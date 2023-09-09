|
Dart produces, Pratt sits, as No. 20 Ole Miss tops No. 24 Tulane, 37-20
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart exhibited steadiness and late-game poise in his first game since coach Lane Kiffin named him the Rebels' full-time starter.
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt couldn't get on the field for the biggest game on the Green Wave's schedule after taking a heavy hit in the final minutes of a 20-point victory the previous weekend.
The result was predictable, but the Top 25 match-up was hardly devoid of drama.
Dart accounted for 308 yards and passed for two touchdowns and No. 20 Mississippi pulled away late to beat 24th-ranked Tulane 37-20 on Saturday.
Caden Davis kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give Ole Miss (2-0) a 10-point lead with 1:53 left, and defensive end Jared Ivey picked up a fumble caused by Khari Coleman’s sack and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.
“We didn’t flinch. We didn’t hesitate. We knew that we were going to figure it out," Dart said. “Obviously, we expected to win. Morale moving forward is definitely high because we know if we have a bad quarter or a bad drive, we’re going to be able to rebound."
Dart passed for passed for 267 yards, despite being without top receiver Tre Harris for three quarters. He rushed for 41 yards, including a 20-yard scramble to set up a go-ahead field goal.
“He really battled,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “He didn't play perfect by any means but he played really tough.”
After Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday that Pratt was “fine,” the coach started Kai Horton. Pratt, who'd come up limping after a scramble in the final minutes of a 37-17 victory over South Alabama, was wearing shorts with a protective sleeve on his left knee.
“It looked promising early in the week, but it didn’t continue that way,” Fritz said about Pratt's condition. “I’m not going to play anybody if I think they can hurt themselves further. He just isn’t quite ready. He wanted to play. That was my decision."
Still, Tulane (1-1) took a 10-point lead in the first half. And after falling behind early in the fourth, the Green Wave was in tying field goal range. But Fritz chose to run an offensive play on fourth and 2 from the 31 and Horton was forced out of bounds just short.
On the next play, Dart found Dayton Wade for a 43-yard catch as the receiver twisted in the air, corralled the ball with one hand and landed hard on his back. Soon after, Dart evaded a blitzing linebacker, rolled right and hit Michael Trigg for a 21-yard, fourth-down scoring pass to make it 27-17 with 4:28 left.
Horton, who'd come off the bench to lead an overtime victory at Houston last season, looked ready early. On Tulane's first possession, Horton hit Lawrence Keys for a 57-yard gain that set up Makhi Hughes' short TD run to tie the game.
Horton's 41-yard touchdown pass to Jha'Quan Jackson gave the Wave a 17-7 lead.
Mississippi's staff had assumed Pratt would play “until we got here and saw them warming up,” Kiffin said. “We didn't really play much different - maybe a little more aggressive with more pressure on an inexperienced guy. But he made a couple plays early and got himself some confidence.”
Ole Miss rallied to score the next 20 points.
The Rebels parlayed a fourth-down stop on their own 35 into a 65-yard touchdown drive, capped by Quinshon Judkins' 9-yard run, tying it at 17 with 6:11 left in the third quarter.
After the teams traded interceptions by Tulane's Lance Robinson and Mississippi's Deantre Prince late in the third quarter, the Rebels drove for Davis' 27-yard field goal and a 20-17 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi: Dart's first TD pass was a 31-yard strike to Harris to cap a three-play opening drive that gave the Rebels a 7-0 lead. The rest of the afternoon wouldn't be as easy, but Ole Miss still posted a convincing outcome by outscoring its host 27-3 in the second half. Kiffin said he doesn't expect Harris' injury to keep him out long.
“It was ugly," Kiffin said. "But it wasn't like we kicked a field goal with 1 second left” to win.
Tulane: Playing a Top 20 team from the SEC close for 58 minutes is a positive sign for the Green Wave, which has yet to play a league game as the defending American Athletic Conference champions.
“That's a really good team that played really hard and obviously gave us a lot of challenges today, just like they've given a lot of people,” Kiffin said about Tulane. “They're very tough up front and their front seven on defense gave us a lot of problems.”
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ole Miss should move up in the AP Poll after a solid road victory over another ranked team. Tulane is in danger of dropping out of the Top 25 for the first time since last October.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: Hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Tulane: Visits Southern Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 16.
