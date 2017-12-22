Drive Chart
Nutile leads Temple over FIU 28-3 in Gasparilla Bowl

  • Dec 22, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Geoff Collins has lofty expectations for Temple.

''The future is bright,'' the first-year coach said after Frank Nutile threw for 254 yards and a touchdown to lead the Owls to a 28-3 victory over Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

Nutile teamed with Isaiah Wright on 45-yard TD play in the fourth quarter and also scored on a 4-yard run to give the Owls (7-6) an early lead. He completed passes of 13 and 17 yards to escape a first-and-30 hole before throwing 39 yards to Adonis Jennings to set up another TD.

The victory was the fourth in five games for Temple, which rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish with a winning record. The Owls, American Athletic Conference champions a year ago, won a bowl game for the first time since the 2011 New Mexico Bowl.

''The ceiling is the roof,'' Collins said amid a celebration at Tropicana Field.

FIU (8-5) matched a school record for victories in its first year under Butch Davis, the former Miami, North Carolina and Cleveland Browns coach.

''Nobody's ever happy about losing a game,'' Davis said. ''But what these kids accomplished this year, nobody thought was even remotely possible.''

The Panthers played most of the night without quarterback Alex McGough, who left in the opening quarter with what Davis said was a fractured collarbone. Maurice Alexander replaced him, but had limited success throwing the ball and was intercepted twice.

Nutile finished 17 of 27 passing with no interceptions and was named game MVP. He threw 13 yards to Keith Kirkwood and 17 yards to Isaiah Wright on consecutive plays before Jennings' long reception moved the Owls into position to go up 14-3 on David Hood's 1-yard TD run.

Wright's TD reception made it 21-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Ryquell Armstead also scored on a 5-yard run for Temple.

''It means a lot. ... We've been through a lot,'' Nutile said. ''Our team's mindset was to go out there and leave it all on the field.''

FORCED INTO ACTION

Alexander completed 16 of 33 passes for 162 yards for FIU. The Panthers were unable to run the ball consistently to take pressure off the backup quarterback, finishing with 88 yards on the ground and avoiding a shutout with Jose Borregales' 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.

WHAT A RUSH

Temple's defense set a Gasparilla Bowl record with seven sacks. LB William Kwenkeu led the way with two. The Owls also forced three turnovers, including a fumble that Freddie Booth-Lloyd recovered to set up Armstead's late TD.

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: Collins inherited a program that won the American Athletic Conference in 2016, the Owls' first league crown since 1967. After a slow start that saw them lose five of eight, the Owls returned from a bye week to win three of four to become bowl eligible. This year's senior class won 33 games over four seasons, an Owls record.

FIU: The Panthers hope to raise their profile under Davis, and matching the school record for wins and appearing in a bowl for the first time is a start. The Panthers finished second in Conference USA's East Division and placed 12 players on the league's all-conference team.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls made significant strides in first-year offensive coordinator David Patenaude's system after Nutile, a redshirt junior moved into the starting lineup in October. Starting receivers Kirkwood and Jennings are seniors, however Wright, a sophomore, led the Owls with 46 receptions for 668 yards with four TDs and will provide some continuity at the position.

