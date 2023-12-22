|
|
|BGREEN
|MINN
Bowling Green meets Minnesota in return to Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green might experience deja vu when it squares off against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit.
The Falcons are back in the Quick Lane Bowl for the second straight year. Their latest invitation followed a 7-5 season that included a 5-3 record in the MAC.
Falcons coach Scot Loeffler jumped at the chance to make the 90-minute trip north from campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
"It's a tremendous opportunity to return to Detroit, which is in our recruiting footprint," he said.
Bowling Green faces a Minnesota team looking to finish on a positive note after posting a 5-7 record overall and going 3-6 in the Big Ten.
The Golden Gophers were the only team with a sub-.500 record to earn a bowl invite. That is because there were not enough teams that finished 6-6 or better to fill all the bowl slots, and Minnesota was first in line among the five-win teams because of the team's academic marks.
"We'll always accept a bowl bid -- always," Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.
Minnesota has won six consecutive bowl games, including four straight with Fleck as coach. This will be Fleck's fifth bowl appearance, which ranks second in school history behind only Glen Mason, who made seven from 1997-2006.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green is looking for its first bowl victory since 2014 when it won the Camellia Bowl. The Falcons have lost their last two bowl games, including a 24-19 setback against New Mexico State in last year's Quick Lane Bowl.
Bowling Green is led by Connor Bazelak, who passed for 1,709 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Camden Orth also earned time under center and tallied 486 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
Terion Stewart was Bowling Green's leading rusher with 762 yards and eight touchdowns. The top receiving target was tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who compiled 573 yards and six scores.
Minnesota turns to Cole Kramer at quarterback for the first time this season. Kramer replaces Athan Kaliakmanis, who started every game this season but has entered the transfer portal.
The Golden Gophers' top rusher is Darius Taylor, who had 591 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. Wide receiver Daniel Jackson led the team with 831 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Kramer, a senior, thought that his college football days were finished after the Golden Gophers' last game. Now he finds himself as an unlikely starter for a team that did not expect to reach a bowl.
"You know, it's crazy to see all these things unfold," Kramer said.
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the programs. They last played in 2021, when Bowling Green held on for a 14-10 win on the Golden Gophers' home field in Minneapolis.
Loeffler said he expected Minnesota to be "hungry to play."
"Our game against them two years ago was a physical battle to the end," Loeffler said. "And this one will be, too. It will be an exciting game for both programs."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|147
|110
|Total Plays
|22
|22
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|94
|Rush Attempts
|10
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|114
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|16
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|110
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 7 QB
|C. Bazelak
|7/12
|114
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|3
|4
|0
|6
|
C. Bazelak 7 QB
|C. Bazelak
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|7
|5
|104
|1
|46
|
A. Ibrahim 2 WR
|A. Ibrahim
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Osborne 18 WR
|A. Osborne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lorfils 9 S
|D. Lorfils
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sipp Jr. 3 LB
|J. Sipp Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 18 CB
|J. Burton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 33 DL
|J. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 CB
|D. Ferguson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 65 C
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Branch-Haynes 55 DL
|E. Branch-Haynes
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Anaya 98 K
|A. Anaya
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Kleather 14 K
|J. Kleather
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|6/8
|16
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
E. Spencer 11 WR
|E. Spencer
|2
|2
|5
|1
|4
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stolsky 44 LB
|T. Stolsky
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 14 DB
|K. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryson 16 DB
|C. Bryson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 0 DL
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Kesich 99 K
|D. Kesich
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 15 - BGREEN 45(7:03 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at BGN 47 for -8 yards (J.Joyner)
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BGREEN 40(7:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-C.Dunbar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(7:09 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 43(7:44 - 2nd) H.Fannin rushed to MIN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bryson at MIN 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(8:20 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 43.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(8:57 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at BGN 48.
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MINN 21(9:01 - 2nd) D.Kesich 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIN Holder-MIN.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MINN 12(9:06 - 2nd) C.Kramer steps back to pass. C.Kramer pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 12(9:15 - 2nd) C.Kramer steps back to pass. C.Kramer pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 15(9:56 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at BGN 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26(10:27 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BGN 15.
|+31 YD
2 & 13 - MINN 43(11:14 - 2nd) C.Kramer rushed to BGN 26 for 31 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 26.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(11:55 - 2nd) C.Kramer pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Ferguson at MIN 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 15(12:05 - 2nd) J.Kleather punts 47 yards to MIN 38 Center-BGN. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 38. Tackled by P.Day; C.Rosser at MIN 46.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 17(12:58 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 15 for -2 yards. C.Orth FUMBLES forced by A.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-A.Bench at BGN 15. Tackled by at BGN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BGREEN 17(13:36 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Stolsky at BGN 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11(14:11 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to BGN 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; K.Brown at BGN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MINN 43(14:21 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 46 yards to BGN 11 Center-MIN. Fair catch by J.Embry.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 42(15:00 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Day at MIN 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 41(0:25 - 1st) C.Kramer pass complete to MIN 41. Catch made by E.Spencer at MIN 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Day at MIN 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(1:02 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes; D.Ferguson at MIN 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 7 - BGREEN 34(1:07 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 34(1:15 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Osborne.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 37(1:53 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to MIN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Stolsky at MIN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(2:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 44(2:40 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MIN 44. Catch made by A.Ibrahim at MIN 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Stolsky at MIN 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 48(3:18 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to MIN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(3:27 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(4:05 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at MIN 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33(4:41 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to BGN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at BGN 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28(5:23 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner; C.Lindenberg at BGN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(5:56 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by J.Johnson at BGN 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at BGN 28.
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:56 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Kesich rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - MINN 4(5:58 - 1st) C.Kramer pass complete to BGN 4. Catch made by E.Spencer at BGN 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Spencer for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 3(6:40 - 1st) C.Kramer rushed to BGN 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp at BGN 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 6(7:20 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at BGN 3.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - MINN 11(7:58 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 6.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 14(8:43 - 1st) C.Kramer pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by D.Taylor at BGN 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at BGN 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 18(9:27 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at BGN 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(10:05 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Horne; E.Branch-Haynes at BGN 18.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MINN 34(10:05 - 1st) C.Kramer steps back to pass. C.Kramer pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson. PENALTY on BGN-C.Bazelak Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(10:44 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Branch-Haynes; D.Anders at BGN 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49(11:16 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to BGN 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 43(11:49 - 1st) C.Kramer pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by D.Taylor at MIN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at BGN 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 42(12:34 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Day at MIN 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(13:15 - 1st) C.Kramer pass complete to MIN 39. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lorfils at MIN 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:47 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Sipp; J.Burton at MIN 39.
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 1st) A.Anaya kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 1st) A.Anaya extra point is good.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(13:55 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by O.Hiliare at MIN 46. Gain of 46 yards. O.Hiliare for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(14:30 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to MIN 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at MIN 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at BGN 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
