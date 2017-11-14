Drive Chart
Morris lifts Central Michigan past Kent State 42-23

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2017

KENT, Ohio (AP) Shane Morris threw two touchdown passes, including a back-breaking 53-yard connection with Corey Willis in the fourth quarter, and Central Michigan defeated Kent State 42-23 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Flashes had rallied from a 28-10 deficit, pulling within 28-23 on a 57-yard touchdown run by Mike Carrigan early in the fourth quarter. After failing on a 2-point conversion, Kent State pinned Central Michigan on the 9 with the help of a penalty. But the Chippewas needed just five plays to regain the momentum.

Romello Ross added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:04 to play to wrap it up for CMU (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) one play after the Golden Flashes (2-9, 1-6) turned the ball over on downs.

Kent State took a 3-0 lead but after the first-quarter field goal Jarrod Davis had a 98-yard kickoff return, starting a string of three straight touchdowns for CMU. It was 28-10 at the half.

Morris was 14 of 22 for 297 yards and Tyler Conklin had 13 catches for 104 yards.

George Bollas completed 15 of 28 passes for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for Kent State, which had 494 yards of total offense. Before losing nine yards on their final possession, the Golden Flashes were over 500 yards of total offense for the first time since 2013. Carrigan had four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 65 yards.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
23
Touchdown 2:04
34-R.Ross runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:05
pos
41
23
Point After TD 11:28
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
23
Touchdown 11:28
11-S.Morris complete to 8-C.Willis. 8-C.Willis runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
117
yds
02:07
pos
34
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:42
2-G.Bollas sacked at CMC 10 for -8 yards (45-J.Ostman).
plays
yds
pos
28
23
Touchdown 13:42
87-M.Carrigan runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
92
yds
01:14
pos
28
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
57-S.Hynes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 2:41
2-G.Bollas complete to 5-T.Harrell. 5-T.Harrell runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
67
yds
00:36
pos
28
16
Point After TD 3:25
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 3:25
1-T.Poljan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
51
yds
01:00
pos
27
10
Point After TD 4:34
57-S.Hynes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 4:34
2-G.Bollas complete to 87-M.Carrigan. 87-M.Carrigan runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
100
yds
03:32
pos
21
9
Point After TD 8:12
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 8:12
11-S.Morris complete to 3-M.Chapman. 3-M.Chapman runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
109
yds
02:43
pos
20
3
Point After TD 13:17
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 13:17
5-J.Ward runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:36
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:29
37-M.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:29
57-S.Hynes kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 28-J.Davis runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:15
pos
6
3
Field Goal 6:46
57-S.Hynes 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
74
yds
06:32
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 25
Rushing 4 12
Passing 10 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-9 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-4
Total Net Yards 446 453
Total Plays 53 77
Avg Gain 8.4 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 150 174
Rush Attempts 30 47
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 3.7
Net Yards Passing 296 279
Comp. - Att. 15-23 16-30
Yards Per Pass 12.9 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 7-41
Penalties - Yards 7-60 10-109
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-49.3 3-36.0
Return Yards 206 187
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-46
Kickoffs - Returns 4-206 6-132
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-9
Kicking 6/7 3/4
Extra Points 6/6 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 7-4 72101442
Kent St. 2-9 3140623
o44.5, KENTST +17.5
Dix Stadium Kent, OH
 296 PASS YDS 279
150 RUSH YDS 174
446 TOTAL YDS 453
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Morris 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 297 2 1 197.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 2958 25 13 134.2
S. Morris 14/22 297 2 1
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 62 0 0 95.1
T. Poljan 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 911 9
J. Ward 13 80 1 19
S. Morris 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 212 3
S. Morris 8 48 0 35
R. Ross 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 211 2
R. Ross 5 19 1 9
M. Chapman 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
M. Chapman 1 4 0 4
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 113 2
T. Poljan 1 3 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ty. Conklin 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 443 5
Ty. Conklin 4 104 0 42
M. Chapman 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 816 5
M. Chapman 4 85 1 33
C. Willis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 662 9
C. Willis 5 75 1 53
T. Poljan 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 121 0
T. Poljan 1 30 0 30
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 361 1
J. Ward 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ostman 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 2.0
J. Ostman 10-2 2.0 0
D. Kelly 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Kelly 6-0 0.0 0
A. Briones 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 3 1.0
A. Briones 6-1 1.0 0
N. Brisson-Fast 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Brisson-Fast 4-0 0.0 0
