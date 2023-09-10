|
|
|USM
|FSU
No. 4 Florida State scores most points in Norvell era, routs Southern Miss 66-13
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Playing on short rest, Florida State wasn’t just looking to avoid a letdown. The Seminoles didn’t let up, not even with second-team players.
Trey Benson had three touchdown runs and No. 4 Florida State routed Southern Miss 66-13 in its home opener Saturday night for the most points under coach Mike Norvell.
“It’s scary because we still haven’t had our best game yet,” Benson said. “We still left a lot of points out on the field.”
The Seminoles (2-0) have scored 35 or more points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. On Saturday, they did it in the third quarter - and before Southern Miss (1-1) found the end zone.
Florida State cruised in its home opener, moving the ball with efficiency on the ground and in the air as they accumulated 554 offensive yards and averaged 8 yards per play.
“Offensively, they’re so dynamic,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. “This team has a legitimate chance to win a national title.”
Jordan Travis threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and backup Tate Rodemaker added a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter. Travis’ first touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Darion Williamson, gave him 50 career TD passes.
Caziah Holmes added a 40-yard touchdown run as the Seminoles ran for 306 yards on 37 carries - averaging 8.3 yards. Florida State was able to move the ball at will even without starting offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Robert Scott.
Florida State’s first-team defense also kept Southern Miss from scoring in the first half, forcing four three-and-outs and Jarrian Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“I like our guys’ mindset,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “This was a really good week of work for what they invested. Ultimately you have to go do it. I thought they did a great job tonight, some great plays on both sides of the ball.”
Rodrigues Clark had 67 yards on 12 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Southern Miss.
Billy Wiles completed just 11 of 34 passes for 154 yards in his second college start for the Golden Eagles.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Florida State will likely move to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 with No. 3 Alabama’s loss at home to Texas.
Travis’ first touchdown, a 10-yard pass to Darion Williamson, gave him 50 career TD passes.
HISTORY
Florida State scored 31 points in three straight halves for the second time in school history. The only other time it happened was in 1988. Florida State’s 66 points were the most since the Seminoles scored 77 in a victory over Delaware State in 2017, in Jimbo Fisher’s last season in Tallahassee.
INJURY UPDATE
Junior offensive linemen Maurice Smith and Robert Scott did not play in Saturday’s game. Scott has started 31 career games, while Smith has started 30 career games.
Despite the losses of Smith and Scott, FSU’s showed off its depth on the line and started five linemen who have are at least in their fourth year of college. The Seminoles’ starters were, from left: Bless Harris, Casey Roddick, Washington, D’Mitri Emmanuel and Jeremiah Byers.
TAKEAWAYS
Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles had 70 yards of offense and 68 yards in penalties in the first half, falling behind 31-3.
Florida State: The Seminoles scored four touchdowns and a field goal on seven first-half drives.
UP NEXT
Southern Miss: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.
Florida State: At Boston College on Saturday in ACC opener.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|27
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|258
|554
|Total Plays
|63
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|306
|Rush Attempts
|28
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|8.3
|Yards Passing
|154
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|11-35
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|13-90
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.2
|2-48.0
|Return Yards
|0
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|306
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|554
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wiles 8 QB
|B. Wiles
|11/35
|154
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Clark 0 RB
|R. Clark
|15
|86
|1
|14
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|11
|31
|0
|15
|
B. Wiles 8 QB
|B. Wiles
|2
|-13
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|2
|2
|35
|0
|21
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|5
|2
|34
|0
|33
|
T. Henderson 17 WR
|T. Henderson
|2
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
J. Caston 1 WR
|J. Caston
|5
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Reid 38 TE
|J. Reid
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Jones 6 WR
|L. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franks 7 WR
|Z. Franks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Hayes 16 WR
|B. Hayes
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. White 42 TE
|A. White
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stanley 7 S
|J. Stanley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 3 S
|J. Robinson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roland 51 DL
|D. Roland
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. McNeal 12 CB
|Q. McNeal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Fuavai 98 DE
|I. Fuavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DE
|K. Booth
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 6 S
|D. Lawrence
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Puckett 29 DB
|H. Puckett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 2 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 15 LB
|J. Sims
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Daniels 11 CB
|M. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLaurin 1 CB
|M. McLaurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sabbatini 23 S
|E. Sabbatini
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gregory 19 LB
|A. Gregory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|
K. Carter 91 DL
|K. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 0 CB
|B. Toles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carr Jr. 18 LB
|J. Carr Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DT
|J. Ratcliff
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 26 CB
|J. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lofton 30 P
|B. Lofton
|6
|36.2
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|15/29
|175
|2
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3/3
|73
|2
|0
|
A. Duffy 10 QB
|A. Duffy
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|9
|79
|3
|42
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|4
|63
|1
|40
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|41
|0
|34
|
B. Glenn 11 QB
|B. Glenn
|2
|32
|0
|34
|
R. Hill 29 RB
|R. Hill
|5
|31
|0
|19
|
C. Campbell Jr. 22 RB
|C. Campbell Jr.
