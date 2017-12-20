Drive Chart
Lane Train: Kiffin and FAU leave no doubt, beat Akron 50-3

  • Dec 20, 2017

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Lane Kiffin's first bowl game at Florida Atlantic was the perfect microcosm of his first season with the Owls.

Slow start. Super finish.

And the future could be even better.

Devin Singletary ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns, Jason Driskel accounted for four scores and FAU rolled past Akron 50-3 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night - finishing the season on a 10-game winning streak, and with Kiffin having agreed to terms on an extension that, in theory, would keep him at FAU for another 10 years.

That seems unlikely, of course. Then again, so did a program with nine wins in the last three years combined rolling through 2017 this way.

''Just an unbelievable day,'' Kiffin said. ''Can't imagine it being better, 50-3. This is a special story. These are unique stories. They don't happen. You don't come to FAU after winning nine games in three years combined and win 11 games - and not even play close games. ... These guys just dominate everybody they play.''

The Owls were 1-3 in late September. They never lost again, the 10 wins coming by an average of 24.8 points and capped by a win in FAU's first bowl appearance since 2008.

''A long time coming,'' said FAU linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who announced he is returning for his senior season - amid some NFL speculation.

Singletary finished with 32 touchdowns this season for the Owls (11-3), who matched the school record for wins in a season - set during the team's run to the Division I-AA semifinals in 2003.

Driskel threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for two more scores for FAU.

The Owls had a massive turnaround in Kiffin's first year and may have an even brighter future. Earlier Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that FAU and Kiffin have agreed to extend his contract six more years through 2027.

The days of being called out with an overhead projector as he was by Al Davis in Oakland, or fired on a tarmac like he was at USC, or facing weekly questions about his job security like he was at Alabama, are over.

He's at FAU for as long as he wants to be. The new deal isn't signed, but the sides will get there.

''It was a neat day,'' Kiffin said. ''It's the university saying, `We're excited about what's going on, we believe in what you're doing, we don't mind that you make jokes on Twitter like other people do.' It was just neat to see.''

Kato Nelson threw for 80 yards for Akron (7-7).

''We just got whipped,'' Akron coach Terry Bowden said. ''They didn't punt until the very end. ... They just were better than us tonight, it was clear to see.''

And Kiffin held nothing back.

FAU got three touchdowns on fourth-down tries, unsuccessfully tried an onside kick in the first quarter, went for a 2-point conversion in the third quarter to make it 36-3 and even tried a halfback pass in the fourth quarter with a 47-point lead. The Owls didn't punt on their first nine possessions, getting seven touchdowns and two missed field goals out of those.

Even on the last play of the game, FAU threw a pass - a 10-yard gain, one that gave the Owls a 582-146 edge in total yards. The Owls left no doubt: Only two bowl games since 2000 had a bigger margin of victory than FAU's 47-point romp in this one.

''Lane was just playing football,'' Bowden said. ''I have no problem with it.''

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Zips finished the season 7-0 in games where they led at halftime and 0-7 when they trailed at the break. ... Akron is now 1-2 in bowl games since moving up to the FBS level, winning the 2015 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and falling in the 2005 Motor City Bowl. ... Bowden made sure to laud his seniors in the locker room postgame. ''We have made incredible strides,'' he said.

FAU: The only players with more rushing touchdowns than Singletary in the last 50 years of major college football were Barry Sanders (37 in 1988) and Montee Ball (33 in 2011). He has 43 TDs in his first two seasons, and had only two in his first three games this year - before getting 30 more in the final 11 games.

THE DADS

Kiffin and Bowden are, of course, the sons of football coaching legends. Monte Kiffin and Bobby Bowden were both at the game and took part in the pregame coin toss.

UP NEXT

Akron: Nebraska's first game under Scott Frost will be at home against the Zips on Sept. 1.

FAU: The Owls take their 10-game winning streak into 2018, which starts Sept. 1 at Oklahoma.

