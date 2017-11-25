|
|
|CAL
|UCLA
UCLA edges Cal 30-27, gets bowl eligible under interim coach
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jim Mora was never far from the UCLA Bruins' minds while they chased postseason eligibility on another wild night at the Rose Bowl.
After J.J. Molson's last-minute field goal went through, the Bruins all spared a moment to think about the beloved coach who wasn't there to see it.
Molson hit a 37-yard field goal with four seconds left after backup quarterback Devon Modster led a clutch scoring drive, and UCLA secured bowl eligibility under interim coach Jedd Fisch with a 30-27 victory over California on Friday night.
Modster passed for 191 yards after replacing Josh Rosen at halftime, and he coolly moved the Bruins (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) into scoring position before Molson drilled the eventual winner. UCLA went 6-0 in Pasadena this season and finished strong under Fisch, who took over last Sunday after Mora was fired late in his sixth season in Westwood.
''We did it for the seniors, for Coach Mora, for Coach Fisch, and for Coach Mora's legacy,'' Molson said. ''It's definitely different without Coach Mora. ... There's kind of a void, but Coach Fisch did a great job of telling us to carry on his legacy. This week was a bit weird, but we just practiced every day and got the job done.''
Jordan Lasley set career highs with 12 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins, who turned in their first unbeaten home campaign since 2005. Lasley made a key 18-yard catch-and-run for a first down during UCLA's decisive drive.
Fisch, the first-year coordinator of an offense that set a school record with 4,144 yards passing, led UCLA to its fourth win over Cal in the last five meetings between the UC rivals.
''It was so much fun to see those guys playing so hard to get to a bowl,'' Fisch said. ''Getting to six wins is huge. Ask all those teams that got five, four and three wins.''
Cal tied it with 2:22 to play when Jordan Veasy caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ross Bowers, who passed for 242 yards. Patrick Laird rushed for 178 yards to surpass 1,000 yards on the season, but the Golden Bears (5-7, 2-7) lost for the seventh time in nine games to fall short of guaranteeing themselves a bowl berth in coach Justin Wilcox's first season.
''It's hard in this conference to win games kicking field goals all day,'' Wilcox said.
Rosen, an elite NFL prospect possibly playing his final home game before declaring for the draft, was sacked three times in the first half. He landed roughly on his right shoulder and neck while getting thrown down by Alex Funches late in the first half, and the Bruins decided not to risk his health further.
''I think he didn't know where we were coming from,'' Funches said. ''He didn't know how we were going to get there, but we got there. We shook him up.''
UCLA took a 17-9 lead into halftime, posting three consecutive scoring drives with plenty of good-looking throws by Rosen.
Cal drove into good field position all night at the Rose Bowl, but repeatedly failed to get into the end zone against UCLA's porous defense. The Bears also lost starting safety Ashtyn Davis, who was ejected late in the first half for targeting.
Molson's second field goal put the Bruins up 27-17 with 12:10 to play, but the Bears scored on their next two drives.
THE TAKEAWAY
California: It's a start, but the finish wasn't great under Wilcox. Cal lost its final five road games, and it finished with only five victories for the third time in the last four seasons. Still, Wilcox and his coaching staff put down a foundation.
UCLA: The Bruins showed remarkable resilience in a chaotic week and a tumultuous game. While they wait for the announcement of their next coach, they'll also get the benefit of three weeks of bowl practice to prepare for the future.
ROSEN WRAP
Rosen passed for 202 yards and hit Lasley and Theo Howard for scores in his 30th career start before watching the second half from the sideline in a track suit. He fell 24 yards short of surpassing Brett Hundley's school-record 3,740 yards passing in 2012.
BALDWIN'S FUTURE
Wilcox was asked about reports linking Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin to the head job at Oregon State, and he had little to say: ''Anything concerning Beau is speculation at this point. I talk to Beau multiple times a day, so there's nothing more to talk about there.''
UP NEXT
California: Season over, barring a miraculous dearth of 6-6 teams. ''We're going to let this hurt for a little while, and kind of remember it this whole offseason,'' Laird said. ''Offseason starts Sunday.''
UCLA: A lower-tier bowl game as a reward for persevering through a tough season.
---
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|442
|433
|Total Plays
|83
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|69
|Rush Attempts
|42
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|364
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|27-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|10.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-10
|3-29
|Penalties - Yards
|12-94
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|6-43.2
|Return Yards
|125
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-111
|4-49
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|4/5
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|364
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|433
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 3 QB
|R. Bowers
|25/41
|237
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|32
|177
|0
|29
|
V. Enwere 23 RB
|V. Enwere
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
R. Bowers 3 QB
|R. Bowers
|4
|9
|1
|14
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Clark 22 RB
|D. Clark
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|7
|87
|0
|21
|
V. Wharton III 17 WR
|V. Wharton III
|7
|61
|0
|20
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
J. Veasy 15 WR
|J. Veasy
|3
|27
|1
|12
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|5
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Ashton 80 TE
|J. Ashton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Funches 36 LB
|A. Funches
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Davison 31 LB
|R. Davison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
|J. Kunaszyk
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Anderson 9 K
|M. Anderson
|4/5
|37
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Klumph 42 P
|D. Klumph
|4
|43.5
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|3
|18.3
|29
|0
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|2
|28.0
|25
|0
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Wharton III 17 WR
|V. Wharton III
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Rosen 3 QB
|J. Rosen
|13/18
|202
|2
|0
|
D. Modster 18 QB
|D. Modster
|14/18
|191
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Stephens 20 RB
|B. Stephens
|20
|83
|1
|37
|
S. Jamabo 1 RB
|S. Jamabo
|4
|23
|0
|18
|
D. Modster 18 QB
|D. Modster
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
G. Gentosi 45 RB
|G. Gentosi
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
|B. Olorunfunmi
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Lasley 2 WR
|J. Lasley
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|
J. Rosen 3 QB
|J. Rosen
|5
|-34
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lasley 2 WR
|J. Lasley
|12
|227
|1
|41
|
S. Jamabo 1 RB
|S. Jamabo
|2
|38
|0
|23
|
B. Stephens 20 RB
|B. Stephens
|3
|35
|0
|22
|
T. Howard 14 WR
|T. Howard
|4
|33
|1
|14
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
E. Massington 82 WR
|E. Massington
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
C. Pabico 17 WR
|C. Pabico
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Robinson-Carr 85 TE
|M. Robinson-Carr
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|3/3
|37
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Flintoft 20 P
|S. Flintoft
|6
|43.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Osling 7 DB
|M. Osling
|2
|10.0
|20
|0
|
J. Lasley 2 WR
|J. Lasley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Pickett 6 DB
|A. Pickett
|2
|2.0
|6
|0
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2