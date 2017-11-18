|
|
|UVA
|MIAMI
No. 2 Miami finishes on 30-0 run, tops Virginia 44-28
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The undefeated season was slipping away, and so was any realistic chance Miami had of getting into the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.
That is, until seven seconds changed everything.
Just like that, a 14-point deficit was gone - and perfection remains within the Hurricanes' reach.
Malik Rosier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 2 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28 on Saturday to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games.
''It's amazing, this train we're riding right now,'' linebacker Shaquille Quarterman said. ''We just want to keep it going.''
Jaquan Johnson had an interception return for a touchdown for Miami (10-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 3 CFP), which scored the game's last 30 points. The Hurricanes twice climbed out of two-touchdown-deep holes, snapped a 15-game losing streak in games where it faced deficits of 14 points or more and finished off their first 7-0 home regular-season record since 1988.
''This team believes,'' offensive lineman KC McDermott said. ''This team believes in our goal and the way we're going to attack it.''
Kurt Benkert was brilliant for Virginia (6-5, 3-4), completing 28 of 37 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.
The game started at noon, and it wasn't until 2:21 p.m. that Benkert took aim at a receiver and missed. He started 18 for 19 for 288 yards and four touchdowns in a little over a half, the only incompletion in that span being an intentional one - he threw the ball away to avoid what would have been a sack by Miami's Chad Thomas.
Benkert's 20th throw wasn't incomplete, technically. It was just to the wrong team.
Johnson's fourth interception of the season became a 30-yard return for a score. It was Miami's second touchdown in seven seconds after Lawrence Cager hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Rosier, a 28-14 Virginia lead was gone - and the Hurricanes left no doubt the rest of the way. Rosier and Travis Homer had touchdown runs in the final 4:03 to close it out for Miami.
''I like the way my team played,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. ''We were well prepared, played hard. We had plenty of chances to stage the upset. Came up short.''
Homer rushed for 96 yards for Miami, which looks to close out a perfect ACC regular-season slate at Pittsburgh on Friday. The Hurricanes already had a spot in the ACC championship game against Clemson on Dec. 2 secured.
Benkert threw long touchdown passes on two of the Cavaliers' first three possessions - a 33-yarder to Olamide Zaccheaus and 75-yarder to Joe Reed made it 14-0 quickly.
But again, the Turnover Chain sparked Miami.
Down 14-7 in the second quarter, Homer recovered a punt that Virginia muffed - making him the first offensive player to wear Miami's famed piece of jewelry. He barely had the bling on before the Hurricanes tied it on a 36-yard TD catch by Dayall Harris.
''They are very beatable,'' Reed said. ''The chain is what gives them the spark. I think without the chain they'd be a whole different defense.''
No one has beaten them yet, and Miami took Virginia's best shot.
Virginia got a spectacular grab from Andre Levrone with 33 seconds left in the half to take the lead back, and restored the 14-point cushion early in the third - cashing in on a blocked punt when Daniel Hamm became Benkert's fourth TD pass recipient.
And then it all changed. Virginia scored 28 points in the first 32-1/2 minutes, then zero the rest of the way.
''I really felt until the end we had a chance,'' Benkert said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavaliers could not run the football, finishing with 55 yards on 28 carries - and their longest was a 23-yard scamper by Jordan Ellis as time expired. The Cavaliers got two touchdowns in their first three possessions, then only two TDs in their next 12.
Miami: A hangover of sorts was expected after a pair of prime-time, raucous-environment wins against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, and Miami awoke just in time. Rosier was 15 of 28 for 210 yards, improving to 11-0 as Miami's starter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The CFP committee had Miami in its top three in the most recent ranking. Now the Hurricanes will have to wait and wonder if the committee will penalize Miami for a slow start.
MOVING UP
Benkert moved up three spots to No. 3 on the Cavaliers' all-time passing list and is closing in on their single-season record. Matt Schaub threw for 2,976 yards in 2002; Benkert is now within 99 yards of that mark. Benkert also has 25 TD passes this season, three shy of Schaub's school record.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Friday.
