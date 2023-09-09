|
|
|APLST
|UNC
No. 17 North Carolina edges Appalachian State 40-34 in two overtimes
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Another game against Appalachian State meant more anxiety for No. 17 North Carolina, and another exciting ending, this one in overtime.
Drake Maye’s 13-yard run in the second overtime helped rescue North Carolina and the Tar Heels’ defense made it hold up in a 40-34 win.
The Tar Heels posted a 63-61 in last year’s game in Boone, a wild affair that included the Mountaineers scoring 40 fourth-quarter points.
“Stressful, but fun at the same time to go out there and make the plays,” said Maye, who threw for 208 yards as the Tar Heels ended a six-game skid in overtime games.
Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the 17-yard run that allowed the North Carolina (2-0) to pull even in the first overtime.
Nate Noel ran 7 yards for a touchdown on the first overtime possession for Appalachian State (1-1), finishing with 127 yards on 26 carries.
Ryan Coe kicked two field goals for North Carolina, but he missed from 39 yards away on the last play of regulation.
The Mountaineers led three different times after halftime.
“We finished when it mattered at the end,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “They picked themselves back up and went right back to work.”
Appalachian State gained 494 yards in total offense, but couldn’t close out a victory in Chapel Hill like it did in 2019.
"I’m at a loss for words, but I’m very proud of our team,” coach Shawn Clark said. “I’m never going to second-guess anything our players have done. They’re hurting, but we’re Mountaineers, and we’ll bounce back from this, and we’re going to have a good football team this year.”
Hampton, a sophomore, credited his offensive for his career-best performance.
“They were opening up holes,” he said. “If they’re opening holes, I have to hit them. That’s my job.”
Hampton’s second scoring run came from 7 yards out with 9:19 remaining and wiped out a brief Appalachian State lead. The Mountaineers’ Michael Hughes kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:22 left in regulation to tie the game.
"They bring it every time,” Maye said.
Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar was 22-for-43 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Hampton carried 26 times as part of the Tar Heels’ 319-yard ground attack. His workload came in part because British Brooks, who gained 103 yards a week earlier against South Carolina, was out with an injury.
Aguilar played in relief a week earlier in a home win over Gardner-Webb. First-string quarterback Ryan Burger could miss a month with a hand injury.
Appalachian State has played eight consecutive games decided by seven points or less against Power 5 opponents. The Mountaineers are 3-5 in those games.
North Carolina won a game without a passing touchdown for the first time in eight years.
ABOUT TIME
Hampton, who had 126 rushing yards in the first half, became the first Tar Heel to rush for 100 or more yards in consecutive home openers since Ethan Horton in the early 1980s.
North Carolina safety Don Chapman intercepted a third-quarter pass for his first pickoff since 2020.
Meanwhile, North Carolina played consecutive overtime games at home for the first time. The Tar Heels ended the 2022 regular season with a loss to North Carolina State.
PREGAME ONLY
Tez Walker, a North Carolina receiver who has been denied a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA, was an honorary captain for the Tar Heels during the pregame coin toss. The final decision on the former Kent State receiver’s eligibility was rendered Thursday, drawing a harsh response from Brown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers produced more in the passing attack than North Carolina, but they ended up just short against the Tar Heels for the second year in a row.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels needed key second-half offensive plays to avoid the upset. They scored on four of five possessions after halftime and both in overtime.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
North Carolina should hold steady after the close encounter at home against the only in-state opponent on the schedule until facing three more in November.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State: Home Saturday vs. East Carolina
North Carolina: Home Saturday vs. Minnesota
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Aguilar
4 QB
275 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 42 RuYds
|
O. Hampton
28 RB
234 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|28
|Rushing
|10
|19
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|494
|527
|Total Plays
|88
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|319
|Rush Attempts
|44
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|275
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|22-44
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|219
|RUSH YDS
|319
|
|
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|527
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Aguilar 4 QB
|J. Aguilar
|22/44
|275
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|26
|127
|2
|18
|
M. Haywood 28 RB
|M. Haywood
|10
|42
|0
|10
|
J. Aguilar 4 QB
|J. Aguilar
|6
|42
|0
|13
|
D. Davis 6 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Tucker 0 WR
|M. Tucker
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 6 WR
|D. Davis
|11
|7
|117
|1
|34
|
D. Stroman 8 WR
|D. Stroman
|5
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|5
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
M. Tucker 0 WR
|M. Tucker
|4
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|5
|2
|18
|1
|13
|
M. Jackson 15 WR
|M. Jackson
|4
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|3
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker Jr. 7 LB
|A. Parker Jr.