J. Dart
2 QB
267 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 41 RuYds
M. Hughes
21 RB
92 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|9-22
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|363
|342
|Total Plays
|63
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|111
|Rush Attempts
|35
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|274
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|15-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.8
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|47
|49
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-44
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|274
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|17/27
|267
|2
|1
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|1/1
|7
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|18
|48
|1
|12
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|14
|41
|0
|20
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|2
|0
|0
|2
M. Jones 0 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|11
|7
|106
|0
|43
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|7
|5
|60
|0
|29
T. Harris 9 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|2
|55
|1
|31
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|3
|3
|32
|0
|21
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|2
|1
|21
|1
|21
J. Knox 27 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Williams 1 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
I. Ukwu 99 DE
|I. Ukwu
|5-0
|1.0
|0
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|5-2
|1.0
|0
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|5-0
|0.0
|0
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|5-3
|0.0
|0
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|4-0
|1.0
|0
T. Young 16 S
|T. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Saunders Jr. 5 S
|J. Saunders Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|3-0
|1.0
|0
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-2
|0.0
|0
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|2-1
|0.0
|1
D. Williams 14 S
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Montgomery 8 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Harris 51 DT
|Z. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Anthony 3 S
|D. Anthony
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Rollins 99 DT
|D. Rollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Walton 6 CB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Gaddie Jr. 9 CB
|D. Gaddie Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DT
|S. Wynn Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Davis 41 K
|C. Davis
|3/3
|56
|4/4
|13
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|5
|38.8
|1
|46
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Horton 12 QB
|K. Horton
|15/37
|231
|1
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Hughes 21 RB
|M. Hughes
|23
|92
|1
|10
S. Clayton-Johnson 2 RB
|S. Clayton-Johnson
|7
|32
|0
|17
S. Louis 0 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|10
|0
|6
A. Barnes III 20 RB
|A. Barnes III
|2
|4
|0
|3
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|1
|0
|1
K. Horton 12 QB
|K. Horton
|10
|-28
|0
|8
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|11
|5
|94
|0
|57
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|9
|4
|83
|1
|41
A. Bauman 87 TE
|A. Bauman
|6
|4
|31
|0
|13
Y. Brown 5 WR
|Y. Brown
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
M. Hughes 21 RB
|M. Hughes
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
S. Louis 0 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Brazzell II 17 WR
|C. Brazzell II
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Fleming 1 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Despanie 32 S
|B. Despanie
|8-1
|0.0
|0
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|8-1
|0.0
|0
J. Small 45 LB
|J. Small
|5-0
|0.0
|0
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
J. Machado 99 LB
|J. Machado
|4-3
|0.0
|0
J. Monroe 2 DB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Douglas 12 DB
|D. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Swanson 31 S
|D. Swanson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Deal 90 DE
|D. Deal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|1-2
|1.5
|0
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Pedescleaux 8 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Hamilton 70 DL
|K. Hamilton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
S. Laister 26 S
|S. Laister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/2
|44
|2/2
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|4
|41.3
|0
|49
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
E. Champaigne 93 DL
|E. Champaigne
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|15.7
|36
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by T.Harris at MIS 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at MIS 49.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(14:40 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TUL 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(14:02 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TUL 31. Catch made by T.Harris at TUL 31. Gain of 31 yards. T.Harris for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:12 - 1st) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:12 - 1st) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at TUL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TULANE 26(13:42 - 1st) K.Horton scrambles to TUL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at TUL 26.
|+57 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 26(13:06 - 1st) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 26. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton T.Washington at MIS 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(12:18 - 1st) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to MIS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at MIS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 14(11:42 - 1st) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for Y.Brown.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 14(11:34 - 1st) K.Horton rushed to MIS 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at MIS 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(10:56 - 1st) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to MIS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn K.Coleman at MIS 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 4(10:16 - 1st) K.Horton rushed to MIS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MIS 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 2(9:43 - 1st) M.Hughes rushed to MIS End Zone for 2 yards. M.Hughes for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:37 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; B.Despanie at MIS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 37(9:12 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at MIS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 37(8:54 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 37(8:48 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at MIS 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - MISS 45(8:11 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at MIS 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 48(7:47 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 49(7:30 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by J.Watkins at TUL 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; K.Pedescleaux at TUL 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40(7:03 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; J.Machado at TUL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 38(6:50 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Swanson at TUL 38.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MISS 38(6:09 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-V.Curne False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 13 - MISS 43(6:07 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 48 for -9 yards (E.Hicks)
|Punt
4 & 22 - MISS 48(5:34 - 1st) F.Masin punts 40 yards to TUL 12 Center-MIS. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 12. Tackled by L.Tennison at TUL 26.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(5:17 - 1st) A.Barnes rushed to TUL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rollins at TUL 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 27(4:50 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to TUL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at TUL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TULANE 31(4:12 - 1st) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 31(4:02 - 1st) C.Glover punts 49 yards to MIS 20 Center-TUL. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(3:54 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Small at MIS 19.
