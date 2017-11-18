Drive Chart
No. 2 Miami finishes on 30-0 run, tops Virginia 44-28

  Nov 18, 2017

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The undefeated season was slipping away, and so was any realistic chance Miami had of getting into the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.

That is, until seven seconds changed everything.

Just like that, a 14-point deficit was gone - and perfection remains within the Hurricanes' reach.

Malik Rosier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 2 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28 on Saturday to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 15 games.

''It's amazing, this train we're riding right now,'' linebacker Shaquille Quarterman said. ''We just want to keep it going.''

Jaquan Johnson had an interception return for a touchdown for Miami (10-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 3 CFP), which scored the game's last 30 points. The Hurricanes twice climbed out of two-touchdown-deep holes, snapped a 15-game losing streak in games where it faced deficits of 14 points or more and finished off their first 7-0 home regular-season record since 1988.

''This team believes,'' offensive lineman KC McDermott said. ''This team believes in our goal and the way we're going to attack it.''

Kurt Benkert was brilliant for Virginia (6-5, 3-4), completing 28 of 37 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

The game started at noon, and it wasn't until 2:21 p.m. that Benkert took aim at a receiver and missed. He started 18 for 19 for 288 yards and four touchdowns in a little over a half, the only incompletion in that span being an intentional one - he threw the ball away to avoid what would have been a sack by Miami's Chad Thomas.

Benkert's 20th throw wasn't incomplete, technically. It was just to the wrong team.

Johnson's fourth interception of the season became a 30-yard return for a score. It was Miami's second touchdown in seven seconds after Lawrence Cager hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Rosier, a 28-14 Virginia lead was gone - and the Hurricanes left no doubt the rest of the way. Rosier and Travis Homer had touchdown runs in the final 4:03 to close it out for Miami.

''I like the way my team played,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. ''We were well prepared, played hard. We had plenty of chances to stage the upset. Came up short.''

Homer rushed for 96 yards for Miami, which looks to close out a perfect ACC regular-season slate at Pittsburgh on Friday. The Hurricanes already had a spot in the ACC championship game against Clemson on Dec. 2 secured.

Benkert threw long touchdown passes on two of the Cavaliers' first three possessions - a 33-yarder to Olamide Zaccheaus and 75-yarder to Joe Reed made it 14-0 quickly.

But again, the Turnover Chain sparked Miami.

Down 14-7 in the second quarter, Homer recovered a punt that Virginia muffed - making him the first offensive player to wear Miami's famed piece of jewelry. He barely had the bling on before the Hurricanes tied it on a 36-yard TD catch by Dayall Harris.

''They are very beatable,'' Reed said. ''The chain is what gives them the spark. I think without the chain they'd be a whole different defense.''

No one has beaten them yet, and Miami took Virginia's best shot.

Virginia got a spectacular grab from Andre Levrone with 33 seconds left in the half to take the lead back, and restored the 14-point cushion early in the third - cashing in on a blocked punt when Daniel Hamm became Benkert's fourth TD pass recipient.

And then it all changed. Virginia scored 28 points in the first 32-1/2 minutes, then zero the rest of the way.

''I really felt until the end we had a chance,'' Benkert said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers could not run the football, finishing with 55 yards on 28 carries - and their longest was a 23-yard scamper by Jordan Ellis as time expired. The Cavaliers got two touchdowns in their first three possessions, then only two TDs in their next 12.

Miami: A hangover of sorts was expected after a pair of prime-time, raucous-environment wins against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, and Miami awoke just in time. Rosier was 15 of 28 for 210 yards, improving to 11-0 as Miami's starter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The CFP committee had Miami in its top three in the most recent ranking. Now the Hurricanes will have to wait and wonder if the committee will penalize Miami for a slow start.

MOVING UP

Benkert moved up three spots to No. 3 on the Cavaliers' all-time passing list and is closing in on their single-season record. Matt Schaub threw for 2,976 yards in 2002; Benkert is now within 99 yards of that mark. Benkert also has 25 TD passes this season, three shy of Schaub's school record.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Virginia Tech on Friday.