M. Danna 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Danna 4-0 0.0 0
M. Stanitzek 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
M. Stanitzek 4-0 3.0 0
M. Oliver 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Oliver 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cox 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 5 0.0
J. Cox 4-0 0.0 0
M. Fountain 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Fountain 3-0 0.0 0
D. Dill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Dill 3-0 0.0 0
C. Clark 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Clark 3-0 0.0 0
D. Kyre 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Kyre 1-0 1.0 0
C. Kantzavelos 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Kantzavelos 1-1 1.0 0
T. Swain 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Swain 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bunting 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0.0
S. Bunting 0-0 0.0 1
T. Apsey 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Apsey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Armstrong 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
6/10 39/39
M. Armstrong 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sheldon 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 44.2 0
J. Sheldon 4 49.3 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 51.5 98 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 34.8 98 1
J. Davis 4 51.5 98 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kent St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Bollas 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 310 2 1 163.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.3% 1399 6 11 108.8
G. Bollas 15/28 310 2 1
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 202 1 2 108.4
D. Crum 1/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Rankin 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 484 2
J. Rankin 21 67 0 13
M. Carrigan 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 165 1
M. Carrigan 3 62 1 57
G. Bollas 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 299 1
G. Bollas 16 57 0 26
K. Gamble 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 170 2
K. Gamble 3 22 0 11
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 224 1
D. Crum 3 -9 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Carrigan 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 276 2
M. Carrigan 4 83 1 38
T. Harrell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 341 1
T. Harrell 2 81 1 66
J. Rankin 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 350 2
J. Rankin 4 64 0 22
C. Butler 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 127 0
C. Butler 2 47 0 32
C. Brumfield 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 78 0
C. Brumfield 2 25 0 16
K. White 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 0
K. White 1 11 0 11
K. Price 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 110 1
K. Price 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Foster 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Foster 5-0 0.0 0
J. McRae 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. McRae 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cunningham 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Cunningham 3-1 0.0 0
D. Marshall 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Marshall 3-0 0.0 0
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 3-1 0.0 0
A. McKay 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. McKay 3-0 0.0 0
D. Lee 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
T. Eboigbe 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Eboigbe 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hoag 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hoag 2-0 0.0 0
M. Daniel 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Daniel 2-0 0.0 1
E. Hines 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Hines 1-0 0.0 0
E. Simpson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Simpson 1-0 0.0 0
K. White 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. White 1-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Majette 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gamble 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
K. Sherald 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Sherald 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Hynes 57 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/16 14/16
S. Hynes 1/2 23 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
74 44.0 4
D. Adams 3 36.0 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carrigan 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 20.4 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 17.3 26 0
M. Carrigan 5 20.4 26 0
T. Harrell 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
T. Harrell 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Price 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 11.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 9.5 11 0
K. Price 4 11.5 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 1:31 4 21 Punt
6:44 KENTST 35 0:15 1 63 TD
3:34 CMICH 12 1:18 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 CMICH 20 1:36 6 80 TD
10:55 CMICH 11 2:43 8 89 TD
4:25 CMICH 49 1:00 3 51 TD
2:33 CMICH 46 2:06 4 42 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 CMICH 37 1:20 3 1 Punt
5:53 CMICH 20 4:12 12 76 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 CMICH 9 2:07 6 75 TD
7:44 CMICH 1 1:04 3 96 INT
4:31 CMICH 34 0:59 3 -3 Punt
2:09 KENTST 2 0:05 1 2 TD
0:48 KENTST 47 0:21 2 -4 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 KENTST 21 6:32 12 74 FG
6:21 KENTST 39 2:39 5 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:03 KENTST 23 1:18 5 17 Punt
13:11 KENTST 15 2:09 5 45 Punt
8:06 KENTST 20 3:32 8 90 TD
3:17 KENTST 33 0:36 3 67 TD
0:22 KENTST 20 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 KENTST 11 2:50 6 52 Fumble
10:20 KENTST 39 4:23 8 46 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:34 KENTST 8 1:14 6 92 TD
11:22 KENTST 27 3:27 10 55 INT
6:32 CMICH 3 1:47 5 -21 Downs
3:21 KENTST 20 1:07 4 -4 Downs
2:01 KENTST 46 1:06 5 5 Downs