|Sack
2 & 11 - MISS 19(3:28 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 18 for -1 yards (D.Hodges)
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - MISS 18(2:58 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 18. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Small at MIS 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MISS 23(2:23 - 1st) F.Masin punts 46 yards to TUL 31 Center-MIS. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 31. Tackled by E.Acker at MIS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(2:08 - 1st) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at MIS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 27(1:36 - 1st) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harris at MIS 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 24(0:58 - 1st) L.Keys rushed to MIS 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(0:20 - 1st) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at MIS 32 for -9 yards (J.Pegues)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - TULANE 32(15:00 - 2nd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for S.Louis.
|+6 YD
3 & 19 - TULANE 32(14:57 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to MIS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at MIS 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - TULANE 34(14:13 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35 to the MIS 2. U.Bentley returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Douglas at MIS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(14:04 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie T.Grubbs at MIS 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 30(13:39 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 30. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at MIS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISS 36(13:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs D.Deal at MIS 36.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 36(12:39 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 36. Gain of 4 yards. D.Swanson ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40(12:16 - 2nd) U.Bentley rushed to MIS 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at MIS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISS 38(11:53 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MISS 38(11:50 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MISS 38(11:51 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 44 yards to TUL 18 Center-MIS. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 18. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(11:41 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 19(11:05 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TUL 29.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(10:35 - 2nd) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 29. Catch made by Y.Brown at TUL 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(10:05 - 2nd) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to TUL 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at TUL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TULANE 44(9:29 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at TUL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULANE 47(8:49 - 2nd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 47(8:49 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 28 yards to MIS 25 Center-TUL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:42 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Small J.Machado at MIS 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - MISS 22(8:15 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at MIS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISS 29(7:47 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Knox.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 29(7:39 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 25 yards to TUL 46 Center-MIS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(7:34 - 2nd) K.Horton scrambles to MIS 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu J.Jean-Baptiste at MIS 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 50(6:57 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu T.Washington at MIS 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 45(6:27 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; Z.Harris at MIS 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(5:57 - 2nd) K.Horton pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at MIS 41. Gain of 41 yards. J.Jackson for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35 to the MIS 2. U.Bentley returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Harrison at MIS 18.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(5:41 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 18. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Swanson at MIS 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at MIS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISS 44(4:55 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 44(4:54 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at MIS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(4:34 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Small at MIS 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 48(4:22 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to TUL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TUL 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(3:45 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Small at TUL 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 43(3:25 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to TUL 43. Catch made by D.Wade at TUL 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at TUL 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33(2:27 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to TUL 21 for 12 yards. J.Dart ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 21(2:12 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 21(1:51 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TUL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISS 20(1:46 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Knox.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISS 27(1:40 - 2nd) C.Davis 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:36 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TUL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 27(0:59 - 2nd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon at TUL 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 28(0:23 - 2nd) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to TUL 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon at TUL 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at TUL 20 for -5 yards (I.Ukwu)
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - TULANE 20(14:24 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at TUL 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 24(13:52 - 3rd) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 24. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at TUL 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULANE 31(13:17 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 46 yards to MIS 23 Center-TUL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(13:06 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at MIS 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 29(12:35 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at MIS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 30(11:59 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MISS 30(11:54 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 39 yards to TUL 31 Center-MIS. Downed by L.Tennison.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(11:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIS-D.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 16 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(11:46 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at TUL 40 for -7 yards (J.Ivey)
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - TULANE 40(11:11 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Washington; T.Young at TUL 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 50(10:40 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Young at MIS 46.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 46(9:58 - 3rd) K.Horton pass complete to MIS 46. Catch made by M.Hughes at MIS 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(9:23 - 3rd) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to MIS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey D.Prince at MIS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TULANE 39(8:47 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 39(7:09 - 3rd) K.Horton pass complete to MIS 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at MIS 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at MIS 36.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - TULANE 36(7:40 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(7:35 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at MIS 41.
