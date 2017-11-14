|
|
|CMICH
|KENTST
Morris lifts Central Michigan past Kent State 42-23
KENT, Ohio (AP) Shane Morris threw two touchdown passes, including a back-breaking 53-yard connection with Corey Willis in the fourth quarter, and Central Michigan defeated Kent State 42-23 on Tuesday night.
The Golden Flashes had rallied from a 28-10 deficit, pulling within 28-23 on a 57-yard touchdown run by Mike Carrigan early in the fourth quarter. After failing on a 2-point conversion, Kent State pinned Central Michigan on the 9 with the help of a penalty. But the Chippewas needed just five plays to regain the momentum.
Romello Ross added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:04 to play to wrap it up for CMU (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) one play after the Golden Flashes (2-9, 1-6) turned the ball over on downs.
Kent State took a 3-0 lead but after the first-quarter field goal Jarrod Davis had a 98-yard kickoff return, starting a string of three straight touchdowns for CMU. It was 28-10 at the half.
Morris was 14 of 22 for 297 yards and Tyler Conklin had 13 catches for 104 yards.
George Bollas completed 15 of 28 passes for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for Kent State, which had 494 yards of total offense. Before losing nine yards on their final possession, the Golden Flashes were over 500 yards of total offense for the first time since 2013. Carrigan had four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 65 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|446
|453
|Total Plays
|53
|77
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|174
|Rush Attempts
|30
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|12.9
|9.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-2
|7-41
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|10-109
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.3
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|206
|187
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-46
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-206
|6-132
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-9
|Kicking
|6/7
|3/4
|Extra Points
|6/6
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|13
|80
|1
|19
|
S. Morris 11 QB
|S. Morris
|8
|48
|0
|35
|
R. Ross 34 RB
|R. Ross
|5
|19
|1
|9
|
M. Chapman 3 WR
|M. Chapman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Poljan 1 QB
|T. Poljan
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ty. Conklin 83 TE
|Ty. Conklin
|4
|104
|0
|42
|
M. Chapman 3 WR
|M. Chapman
|4
|85
|1
|33
|
C. Willis 8 WR
|C. Willis
|5
|75
|1
|53
|
T. Poljan 1 QB
|T. Poljan
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ostman 45 DL
|J. Ostman
|10-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 4 DB
|D. Kelly
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Briones 17 LB
|A. Briones
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Brisson-Fast 46 DL
|N. Brisson-Fast
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 57 DL
|M. Danna
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stanitzek 44 DL
|M. Stanitzek
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
M. Oliver 39 LB
|M. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 14 DB
|J. Cox
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fountain 8 LB
|M. Fountain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dill 95 DL
|D. Dill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 43 LB
|C. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kyre 93 DL
|D. Kyre
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kantzavelos 90 DL
|C. Kantzavelos
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Swain 36 DB
|T. Swain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bunting 3 DB
|S. Bunting
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Apsey 11 LB
|T. Apsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Armstrong 37 K
|M. Armstrong
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheldon 99 P
|J. Sheldon
|4
|49.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|4
|51.5
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Rankin 11 RB
|J. Rankin
|21
|67
|0
|13
|
M. Carrigan 87 WR
|M. Carrigan
|3
|62
|1
|57
|
G. Bollas 2 QB
|G. Bollas
|16
|57
|0
|26
|
K. Gamble 34 RB
|K. Gamble
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|3
|-9
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carrigan 87 WR
|M. Carrigan
|4
|83
|1
|38
|
T. Harrell 5 WR
|T. Harrell
|2
|81
|1
|66
|
J. Rankin 11 RB
|J. Rankin
|4
|64
|0
|22
|
C. Butler 46 TE
|C. Butler
|2
|47
|0
|32
|
C. Brumfield 88 TE
|C. Brumfield
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
K. White 3 WR
|K. White
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Price 10 WR
|K. Price
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foster 23 CB
|J. Foster
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 1 S
|J. McRae
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cunningham 90 DT
|J. Cunningham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 30 CB
|D. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 S
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McKay 52 DT
|A. McKay
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 3 DL
|D. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eboigbe 58 DE
|T. Eboigbe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Daniel 39 DB
|M. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Hines 8 DB
|E. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simpson 2 S
|E. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 3 WR
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 45 DE
|M. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 RB
|K. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 22 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Sherald 15 CB
|K. Sherald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Hynes 57 K
|S. Hynes
|1/2
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|3
|36.0
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carrigan 87 WR
|M. Carrigan
|5
|20.4
|26
|0
|
T. Harrell 5 WR
|T. Harrell
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Price 10 WR
|K. Price
|4
|11.5
|11
|0