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|6
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Duffy 10 QB
|A. Duffy
|3
|5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 4 WR
|K. Coleman
|6
|3
|48
|1
|34
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|1
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
K. Morlock 84 TE
|K. Morlock
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|2
|2
|22
|1
|12
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
W. Wright Jr. 1 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Hill 7 WR
|D. Hill
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
V. Jacobs 19 WR
|V. Jacobs
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
H. Williams 8 WR
|H. Williams
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|3
|3
|6
|0
|9
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 6 TE
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Jones 16 DB
|Q. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cottrill 41 LB
|A. Cottrill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DL
|D. Briggs Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Joseph 13 DB
|E. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hussey 12 DB
|C. Hussey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Farmer 44 DL
|J. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 22 DL
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ward 31 LB
|D. Ward
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nichelson 18 LB
|B. Nichelson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 30 DB
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCormick 92 DL
|L. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kirkland 24 DB
|K. Kirkland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 97 DL
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 96 DL
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dent 1 DB
|A. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fielder 98 DL
|G. Fielder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Graham Jr. 36 LB
|O. Graham Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DL
|M. Ray
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 10 LB
|D. Lundy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turner Jr. 54 DL
|B. Turner Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett Sr. 0 DL
|F. Lovett Sr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Floyd 39 DB
|J. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sampson 56 DL
|K. Sampson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cryer 28 LB
|J. Cryer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Menzer 93 DL
|M. Menzer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lyons 95 DL
|D. Lyons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/1
|35
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|2
|48.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 1 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|2
|24.5
|31
|0
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coleman 4 WR
|K. Coleman
|3
|7.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Gibbs kicks 59 yards from USM 35 to the FSU 6. W.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Caraway; J.Jones at FSU 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 24(14:55 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Bell. PENALTY on USM-J.Clemons Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - FSU 29(14:51 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 29. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Lawrence; J.Stanley at FSU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(14:25 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to USM 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lawrence; J.Williams at USM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 47(14:00 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to USM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at USM 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 44(13:33 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; H.Maples at USM 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 40(13:05 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 40(13:00 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by D.Spann at USM 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 17(12:20 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to USM 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Lawrence at USM 15.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 15(11:42 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-D.Roland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 10(11:34 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to USM 10. Catch made by D.Williamson at USM 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Williamson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25(11:29 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USM 25(11:24 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-B.Wiles False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USM 20(11:24 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - USM 20(11:19 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|Punt
4 & 15 - USM 20(11:15 - 1st) B.Lofton punts 37 yards to FSU 43 Center-USM. Fair catch by K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(11:04 - 1st) R.Hill rushed to FSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at FSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FSU 49(10:14 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 47 for -2 yards (J.Williams; K.Booth)
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FSU 47(9:36 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FSU 47(9:29 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 53 yards to USM End Zone Center-FSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(9:19 - 1st) B.Wiles pass complete to USM 20. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at USM 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 30(8:58 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 45(8:47 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for L.Jones. B.Wiles sacked at USM 35 for -10 yards (K.DeLoach) PENALTY on USM-B.Wiles Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - USM 35(8:47 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for B.Hayes.
|+17 YD
3 & 20 - USM 35(8:43 - 1st) B.Wiles pass complete to USM 35. Catch made by T.Henderson at USM 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 48.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - USM 48(8:16 - 1st) B.Wiles pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by T.Mims at FSU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FSU 47. PENALTY on USM-A.White Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 47(8:07 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 47(7:59 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to USM 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Bozeman; D.Lawrence at USM 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 50(7:14 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to USM 50. Catch made by L.Toafili at USM 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; J.Williams at USM 48.