More college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This story has been updated to correct the name of FAU's quarterback to Jason Driskel.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:47
99-R.Rickel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
50
Touchdown 10:47
5-D.Singletary runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
71
yds
03:22
pos
3
49
Point After TD 14:35
17-G.Joseph extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
43
Touchdown 14:42
16-J.Driskel runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:28
pos
3
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 6:30
86-W.Wright to AKR End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
36
Touchdown 6:30
16-J.Driskel complete to 86-W.Wright. 86-W.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
01:41
pos
3
34
Point After TD 9:13
17-G.Joseph extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 9:13
5-D.Singletary runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
03:13
pos
3
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:37
17-G.Joseph extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:44
5-D.Singletary runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
24
yds
0:35
pos
3
20
Point After TD 5:38
17-G.Joseph extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:44
16-J.Driskel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
4:57
pos
3
13
Field Goal 11:19
48-N.Gasser 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
27
yds
01:05
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:08
17-G.Joseph extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:08
16-J.Driskel complete to 86-W.Wright. 86-W.Wright runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
94
yds
04:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 29
Rushing 5 19
Passing 3 8
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 5-6
Total Net Yards 114 595
Total Plays 58 89
Avg Gain 2.0 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 69 328
Rush Attempts 37 63
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 5.2
Net Yards Passing 45 267
Comp. - Att. 10-21 19-26
Yards Per Pass 2.1 10.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-32 1-3
Penalties - Yards 4-49 6-52
Touchdowns 0 10
Rushing TDs 0 8
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-45.6 1-34.0
Return Yards 0 76
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-50
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-26
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 6/8
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 7-7 03003
FAU 11-3 714151450
o65.5, FAU -23.5
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 45 PASS YDS 267
69 RUSH YDS 328
114 TOTAL YDS 595
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 80 0 0 104.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51% 1069 8 2 123.4
K. Nelson 9/15 80 0 0
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% -3 0 0 12.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.6% 176 2 0 107.5
R. Kelley 1/6 -3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Morgan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 475 4
M. Morgan 17 41 0 11
K. Nelson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 219 1
K. Nelson 14 21 0 14
C. Turfe 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
C. Turfe 5 17 0 7
R. Kelley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -20 0
R. Kelley 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Coney 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 579 3
A. Coney 2 28 0 20
A. Wolf 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 502 5
A. Wolf 3 26 0 12
T. Chapman 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 494 2
T. Chapman 3 19 0 11
F. Bickley 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 162 1
F. Bickley 1 7 0 7
K. Smith 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 726 7
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
K. Gladney 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 1
K. Gladney 0 0 0 0
V. Edwards Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 33 0
V. Edwards Jr. 0 0 0 0
N. Williams 35 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -4 0
N. Williams 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Davis 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
A. Davis 9-2 0.0 0
J. Davis II 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Davis II 8-3 0.0 0
J. Lako 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
J. Lako 7-1 0.0 0
U. Gilbert III 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 3 0.0
U. Gilbert III 7-5 0.0 0
K. Brown 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
K. Brown 7-0 0.0 0
B. Reinke 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Reinke 3-0 0.0 0
J. Baggett 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Baggett 3-1 0.0 0
D. Butler 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 1.0
D. Butler 3-0 1.0 0
A. Hauser 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
A. Hauser 3-1 0.0 0
J. George 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 5 0.0
J. George 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ward 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ward 3-0 0.0 0
B. Boxen 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Boxen 2-0 0.0 0
S. Featherstone 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-7 2 0.0
S. Featherstone 2-7 0.0 0
D. Dailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
D. Dailey 2-2 0.0 0
B. Bell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Bell 2-2 0.0 0
I. Camara 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Camara 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Jacobs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Jacobs 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Gasser 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/8 13/13
N. Gasser 1/2 19 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gasser 48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
92 42.5 3
N. Gasser 7 45.6 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Driskel 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 270 2 0 193.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 2517 17 4 153.0
J. Driskel 19/25 270 2 0
J. Franklin III 12 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 49 0 0 170.5
J. Franklin III 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 130 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
328 2050 36
D. Singletary 27 130 4 26
J. Driskel 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 77 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 504 12
J. Driskel 15 77 4 25
G. Howell Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 790 5
G. Howell Jr. 9 50 0 14
K. Whyte Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 382 2
K. Whyte Jr. 5 35 0 12
K. Woods 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 44 0
K. Woods 2 22 0 18
W. Wright 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 158 1
W. Wright 4 19 0 10
K. Solomon 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
K. Solomon 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Woods 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 698 4
K. Woods 4 79 0 43
K. Solomon 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 459 1
K. Solomon 4 71 0 63
W. Wright 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 71 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 728 8
W. Wright 7 71 2 40
J. Raine 30 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
J. Raine 1 23 0 23
D. Singletary 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 211 1
D. Singletary 1 13 0 13
K. Whyte Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
K. Whyte Jr. 1 10 0 10
D. McGriff 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 1
D. McGriff 1 3 0 3
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 0
T. Harrison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Al-Shaair 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 1.0
A. Al-Shaair 9-5 1.0 0
R. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
R. Smith 8-2 1.0 0
J. Young 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 7 0.0
J. Young 6-1 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
C. Tooley 3-0 0.0 0
H. Snyder 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
H. Snyder 3-3 1.5 0
K. Burden 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Burden 2-0 0.0 0
N. Internicola 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Internicola 2-0 0.0 0
S. Leggett 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Leggett 2-2 0.0 0
O. Rose 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
O. Rose 2-0 1.0 0
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCrary 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. McCrary 1-2 0.0 0
A. Soroh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Soroh 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.5
L. McCarthy 1-1 0.5 0
H. Miller 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
H. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harris 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
H. Nagel 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Nagel 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Joseph 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/23 69/73
G. Joseph 0/2 0 5/5 5
R. Rickel 99 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
R. Rickel 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Rickel 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 42.2 0
R. Rickel 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 26 0
M. Clark 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Young 18 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 13.5 24 0
J. Young 3 16.7 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 AKRON 27 5:44 11 52 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:08 FAU 49 1:05 13 42 FG
5:38 AKRON 25 3:55 8 33 Punt
0:37 AKRON 25 0:27 2 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 25 2:34 5 27 Downs
9:13 AKRON 25 0:51 3 3 Punt
6:30 AKRON 25 0:51 4 -24 Punt
3:18 AKRON 27 1:50 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 AKRON 25 0:18 3 0 Punt
10:47 AKRON 25 1:52 3 -1 Punt
8:00 AKRON 46 1:16 4 4 Downs
4:01 AKRON 35 1:39 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 FAU 35 3:06 8 39 FG Miss
5:52 FAU 21 4:44 14 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 FAU 25 5:36 15 65 TD
1:35 FAU 13 0:58 4 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 FAU 48 3:13 10 52 TD
8:11 AKRON 40 1:41 6 40 TD
5:21 AKRON 45 1:56 6 23 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:19 FAU 25 1:11 6 61 TD
14:09 FAU 34 3:22 9 71 TD
8:41 FAU 18 0:32 3 2 Punt
6:36 FAU 50 2:28 5 15 Downs
2:13 FAU 17 2:07 4 54