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 19 CB
|E. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 8 LB
|B. Harrington
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 S
|N. Ross
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 S
|J. Greene
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Paul 9 CB
|J. Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Favors 11 S
|J. Favors
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Philyaw 16 CB
|O. Philyaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hopper 29 DE
|S. Hopper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Farrar 33 LB
|D. Farrar
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 15 LB
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnholt 56 LB
|K. Arnholt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Funderburk 2 CB
|T. Funderburk
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 S
|R. Clarke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 90 LB
|N. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Collins 12 DE
|S. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Verwayne 97 DE
|K. Abrams-Verwayne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 6 S
|E. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 17 S
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|2/3
|46
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Lake 49 P
|M. Lake
|2
|37.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 WR
|M. Tucker
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|21/30
|208
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|26
|234
|3
|68
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|11
|57
|1
|13
|
C. Hood 4 RB
|C. Hood
|6
|26
|1
|13
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|8
|5
|91
|0
|57
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|9
|8
|73
|0
|29
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|6
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. McCollum 6 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Greene Jr. 1 WR
|A. Greene Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Allen 29 DB
|M. Allen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 DL
|D. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huzzie 28 DB
|A. Huzzie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Atkinson 12 DL
|B. Atkinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holloway 20 DB
|T. Holloway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 4 DL
|T. Shaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|2/3
|47
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|45.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 55 yards from APP 35 to the NC 10. Fair catch by D.Jones.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at NC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UNC 31(14:43 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 31(14:34 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at NC 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(14:12 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Harrington at NC 48.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UNC 48(13:55 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. PENALTY on APP-T.Funderburk Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(13:46 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(13:42 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by G.Blackwell at APP 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 32(13:12 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to APP 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Funderburk; A.Parker at APP 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(12:51 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to APP 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Verwayne; B.Harrington at APP 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 18(12:18 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to APP 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Hopper at APP 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 17(11:43 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to APP 17. Catch made by J.Jones at APP 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 13.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UNC 13(11:08 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to APP 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Harrington; N.Ross at APP 14.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 14(11:01 - 1st) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 14. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 14. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at APP 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(10:27 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at APP 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 37(9:55 - 1st) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at APP 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(9:23 - 1st) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 49. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie at NC 42.
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 42(8:26 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to NC 24 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Echols at NC 24. PENALTY on APP-C.Horn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 34(8:26 - 1st) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 34(8:23 - 1st) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 34. Catch made by D.Davis at NC 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at NC 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 32(7:44 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie; J.Ritzie at NC 29.
|No Good
4 & 5 - APLST 37(7:17 - 1st) M.Hughes 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Johnstone Holder-C.Maynard.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 29(7:01 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Harrington at NC 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 33(6:29 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 40 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Farrar at NC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(6:00 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Favors at NC 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 42(5:36 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at NC 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 49(5:02 - 1st) C.Hood rushed to NC 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Favors at NC 47.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNC 47(4:39 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 48 yards to APP 5 Center-NC. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 5(4:20 - 1st) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 5(4:15 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 3 for -2 yards. N.Noel FUMBLES forced by P.Echols. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-M.Tucker at APP 3. Tackled by NC at APP 3.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - APLST 3(3:25 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Hester at APP 2. PENALTY on NC-K.Hester Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(3:18 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at APP 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 25(2:53 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; D.Evans at APP 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 23(2:26 - 1st) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 23. Catch made by M.Tucker at APP 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NC at APP 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(1:44 - 1st) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by M.Jackson at APP 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at APP 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 33(1:20 - 1st) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 33(1:16 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to APP 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at APP 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(0:35 - 1st) J.Aguilar rushed to APP 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at APP 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 49(15:00 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to NC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Atkinson at NC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - APLST 49(14:36 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - APLST 49(14:22 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to NC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw; P.Echols at NC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44(13:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to NC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; J.Ritzie at NC 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 44(13:11 - 2nd) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 44. Catch made by M.Jackson at NC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Huzzie at NC 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 37(12:38 - 2nd) J.Aguilar scrambles to NC 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie; C.Gray at NC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 32(12:16 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 32(12:14 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to NC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 29(11:47 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - APLST 36(11:46 - 2nd) M.Hughes 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Johnstone Holder-C.Maynard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 58 yards from APP 35 to the NC 7. Fair catch by C.Hood.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:10 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at NC 32.