Miami: Visits Pittsburgh on Friday.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|413
|344
|Total Plays
|65
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|148
|Rush Attempts
|28
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|357
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|15-28
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-27
|3-14
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.0
|4-37.3
|Return Yards
|22
|63
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-33
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-30
|Kicking
|4/4
|6/7
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|357
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Benkert 6 QB
|K. Benkert
|28/37
|384
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|5
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|5
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|11
|25
|0
|24
|
K. Benkert 6 QB
|K. Benkert
|7
|-25
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|81
|1
|75
|
D. Dowling 5 WR
|D. Dowling
|7
|70
|0
|21
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|6
|67
|1
|33
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|6
|57
|0
|26
|
A. Levrone 14 WR
|A. Levrone
|2
|37
|1
|33
|
D. Hamm 22 RB
|D. Hamm
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
E. Butts 46 TE
|E. Butts
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Atkins 25 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Alonso 91 DL
|M. Alonso
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Peace 13 LB
|C. Peace
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hall 34 CB
|B. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Blanding 3 S
|Q. Blanding
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Thornhill 21 S
|J. Thornhill
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mejia 95 K
|A. Mejia
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Coleman 47 P
|L. Coleman
|4
|37.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hamm 22 RB
|D. Hamm
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
C. Snowden 38 LB
|C. Snowden
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Rosier 12 QB
|M. Rosier
|15/28
|210
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richards 82 WR
|A. Richards
|4
|51
|1
|25
|
D. Harris 80 WR
|D. Harris
|2
|43
|1
|36
|
B. Berrios 8 WR
|B. Berrios
|3
|38
|0
|24
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Herndon IV 23 TE
|C. Herndon IV
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Cager 18 WR
|L. Cager
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
D. Langham 81 WR
|D. Langham
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harris 33 DL
|T. Harris
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 9 DL
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. McIntosh 80 DL
|R. McIntosh
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jackson 99 DL
|J. Jackson
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 15 K
|M. Badgley
|1/1
|44
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Feagles 18 P
|Z. Feagles
|4
|37.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
OHIO
AKRON
34
37
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
KENTST
42
23
Final ESPNU
-
WMICH
NILL
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
MIAOH
27
24
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
66
37
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
BALLST
40
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
SFLA
20
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
WKY
38
41
Final/3OT CBSSN
-
UNLV
NMEX
38
35
Final ESPN2
-
24MICH
5WISC
10
24
Final FOX
-
12TCU
TXTECH
27
3
Final FS1
-
MINN
23NWEST
0
39
Final BTN
-
SMU
21MEMP
45
66
Final ESPNews
-
LAMON
6AUBURN
14
42
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
IND
0
41
Final BTN
-
DEST
FSU
6
77
Final
-
16MISSST
ARK
28
21
Final CBS
-
CINCY
ECU
20
48
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
3MIAMI
28
44
Final ABC
-
TEXAS
WVU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
1BAMA
0
56
Final SECN
-
15UCF
TEMPLE
45
19
Final ESPNU
-
PITT
VATECH
14
20
Final
-
CIT
2CLEM
3
61
Final
-
RICE
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
WYO
13
7
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
23
13
Final FSN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
24
Final PACN
-
MA
BYU
16
10
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
UTAHST
0
38
Final
-
SALA
GAS
0
52
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final
-
WCAR
UNC
10
65
Final
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
12
30
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
USM
21
66
Final
-
4OKLA
KANSAS
41
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
13OKLAST
45
40
Final ESP2
-
SJST
COLOST
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
IOWA
24
15
Final BTN
-
NAVY
8ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
UK
7UGA
13
42
Final CBS
-
GATECH
DUKE
20
43
Final
-
ILL
9OHIOST
14
52
Final ABC
-
CUSE
LVILLE
10
56
Final ESPU
-
HOU
TULANE
17
20
Final ESNN
-
NEB
10PSU
44
56
Final FS1
-
WOFF
SC
10
31
Final SECN
-
UAB
FLA
7
36
Final SECN
-
MD
17MICHST
7
17
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
IDAHO
13
7
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
34
47
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
NTEXAS
49
52
Final beIN
-
20LSU
TENN
30
10
Final ESPN
-
FIU
FAU
24
52
Final TWTR
-
BC
UCONN
39
16
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
OREG
28
48
Final PACN
-
TXAM
MISS
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MRSHL
TXSA
7
9
Final FBOOK
-
MIZZOU
VANDY
45
17
Final SECN
-
19NCST
WAKE
24
30
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11USC
23
28
Final ABC
-
CAL
22STNFRD
14
17
Final FOX
-
AF
25BOISE
19
44
Final ESP2
-
NEVADA
SDGST
23
42
Final CBSSN
-
UTAH
18WASH
30
33
Final ESPN