|+29 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 41(7:04 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 30.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(6:39 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to TUL 30. Catch made by Q.Judkins at TUL 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 9(6:17 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL End Zone for 9 yards. Q.Judkins for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 3rd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 63 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL 2. L.Keys MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-L.Keys at TUL 2. Tackled by D.Gaddie at TUL 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(6:07 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at TUL 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 15(5:38 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Harris at TUL 16.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 16(4:49 - 3rd) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 16. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TUL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(4:10 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at TUL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 29(3:42 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 29(3:33 - 3rd) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULANE 29(3:29 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 42 yards to MIS 29 Center-TUL. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 29. Tackled by D.Swanson at MIS 32.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(3:18 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges; S.Laister at MIS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 44(3:06 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at MIS 44.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MISS 44(2:39 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 42 for -2 yards (K.Hamilton) PENALTY on MIS-MIS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Int
3 & 12 - MISS 42(1:45 - 3rd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at TUL 44. Intercepted by L.Robinson at TUL 44. Tackled by D.Wade at TUL 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(1:16 - 3rd) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TUL 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 49(0:37 - 3rd) K.Horton rushed to TUL 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at TUL 47.
|Int
3 & 9 - TULANE 47(0:18 - 3rd) K.Horton pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 36. Intercepted by D.Prince at MIS 36. Tackled by K.Horton at TUL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(0:30 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by J.Watkins at TUL 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MISS 19(0:01 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 16 for yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 16. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 19 - MISS 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TUL 9 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 9(14:33 - 4th) U.Bentley rushed to TUL 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 7(14:05 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TUL 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISS 5(13:25 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at TUL 10 for -5 yards (P.Jenkins; D.Hodges)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MISS 17(12:47 - 4th) C.Davis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(12:50 - 4th) A.Barnes rushed to TUL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at TUL 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 28(12:16 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at TUL 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 33(11:50 - 4th) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at TUL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(11:30 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(11:22 - 4th) M.Hughes rushed to TUL 41 for yards. M.Hughes FUMBLES forced by D.Anthony. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-D.Prince at TUL 41. Tackled by TUL at TUL 41. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. M.Hughes rushed to TUL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at TUL 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 42(11:03 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at TUL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(10:39 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 49(10:35 - 4th) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson K.Coleman at MIS 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 47(10:00 - 4th) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 43(9:13 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by J.Jackson at MIS 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(8:35 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for C.Brazzell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 39(8:25 - 4th) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 34(7:55 - 4th) M.Hughes rushed to MIS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 31.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 31(6:49 - 4th) K.Horton scrambles to MIS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at MIS 29. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. K.Horton scrambles to MIS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at MIS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(6:49 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 30. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 30. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(6:16 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TUL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MISS 30(5:27 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - MISS 30(5:20 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TUL 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at TUL 21.
|+21 YD
4 & 4 - MISS 21(4:39 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to TUL 21. Catch made by M.Trigg at TUL 21. Gain of 21 yards. M.Trigg for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 4th) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:28 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for C.Brazzell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:23 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for A.Bauman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(4:18 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on TUL-S.Haynesworth Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:22 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at TUL 18 for -7 yards (MIS) PENALTY on MIS-J.Ivey Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(4:06 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for A.Bauman.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(4:01 - 4th) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to MIS 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Young at MIS 43.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(3:34 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by J.Jackson at MIS 43. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by T.Young J.Saunders at MIS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 8(3:22 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 8(3:09 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for C.Brazzell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULANE 8(3:04 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TULANE 16(3:00 - 4th) V.Ambrosio 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) V.Ambrosio kicks onside 13 from TUL 35 to TUL 48. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43(2:56 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at TUL 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 41(2:52 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to TUL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at TUL 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 39(2:47 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to TUL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at TUL 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MISS 34(1:59 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-K.Heath False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MISS 46(1:59 - 4th) C.Davis 56 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:53 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at TUL 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(1:33 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton sacked at TUL 26 for -20 yards (K.Coleman) K.Horton FUMBLES forced by K.Coleman. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-J.Ivey at TUL 26. J.Ivey for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 4th) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 48 yards from MIS 35 to the TUL 17. E.Champaigne returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Montgomery at TUL 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(1:21 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 27. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 27. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Saunders at TUL 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 33(1:15 - 4th) K.Horton pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at TUL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(1:06 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 41(1:03 - 4th) S.Clayton-Johnson rushed to TUL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at TUL 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 44(0:41 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for C.Brazzell.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - TULANE 44(0:32 - 4th) PENALTY on TUL-K.Horton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - TULANE 39(0:32 - 4th) K.Horton steps back to pass. K.Horton pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.