Miami: Visits Pittsburgh on Friday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:16
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
44
Touchdown 1:16
24-T.Homer runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
29
yds
01:34
pos
28
43
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:03
15-M.Badgley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
28
37
Touchdown 4:03
12-M.Rosier runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
02:42
pos
28
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:25
15-M.Badgley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
8
yds
01:59
pos
28
31
Point After TD 9:57
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 10:04
6-K.Benkert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Johnson at UVA 30. 4-J.Johnson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
73
yds
00:00
pos
28
27
Point After TD 10:04
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 10:04
12-M.Rosier complete to 18-L.Cager. 18-L.Cager runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:09
pos
28
20
Point After TD 12:21
95-A.Mejia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 12:21
6-K.Benkert complete to 22-D.Hamm. 22-D.Hamm runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
21
yds
00:52
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
95-A.Mejia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:30
6-K.Benkert complete to 14-A.Levrone. 14-A.Levrone runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
02:59
pos
20
14
Point After TD 9:14
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 9:14
12-M.Rosier complete to 80-D.Harris. 80-D.Harris runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
03:39
pos
14
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
15-M.Badgley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:14
12-M.Rosier complete to 82-A.Richards. 82-A.Richards runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
01:58
pos
14
6
Point After TD 2:12
95-A.Mejia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:12
6-K.Benkert complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
97
yds
02:25
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:49
95-A.Mejia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:49
6-K.Benkert complete to 4-O.Zaccheaus. 4-O.Zaccheaus runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
05:11
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 3 5
Passing 13 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 413 344
Total Plays 65 60
Avg Gain 6.4 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 56 148
Rush Attempts 28 32
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 4.6
Net Yards Passing 357 196
Comp. - Att. 28-37 15-28
Yards Per Pass 9.6 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-27 3-14
Penalties - Yards 6-40 4-40
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-37.0 4-37.3
Return Yards 22 63
Punts - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 1-33
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-30
Kicking 4/4 6/7
Extra Points 4/4 5/6
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Benkert 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.7% 384 4 1 193.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 2876 25 8 130.5
K. Benkert 28/37 384 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 182 1
O. Zaccheaus 5 29 0 9
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 103 1
J. Reed 5 27 0 16
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 791 6
J. Ellis 11 25 0 24
K. Benkert 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 -53 0
K. Benkert 7 -25 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 209 2
J. Reed 2 81 1 75
D. Dowling 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 614 5
D. Dowling 7 70 0 21
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 794 5
O. Zaccheaus 6 67 1 33
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 114 1
J. Ellis 6 57 0 26
A. Levrone 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 603 7
A. Levrone 2 37 1 33
D. Hamm 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 90 1
D. Hamm 1 26 1 26
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 247 2
E. Butts 2 21 0 15
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 114 1
H. Dubois 1 14 0 14
L. Atkins 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Atkins 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Alonso 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Alonso 1-0 1.0 0
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
C. Peace 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
B. Hall 1-0 1.0 0
Q. Blanding 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
Q. Blanding 0-0 0.0 1
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Thornhill 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Mejia 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/10 36/36
A. Mejia 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 44.0 2
L. Coleman 4 37.0 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 28.6 20 1
J. Reed 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hamm 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 4.8 2 0
D. Hamm 1 2.0 2 0
C. Snowden 38 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Snowden 1 0.0 0 0
Miami (Fla.)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 210 3 2 137.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 2620 23 9 141.7
M. Rosier 15/28 210 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 849 7
T. Homer 17 96 1 36
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 377 5
M. Rosier 9 38 1 24
D. Dallas 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 100 2
D. Dallas 5 15 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Richards 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 392 2
A. Richards 4 51 1 25
D. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 2
D. Harris 2 43 1 36
B. Berrios 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 522 8
B. Berrios 3 38 0 24
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 306 2
J. Thomas 1 33 0 33
C. Herndon IV 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 436 4
C. Herndon IV 1 14 0 14
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
M. Harley 1 10 0 10
M. Irvin II 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
M. Irvin II 1 10 0 10
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 2
L. Cager 1 9 1 9
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 209 2
D. Langham 1 2 0 2
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 217 1
T. Homer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
T. Harris 2-0 2.0 0
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 1.0
J. Johnson 1-0 1.0 1
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Thomas 0-1 0.5 0
R. McIntosh 80 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. McIntosh 0-1 0.5 0
J. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
J. Jackson 0-2 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Badgley 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
15/18 40/41
M. Badgley 1/1 44 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Feagles 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 38.5 2
Z. Feagles 4 37.3 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 21.8 33 0
J. Thomas 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 25 5:11 9 75 TD
7:22 UVA 37 1:14 3 18 Fumble
4:37 UVA 8 2:25 5 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:14 UVA 35 0:00 6 16 Punt
9:14 UVA 25 2:24 4 28 Punt
3:29 UVA 19 2:59 8 81 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 MIAMI 21 0:52 2 21 TD
10:04 UVA 25 0:00 1 75 INT
9:57 UVA 25 3:22 8 41 Downs
4:34 UVA 11 2:02 3 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 UVA 25 0:00 9 25 Punt
8:48 UVA 41 1:58 5 32 Downs
4:03 UVA 25 1:11 4 4 Downs
1:10 UVA 20 1:06 3 24 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 MIAMI 25 2:21 6 12 INT
6:01 MIAMI 45 1:17 5 15 Punt
2:12 UVA 35 1:58 6 40 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 MIAMI 12 3:39 6 88 TD
6:43 MIAMI 11 3:03 8 34 Punt
0:30 MIAMI 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 1:38 4 -9 Punt
12:13 MIAMI 37 2:09 7 63 TD
6:28 MIAMI 34 1:48 6 -23 INT
2:24 UVA 35 1:59 3 8 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 MIAMI 5 1:56 3 9 Punt
6:45 UVA 47 2:42 5 47 TD
2:50 UVA 29 1:34 3 29 TD