|+68 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 32(10:43 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to APP End Zone for 68 yards. O.Hampton for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:43 - 2nd) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at APP 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 24(10:05 - 2nd) J.Aguilar scrambles to APP 37 for 13 yards. J.Aguilar ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 37(9:50 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 37(9:47 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to APP 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Holloway at APP 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 39(8:57 - 2nd) J.Aguilar scrambles to APP 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at APP 46. PENALTY on NC-T.Holloway Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44(8:39 - 2nd) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 44. Catch made by D.Davis at NC 44. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10(8:09 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NC 5 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - APLST 5(7:27 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for M.Gibbs.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - APLST 5(7:25 - 2nd) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 5. Catch made by E.Wilson at NC 5. Gain of 5 yards. E.Wilson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the NC 5. Fair catch by C.Hood.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:14 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Paul at NC 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 31(6:57 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to APP 38 for 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Favors at APP 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(6:34 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 38. Catch made by J.Jones at APP 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at APP 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 31(6:05 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to APP 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(5:40 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to APP 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 10. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - UNC 26(5:29 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by G.Blackwell at APP 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Paul at APP 26.
|Sack
2 & 18 - UNC 26(5:13 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at APP 31 for -5 yards (B.Harrington)
|+2 YD
3 & 23 - UNC 31(4:30 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by G.Blackwell at APP 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Greene; N.Johnson at APP 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - UNC 37(4:04 - 2nd) R.Coe 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Triplett Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(3:05 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at APP 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 27(2:44 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for APP.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 27(2:42 - 2nd) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 27. Catch made by M.Tucker at APP 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NC at APP 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(2:13 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to NC 49 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Holloway at NC 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(1:47 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 44.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - APLST 44(1:23 - 2nd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman. PENALTY on APP-J.Murphy Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - APLST 46(1:23 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to APP 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at APP 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - APLST 47(0:27 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 49.
|Punt
4 & 10 - APLST 49(0:25 - 2nd) M.Lake punts 35 yards to NC 14 Center-APP. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 14(0:18 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 14(0:16 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 20 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Johnson at NC 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 20(0:05 - 2nd) C.Hood rushed to NC 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; N.Johnson at NC 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at APP 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37(14:35 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at APP 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 41(14:00 - 3rd) D.Davis rushed to NC 49 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at NC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 49(13:34 - 3rd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 49(13:31 - 3rd) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by D.Stroman at NC 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; M.Allen at NC 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(13:08 - 3rd) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by D.Davis at NC 33. Gain of 33 yards. D.Davis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 51 yards from APP 35 to the NC 14. Fair catch by C.Hood.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:43 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(12:40 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; K.Arnholt at NC 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 31(11:59 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by O.Hampton at NC 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Harrington at NC 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(11:39 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at NC 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 47(11:09 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Arnholt at NC 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 49(10:38 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to APP 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at APP 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 47(10:21 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 47(10:18 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 47. Catch made by K.Paysour at APP 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(9:54 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to APP 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; T.Davis at APP 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 14(9:23 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 14. Catch made by B.Nesbit at APP 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 5(9:06 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to APP End Zone for 5 yards. C.Hood for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the APP End Zone. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Coe; D.Jones at APP 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(8:49 - 3rd) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 41. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at NC 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(8:19 - 3rd) M.Tucker rushed to APP 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at APP 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - APLST 49(8:02 - 3rd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for M.Tucker.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - APLST 49(8:00 - 3rd) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 49. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers; P.Echols at NC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 31(7:11 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NC 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 32. PENALTY on APP-APP Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - APLST 36(6:07 - 3rd) J.Aguilar pass INTERCEPTED at NC 29. Intercepted by D.Chapman at NC 29. Tackled by N.Noel; C.Horn at NC 36.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(6:26 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by N.McCollum at NC 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at NC 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 44(5:52 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to APP 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Farrar; S.Collins at APP 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(5:26 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to APP 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Farrar at APP 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 44(4:57 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to APP 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at APP 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(4:26 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 39. Catch made by A.Greene at APP 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Funderburk at APP 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 35(4:01 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to APP 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(3:36 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to APP 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; E.Jackson at APP 11.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 11(3:06 - 3rd) C.Hood rushed to APP 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 12(2:20 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to APP 12. Catch made by K.Paysour at APP 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 13.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UNC 13(1:49 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - UNC 21(1:47 - 3rd) R.Coe 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Triplett Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(1:25 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; C.Gray at APP 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 29(0:49 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at APP 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:24 - 3rd) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 35(0:22 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at APP 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - APLST 44(15:00 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at APP 44.