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - FSU 48(6:25 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by L.Toafili at USM 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lawrence at USM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 39(5:51 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 39(5:47 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 39(5:42 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|+11 YD
4 & 10 - FSU 39(5:35 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to USM 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(4:45 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by W.Wright at USM 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 22(4:11 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to USM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; J.Clemons at USM 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FSU 20(3:36 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to USM 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Sabbatini; J.Sims at USM 19.
|+19 YD
4 & 1 - FSU 19(2:52 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to USM End Zone for 19 yards. T.Benson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks onside from FSU 35 to FSU 49. RECOVERED by S.Brown. Tackled by USM at FSU 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 49(2:38 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by USM at USM 25. PENALTY on USM-USM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on USM-Q.McNeal Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(2:38 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to USM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Bozeman; H.Maples at USM 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 33(1:56 - 1st) C.Holmes rushed to USM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; J.Hampton at USM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FSU 30(1:09 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - FSU 30(0:59 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 30(0:54 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-J.Reid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USM 25(0:54 - 1st) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - USM 25(0:49 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at USM 26.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - USM 26(15:00 - 2nd) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for J.Caston. PENALTY on FSU-P.Payton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 41(14:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 15 - USM 36(14:55 - 2nd) B.Wiles pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 36. Gain of 33 yards. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31(14:46 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to FSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Farmer at FSU 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - USM 26(13:51 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to FSU 11 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 11(13:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-G.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - USM 16(12:59 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to FSU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; B.Turner at FSU 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - USM 14(12:24 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to FSU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; B.Fiske at FSU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - USM 13(11:36 - 2nd) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for A.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - USM 20(11:32 - 2nd) A.Stein 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-B.Lofton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:28 - 2nd) C.Gibbs kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the FSU End Zone. W.Wright returns the kickoff. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 31(11:19 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 31(11:13 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Roland at FSU 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - FSU 33(10:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 33. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USM at FSU 45.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(10:02 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to USM 21 for 34 yards. Tackled by I.Fuavai at USM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 21(9:13 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to USM 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Maples at USM 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 21(8:32 - 2nd) D.Spann rushed to USM 6 for 15 yards. Tackled by Q.McNeal at USM 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 6(8:07 - 2nd) C.Campbell rushed to USM 6 for yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 2. PENALTY on USM-J.Stanley Illegal Substitution 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 3(7:47 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to USM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Benson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:42 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:42 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the USM End Zone. A.Willis returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Barker at USM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 28(7:36 - 2nd) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for B.Hayes.
|Sack
2 & 10 - USM 28(7:30 - 2nd) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles sacked at USM 25 for -3 yards (D.Briggs)
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - USM 25(6:39 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Ray; K.DeLoach at USM 22.
|Punt
4 & 16 - USM 22(6:00 - 2nd) B.Lofton punts 48 yards to FSU 30 Center-USM. K.Coleman returned punt from the FSU 30. Tackled by F.Gore at FSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(5:51 - 2nd) J.Travis scrambles to FSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Daniels at FSU 36. PENALTY on USM-M.Daniels Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 49(5:25 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Hill. PENALTY on USM-M.Daniels Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - FSU 44(5:21 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by K.Coleman at USM 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 36.
1 & 10 - FSU(4:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on USM-USM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 36(5:03 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by C.Campbell at USM 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 17. PENALTY on FSU-D.Williamson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - FSU 49(4:34 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+11 YD
2 & 25 - FSU 49(4:28 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by W.Wright at FSU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Q.McNeal at USM 40.
|+34 YD
3 & 14 - FSU 40(3:36 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at USM 40. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at USM 6. PENALTY on USM-USM Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 6(3:39 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to USM 6. Catch made by K.Coleman at USM 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Coleman for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the USM End Zone. R.Clark returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hiebert at USM 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(3:29 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Lovett; O.Graham at USM 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 15(2:48 - 2nd) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - USM 15(2:45 - 2nd) B.Wiles steps back to pass. B.Wiles pass incomplete intended for J.Reid.
|Punt
4 & 9 - USM 15(2:40 - 2nd) B.Lofton punts 38 yards to FSU 47 Center-USM. K.Coleman returned punt from the FSU 47. Tackled by F.Gore at FSU 44.