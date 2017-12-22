|
|
|TEMPLE
|FIU
Nutile leads Temple over FIU 28-3 in Gasparilla Bowl
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Geoff Collins has lofty expectations for Temple.
''The future is bright,'' the first-year coach said after Frank Nutile threw for 254 yards and a touchdown to lead the Owls to a 28-3 victory over Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.
Nutile teamed with Isaiah Wright on 45-yard TD play in the fourth quarter and also scored on a 4-yard run to give the Owls (7-6) an early lead. He completed passes of 13 and 17 yards to escape a first-and-30 hole before throwing 39 yards to Adonis Jennings to set up another TD.
The victory was the fourth in five games for Temple, which rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish with a winning record. The Owls, American Athletic Conference champions a year ago, won a bowl game for the first time since the 2011 New Mexico Bowl.
''The ceiling is the roof,'' Collins said amid a celebration at Tropicana Field.
FIU (8-5) matched a school record for victories in its first year under Butch Davis, the former Miami, North Carolina and Cleveland Browns coach.
''Nobody's ever happy about losing a game,'' Davis said. ''But what these kids accomplished this year, nobody thought was even remotely possible.''
The Panthers played most of the night without quarterback Alex McGough, who left in the opening quarter with what Davis said was a fractured collarbone. Maurice Alexander replaced him, but had limited success throwing the ball and was intercepted twice.
Nutile finished 17 of 27 passing with no interceptions and was named game MVP. He threw 13 yards to Keith Kirkwood and 17 yards to Isaiah Wright on consecutive plays before Jennings' long reception moved the Owls into position to go up 14-3 on David Hood's 1-yard TD run.
Wright's TD reception made it 21-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Ryquell Armstead also scored on a 5-yard run for Temple.
''It means a lot. ... We've been through a lot,'' Nutile said. ''Our team's mindset was to go out there and leave it all on the field.''
FORCED INTO ACTION
Alexander completed 16 of 33 passes for 162 yards for FIU. The Panthers were unable to run the ball consistently to take pressure off the backup quarterback, finishing with 88 yards on the ground and avoiding a shutout with Jose Borregales' 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.
WHAT A RUSH
Temple's defense set a Gasparilla Bowl record with seven sacks. LB William Kwenkeu led the way with two. The Owls also forced three turnovers, including a fumble that Freddie Booth-Lloyd recovered to set up Armstead's late TD.
THE TAKEAWAY
Temple: Collins inherited a program that won the American Athletic Conference in 2016, the Owls' first league crown since 1967. After a slow start that saw them lose five of eight, the Owls returned from a bye week to win three of four to become bowl eligible. This year's senior class won 33 games over four seasons, an Owls record.
FIU: The Panthers hope to raise their profile under Davis, and matching the school record for wins and appearing in a bowl for the first time is a start. The Panthers finished second in Conference USA's East Division and placed 12 players on the league's all-conference team.
UP NEXT
Temple: The Owls made significant strides in first-year offensive coordinator David Patenaude's system after Nutile, a redshirt junior moved into the starting lineup in October. Starting receivers Kirkwood and Jennings are seniors, however Wright, a sophomore, led the Owls with 46 receptions for 668 yards with four TDs and will provide some continuity at the position.
FIU: Key changes on offense. McGough, the Panthers' career leader in TD passes and No. 2 in career completions and passing yards, is a senior. Alexander appeared in seven games during the regular season, however the sophomore only attempted six passes. Leading receiver Thomas Owens (59 receptions, 887 yards, 6 TDs in nine games) is also a senior.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|388
|214
|Total Plays
|69
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|88
|Rush Attempts
|41
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|3.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|8-43
|Penalties - Yards
|10-86
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|7-35.6
|Return Yards
|0
|111
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-107
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|1/2
|Extra Points
|4/4
|0/0
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|126
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|214
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Nutile 18 QB
|F. Nutile
|18/28
|254
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hood 24 RB
|D. Hood
|14
|76
|1
|29
|
R. Armstead 7 RB
|R. Armstead
|15
|51
|1
|14
|
F. Nutile 18 QB
|F. Nutile
|8
|18
|1
|8
|
R. Ritrovato 45 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Kirkwood 5 WR
|K. Kirkwood
|6
|96
|0
|23
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|5
|73
|1
|45
|
A. Jennings 17 WR
|A. Jennings
|3
|51
|0
|39
|
F. Johnson 80 WR
|F. Johnson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Armstead 7 RB
|R. Armstead
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
V. Bryant 19 WR
|V. Bryant
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
|C. Myarick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 9 DL
|J. Martin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Franklin 36 LB
|S. Franklin
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Randall 2 DB
|D. Randall
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 40 LB
|T. Jones
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Chandler 3 DB
|S. Chandler
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Bradley 23 LB
|S. Bradley
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Archibong 95 DL
|D. Archibong
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 90 DL
|Q. Roche
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Graham-Mobley 37 LB
|I. Graham-Mobley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 98 DL
|M. Dogbe
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Finch 6 DL
|S. Finch
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 94 DL
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levine 51 DL
|D. Levine
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Foster 8 DB
|A. Foster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 93 DL
|D. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Webb 60 DL
|G. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Booth-Lloyd 99 DL
|F. Booth-Lloyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kirkwood 5 WR
|K. Kirkwood
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 97 K
|A. Boumerhi
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Starzyk 43 P
|A. Starzyk
|5
|41.4
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Alexander 3 QB
|M. Alexander
|16/33
|162
|0
|2
|
A. McGough 12 QB
|A. McGough
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|11
|52
|0
|12
|
A. Gardner 1 RB
|A. Gardner
|10
|26
|0
|8
|
A. McGough 12 QB
|A. McGough
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|6
|16
|0
|6
|
M. Alexander 3 QB
|M. Alexander
|12
|-23
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
J. Williams 5 WR
|J. Williams
|3
|41
|0
|20
|
D. Scott 14 WR
|D. Scott
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|3
|21
|0
|12
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Kraut 34 RB
|J. Kraut
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. McKever 88 TE
|P. McKever
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Singleton 9 WR
|B. Singleton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wint 53 LB
|A. Wint
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 52 LB
|T. Williams
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Canady 28 DB
|B. Canady
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Silva 7 DL
|F. Silva
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 38 DB
|Ri. Dames
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gonzalez 33 S
|N. Gonzalez
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tarver 95 DT
|A. Tarver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 91 DL
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Russ 41 LB
|F. Russ
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Salisbury 97 DE
|N. Salisbury
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lubin 20 DB
|E. Lubin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 29 DB
|J. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Spence 26 S
|S. Spence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 99 DL
|J. Sheriff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Juste 46 DL
|M. Juste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|1/2
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Wilson 6 P
|S. Wilson
|7
|35.6
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Singleton 9 WR
|B. Singleton
|5
|21.4
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 5 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|
B. Singleton 9 WR
|B. Singleton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