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 44(14:19 - 4th) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by M.Gibbs at APP 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37(13:49 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to NC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Atkinson at NC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 36(13:14 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 36(13:11 - 4th) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by D.Stroman at NC 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at NC 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(12:46 - 4th) J.Aguilar scrambles to NC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 17(11:56 - 4th) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 17. Catch made by M.Tucker at NC 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman; G.Biggers at NC 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 7(10:44 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to NC End Zone for 7 yards. N.Noel for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 49 yards from APP 35 to the NC 16. Fair catch by C.Hood.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:44 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at NC 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 31(10:19 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; D.Farrar at NC 36.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(9:52 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 36. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by J.Paul at APP 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 7(9:19 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to APP End Zone for 7 yards. O.Hampton for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:19 - 4th) PENALTY on APP-J.Favors Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 50 yards from NC 50 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(9:19 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at APP 33. PENALTY on APP-I.Helms Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 19 - APLST 16(8:36 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to APP 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; D.Evans at APP 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 22(7:51 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to APP 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at APP 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 28(7:30 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - APLST 28(7:23 - 4th) M.Lake punts 39 yards to NC 33 Center-APP. Downed by APP.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(7:23 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at NC 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 36(7:03 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; T.Funderburk at NC 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 41(6:40 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at NC 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(6:03 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to NC 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by APP at NC 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNC 43(5:52 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - UNC 43(5:50 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 43. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Burks at APP 42. PENALTY on NC-C.Gaynor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 21 - UNC 33(5:32 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to NC 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at NC 43.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UNC 43(4:54 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 42 yards to APP 15 Center-NC. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 15(4:02 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to APP 15 for 0 yards. M.Haywood FUMBLES forced by NC. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-M.Haywood at APP 15. Tackled by K.Rucker at APP 15.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 15(3:38 - 4th) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at APP 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 28(3:13 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for APP.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 28(3:11 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 28(3:09 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+13 YD
4 & 10 - APLST 28(2:47 - 4th) J.Aguilar pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at APP 41. PENALTY on NC-G.Biggers Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 44(2:47 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for N.Noel.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 44(2:42 - 4th) J.Aguilar scrambles to NC 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 34. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34(2:18 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to NC 20 for 14 yards. N.Noel ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(1:45 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to NC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - APLST 19(1:43 - 4th) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 19(1:39 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to NC 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Evans; C.Gray at NC 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - APLST 23(1:26 - 4th) M.Hughes 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Johnstone Holder-C.Maynard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 45 yards from APP 35 to the NC 20. Fair catch by C.Hood.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:22 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 19 for -6 yards (M.Fletcher)
|+18 YD
2 & 16 - UNC 19(1:15 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 19. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by APP at NC 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37(1:03 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NC 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at NC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 49(0:56 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 49(0:54 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by O.Philyaw at APP 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37(0:37 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by K.Paysour at APP 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Philyaw at APP 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UNC 31(0:35 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 31(0:32 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to APP 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:30 - 4th) O.Hampton rushed to APP 20 for yards. Tackled by APP at APP 20. PENALTY on APP-APP Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - UNC 20(0:18 - 4th) D.Maye kneels at the APP 22.
|No Good
2 & 7 - UNC 29(0:03 - 4th) R.Coe 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Triplett Holder-B.Kiernan.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:00 - 5) N.Noel rushed to NC 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 19(0:00 - 5) N.Noel rushed to NC 7 for 12 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 7(0:00 - 5) N.Noel rushed to NC End Zone for 7 yards. N.Noel for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:00 - 5) O.Hampton rushed to APP 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 18(0:00 - 5) O.Hampton rushed to APP 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at APP 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 17(0:00 - 5) O.Hampton rushed to APP End Zone for 17 yards. O.Hampton for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:00 - 6) O.Hampton rushed to APP 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; S.Hopper at APP 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 20(0:00 - 6) O.Hampton rushed to APP 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Hopper at APP 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 13(0:00 - 6) D.Maye scrambles to APP End Zone for 13 yards. D.Maye for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Maye rushed to APP 3 for yards. Tackled by APP at APP 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:00 - 6) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25(0:00 - 6) N.Noel rushed to NC 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 23(0:00 - 6) J.Aguilar pass complete to NC 23. Catch made by D.Davis at NC 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Huzzie at NC 20.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - APLST 20(0:00 - 6) J.Aguilar steps back to pass. J.Aguilar pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.