FIU: Key changes on offense. McGough, the Panthers' career leader in TD passes and No. 2 in career completions and passing yards, is a senior. Alexander appeared in seven games during the regular season, however the sophomore only attempted six passes. Leading receiver Thomas Owens (59 receptions, 887 yards, 6 TDs in nine games) is also a senior.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:54
97-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 3:54
7-R.Armstead runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
28
yds
02:09
pos
27
3
Point After TD 7:26
97-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 7:26
18-F.Nutile complete to 13-I.Wright. 13-I.Wright runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
01:48
pos
20
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
97-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 0:28
24-D.Hood runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
110
yds
02:44
pos
13
3
Field Goal 3:16
30-J.Borregales 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
62
yds
04:09
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:45
97-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:45
18-F.Nutile runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
03:08
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 7 5
Passing 11 11
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 4-12 4-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 388 214
Total Plays 69 74
Avg Gain 5.6 2.9
Net Yards Rushing 141 88
Rush Attempts 41 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 2.2
Net Yards Passing 247 126
Comp. - Att. 18-28 17-34
Yards Per Pass 8.8 3.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 8-43
Penalties - Yards 10-86 6-59
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-41.4 7-35.6
Return Yards 0 111
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-107
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 1/2
Extra Points 4/4 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Temple 7-6 0771428
FIU 8-5 00303
o57.5, FIU +7.0
Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL
 247 PASS YDS 126
141 RUSH YDS 88
388 TOTAL YDS 214
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Nutile 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 254 1 0 152.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 1600 12 7 141.7
F. Nutile 18/28 254 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hood 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 638 5
D. Hood 14 76 1 29
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 604 5
R. Armstead 15 51 1 14
F. Nutile 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 64 2
F. Nutile 8 18 1 8
R. Ritrovato 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 178 1
R. Ritrovato 1 4 0 4
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 188 1
I. Wright 2 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Kirkwood 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 671 7
K. Kirkwood 6 96 0 23
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 668 4
I. Wright 5 73 1 45
A. Jennings 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 742 7
A. Jennings 3 51 0 39
F. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
F. Johnson 1 16 0 16
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 75 0
R. Armstead 2 11 0 8
V. Bryant 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 280 0
V. Bryant 1 7 0 7
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 68 0
C. Myarick 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Martin 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 5-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
M. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
S. Franklin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
S. Franklin 5-1 1.0 0
D. Randall 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 4 0.0
D. Randall 5-2 0.0 0
T. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
T. Jones 4-1 0.5 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
W. Kwenkeu 4-0 2.0 0
S. Chandler 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
S. Chandler 3-1 0.0 1
S. Bradley 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Bradley 3-1 0.0 1
D. Archibong 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Archibong 3-0 1.0 0
Q. Roche 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
Q. Roche 3-1 0.5 0
I. Graham-Mobley 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Graham-Mobley 3-1 0.0 0
M. Dogbe 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Dogbe 2-3 0.0 0
S. Finch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
S. Finch 2-1 1.0 0
J. Taylor 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
D. Levine 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Levine 2-0 1.0 0
A. Foster 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Foster 1-1 0.0 0
D. Kelly 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
G. Webb 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
F. Booth-Lloyd 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Booth-Lloyd 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kirkwood 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
K. Kirkwood 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/23 28/30
A. Boumerhi 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Starzyk 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
A. Starzyk 5 41.4 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 9.9 0 1
I. Wright 1 0.0 0 0
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Alexander 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.5% 162 0 2 77.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 174 0 2 73.4
M. Alexander 16/33 162 0 2
A. McGough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 2798 17 8 142.9
A. McGough 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 477 5
N. Maxwell 11 52 0 12
A. Gardner 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
181 791 6
A. Gardner 10 26 0 8
A. McGough 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 231 5
A. McGough 1 17 0 17
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 469 4
S. Phillips 6 16 0 6
M. Alexander 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 7 0
M. Alexander 12 -23 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 304 0
A. Maloney 3 42 0 20
J. Williams 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 307 1
J. Williams 3 41 0 20
D. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 298 2
D. Scott 3 24 0 12
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 314 1
T. Gaiter IV 3 21 0 12
S. Thornton 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 164 2
S. Thornton 1 17 0 17
J. Kraut 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
J. Kraut 1 9 0 9
P. McKever 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 301 3
P. McKever 1 7 0 7
B. Singleton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 228 3
B. Singleton 1 5 0 5
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 69 1
S. Phillips 1 3 0 3
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
N. Maxwell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wint 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
A. Wint 11-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Williams 8-2 0.0 0
B. Canady 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
B. Canady 5-1 0.0 0
F. Silva 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Silva 4-0 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 4-0 0.0 0
N. Gonzalez 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
N. Gonzalez 4-4 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Curtis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Tarver 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Tarver 3-1 0.0 0
A. Johnson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
F. Russ 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Russ 1-0 0.0 0
N. Salisbury 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Salisbury 1-0 0.0 0
E. Lubin 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Lubin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brown 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. White 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. White 1-0 0.0 0
S. Spence 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Spence 0-1 0.0 0
J. Sheriff 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 0-1 0.0 0
M. Juste 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Juste 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
15/18 40/40
J. Borregales 1/2 27 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Wilson 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 35.6 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 41.0 4
S. Wilson 7 35.6 4 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Singleton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.4 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 22.7 34 0
B. Singleton 5 21.4 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 1.3 2 0
J. Williams 2 1.0 2 0
B. Singleton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
B. Singleton 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 25 0:59 3 6 Punt
10:10 TEMPLE 14 1:45 5 24 Fumble
8:09 TEMPLE 23 1:54 4 2 Punt
4:44 TEMPLE 35 3:27 9 32 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TEMPLE 32 3:08 9 68 TD
11:29 FIU 45 1:20 5 20 Downs
5:35 TEMPLE 26 2:26 4 21 Punt
0:45 TEMPLE 12 0:07 2 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 TEMPLE 5 3:34 8 26 Punt
3:12 TEMPLE 25 2:44 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 TEMPLE 22 0:42 3 -7 Punt
9:14 TEMPLE 7 1:48 7 93 TD
6:03 FIU 23 2:09 6 23 TD
2:01 FIU 49 1:25 3 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 FIU 28 3:35 8 44 Punt
8:16 TEMPLE 38 0:00 1 38 INT
6:06 FIU 33 1:11 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:12 FIU 33 1:11 3 2 Punt
11:36 FIU 36 0:00 1 64 INT
10:04 FIU 25 4:24 11 58 FG Miss
3:02 FIU 17 2:10 9 43 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 FIU 27 3:33 9 33 Punt
7:25 FIU 28 4:09 11 62 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 FIU 27 0:00 3 1 Fumble
12:41 FIU 42 3:19 8 7 Punt
7:15 FIU 9 1:00 5 68 Fumble
3:50 FIU 9 1:43 9 40 Downs
NCAA FB Scores