sooners have struggled, though, to get their deep passing game going consistently.
Marvin Mims has hauled in long passes from Dillon Gabriel in each of the last two games, but several other deep balls weren't completed.
Oklahoma is hoping to get help in the secondary this week. Cornerback Jaden Davis and safety Key Lawrence missed last week's loss to West Virginia, while Justin Broiles left that game. Sooners coach Brent Venables said he expected all three to play Saturday.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|12
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|81
|289
|Total Plays
|25
|31
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|9.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|81
|Rush Attempts
|9
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|68
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.3
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|81
|TOTAL YDS
|289
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|9/16
|68
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|4
|-2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|2
|21
|0
|20
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Bray 85 WR
|J. Bray
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Ward 69 K
|L. Ward
|3
|52.3
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|14/19
|208
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|7
|60
|1
|35
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|3
|15
|1
|11
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|5
|5
|84
|1
|33
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|4
|4
|64
|0
|22
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Freeman 82 WR
|G. Freeman
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|2
|43.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 21(11:38 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 49 yards to OKS 30 Center-OKL. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 21(11:45 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for G.Freeman.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 15(12:10 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(12:32 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 9 - OKLAST 23(12:35 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 7. Intercepted by B.Bowman at OKL 7. Tackled by OKS at OKL 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - OKLAST 29(13:02 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 29. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 23.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:39 - 2nd) S.Sanders rushed to OKL 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 38(14:10 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKL 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 38(14:19 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(15:00 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to OKL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 50(0:15 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to OKL 43 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:46 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(1:02 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 26. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 46.
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 62 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS 3. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKL at OKS 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(1:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 23. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKS 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Stoops for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 45(1:50 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by M.Mims at OKS 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(2:06 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(2:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 25(2:48 - 1st) L.Ward punts 50 yards to OKL 25 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 21(3:30 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 21. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 19(4:02 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 19. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(4:09 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 11(4:33 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 11. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKS 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 12(5:09 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 11.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(5:16 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 12. PENALTY on OKL-D.Ugwoegbu Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(5:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 19. Catch made by B.Willis at OKS 19. Gain of 0 yards. B.Willis FUMBLES forced by J.Muhammad. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-J.Taylor at OKS 3. Tackled by OKL at OKS 3.
|+35 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 46(5:45 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS 19 for 35 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:04 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 43. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - OKLAST 13(6:09 - 1st) L.Ward punts 44 yards to OKL 43 Center-OKS. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Sack
3 & 7 - OKLAST 22(6:52 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders sacked at OKS 13 for -9 yards (J.Kelley)
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 24(7:31 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(7:52 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 24.
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS End Zone. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKL at OKS 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 2(8:01 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. E.Gray for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 4(8:15 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 2.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 1 - OKLAST 24(8:30 - 1st) S.Sanders pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 30. Intercepted by J.Laulu at OKS 30. Tackled by OKS at OKS 4.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(8:49 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(8:53 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - OKLA 48(9:02 - 1st) M.Turk punts 37 yards to OKS 15 Center-OKL. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OKLA 48(9:07 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OKLA 48(9:11 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(9:38 - 1st) G.Freeman rushed to OKL 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 48.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 30(9:53 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKS 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Farooq for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(10:13 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by G.Freeman at OKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 45(10:27 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKS 34 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(10:59 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:21 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKS 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(11:28 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(11:58 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 40.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 9(12:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 9. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 9. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(12:29 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OKLAST 30(12:31 - 1st) L.Ward punts 63 yards to OKL 7 Center-OKS. Downed by OKS.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 29(13:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 29. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(13:18 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(13:43 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKS 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|(13:43 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-OKL Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 2(13:47 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. D.Gabriel for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(14:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKS 35. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 2.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 45(14:19 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 45. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(14:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKL 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKS at OKL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
